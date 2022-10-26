The French research institute said it was able to reduce the width of the metallization lines of the photovoltaic cells without affecting the efficiency.From pv magazine France Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - claim to have reduced the amount of silver deposited during the metallization of heterojunction solar cells. The International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) report by German engineering association VDMA evaluates the amount of silver currently deposited on heterojunction ...

