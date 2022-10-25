CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and has posted a Q3 2022 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.86 $ 1.15 $ (0.29 ) (25.2 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 0.14 18.4 % Normalized FFO per share $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.15 19.5 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.63 $ 2.14 $ (0.51 ) (23.8 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 2.56 $ 2.21 $ 0.35 15.8 % Normalized FFO per share $ 2.58 $ 2.17 $ 0.41 18.9 %

"Our affluent resident base remains well employed with growing incomes, creating strong demand to live in our desirable properties and driving outstanding financial results this quarter. Demand remains solid, albeit with slightly more price sensitivity in San Francisco and Seattle than we expected," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "The substantial embedded growth in our rent roll and our financially resilient and highly employable resident base leaves us well positioned to deliver above average results in 2023 despite likely macroeconomic turbulence. Longer term, we will continue to benefit from trends such as high single family housing costs, favorable demographics and an overall deficit in housing across the country."

Recent Highlights

The Company reported an 11.8% increase in same store revenue for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, driven by healthy demand during the primary leasing season. Moderate same store expense growth of 3.5% continued to be driven by favorable real estate tax and payroll expenses.

The Company now expects its full year 2022 same store revenue growth to be approximately 10.6%, slightly above its prior midpoint, and has adjusted various guidance ranges as further described in this release and in the Management Presentation referenced below.

The Company sold two properties during the quarter for a total sale price of $480.5 million and used the proceeds to pay down $500.0 million in debt due in 2023.

The Company recently published its ninth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting Equity Residential's goals and accomplishments.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2022 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Revised Previous Change at Midpoint Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 96.4% 96.5% (0.1%) Revenue change 10.6% 10.0% to 11.0% 0.1% Expense change 3.3% 2.5% to 3.5% 0.3% NOI change 14.25% 13.75% to 14.75% 0.0% EPS $2.02 to $2.04 $1.98 to $2.08 $0.00 FFO per share $3.49 to $3.51 $3.45 to $3.55 $0.00 Normalized FFO per share $3.52 to $3.54 $3.48 to $3.58 $0.00

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 28 through 33 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 30 and 31 of this release.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021 are due primarily to lower property sale gains and higher depreciation expense in the current periods, offset by the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Third Quarter 2022 vs.

Third Quarter 2021 September YTD 2022 vs.

September YTD 2021 Residential same store NOI $ 0.16 $ 0.43 Non-Residential same store NOI - 0.01 Lease-Up NOI 0.02 0.04 2022 and 2021 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.01 ) 0.01 Interest expense, net - (0.03 ) Corporate overhead (1) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Other items (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net $ 0.15 $ 0.41

(1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

Same Store Results

The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.

Third Quarter 2022 vs.

Third Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2022 vs.

Second Quarter 2022 September YTD 2022 vs.

September YTD 2021 Apartment Units 73,402 77,788 72,869 Physical Occupancy 96.5% vs. 96.6% 96.4% vs. 96.7% 96.5% vs. 95.9% Revenues 11.8% 2.1% 11.1% Expenses 3.5% 4.6% 3.0% NOI 16.2% 0.9% 15.3%

On page 10 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 32 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.7% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.

Third Quarter 2022 vs.

Third Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2022 vs.

Second Quarter 2022 September YTD 2022 vs.

September YTD 2021 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates 10.8 % 3.6 % 7.8 % Leasing Concessions 1.7 % 0.1 % 1.7 % Vacancy gain (loss) (0.7 %) (0.6 %) 0.2 % Bad Debt, Net (1) (0.3 %) (1.2 %) 0.9 % Other (2) 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.6 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period 12.1 % 2.1 % 11.2 %

(1) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. The negative contributions to revenue growth in the quarter and sequentially in this category are due to lower resident payments from governmental rental assistance as the programs wind down. (2) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

See page 11 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 72,869 same store apartment units):

Q2 2022 Q3 2022 October 2022 (1) Physical Occupancy 96.7% 96.5% 96.2% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month 56.3% 53.8% 56.0% New Lease Change 19.1% 13.0% 5.3% Renewal Rate Achieved 11.2% 10.0% 8.9% Blended Rate 14.8% 11.3% 7.4%

(1) October 2022 results are preliminary. October 2022 operating metrics are generally consistent with the Company's expectations and are being driven by a more challenging 2021 comparable period and slightly greater price sensitivity in Seattle and San Francisco.

Investment Activity

The Company did not acquire any operating properties during the third quarter of 2022 but did enter into separate unconsolidated joint ventures to develop vacant land parcels in Frisco, Texas (further described below) and suburban Boston at a total cost of approximately $56.9 million. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company acquired a 172-unit apartment property in San Diego, built in 2020, for $113.0 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 3.5% as well as the two land parcels discussed above.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold a 455-unit apartment property in New York, built in 2001, for $415.0 million at a Disposition Yield of 3.4%, and a 136-unit apartment property in Washington, D.C., built in 1962, for $65.5 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.3%. These two asset sales generated an Unlevered IRR of 4.6%. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company sold three properties for a total sale price of approximately $746.2 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.4%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 5.3%.

Also during the third quarter of 2022, the Company began activity on two unconsolidated projects as part of its joint venture with Toll Brothers. The Company began construction on Lyle, a 334-unit apartment property in Dallas, Texas and entered into a joint venture on Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in Frisco, Texas that began construction in the first quarter of 2022.

Capital Markets Activity

In August 2022, the Company used proceeds from the property sales described above and cash on hand to redeem at par its $500.0 million in 3.0% unsecured notes originally due to mature in April 2023, substantially reducing its 2023 maturities. In conjunction with the redemption, the Company recorded $3.8 million in non-cash write-offs of unamortized debt discounts and deferred financing costs which are not included in Normalized FFO.

In October 2022, the Company settled all of its outstanding forward equity sales agreements under its At-The-Market (ATM) share offering program, which were entered into during the third quarter of 2021. As a result, it issued 1,740,550 common shares at $80.22 per share and received total proceeds of approximately $139.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the fourth quarter of 2022 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q4 2022

Guidance EPS $0.39 to $0.41 FFO per share $0.93 to $0.95 Normalized FFO per share $0.94 to $0.96

The difference between the third quarter of 2022 actual EPS of $0.86 and the fourth quarter of 2022 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.40 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains, partially offset by higher expected Residential same store NOI.

The difference between the third quarter of 2022 actual FFO of $0.90 per share and the fourth quarter of 2022 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.94 per share is due primarily to higher expected Residential same store NOI.

The difference between the third quarter of 2022 actual Normalized FFO of $0.92 per share and the fourth quarter of 2022 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.95 per share is due primarily to higher expected Residential same store NOI.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,594 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

A live web cast of the Company's conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT. In connection with the conference call, the Company is also providing a Management Presentation on its website. Please visit the Investor section of the Company's website at www.equityapartments.com for the webcast link and the presentation.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental income $ 2,035,477 $ 1,818,867 $ 695,099 $ 623,206 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 365,277 341,261 124,048 116,461 Real estate taxes and insurance 302,899 297,780 100,361 96,909 Property management 83,035 74,357 25,729 23,772 General and administrative 47,033 43,102 13,372 13,041 Depreciation 667,896 616,032 214,129 215,397 Total expenses 1,466,140 1,372,532 477,639 465,580 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 304,346 587,623 196,551 363,928 Operating income 873,683 1,033,958 414,011 521,554 Interest and other income 4,844 25,293 720 973 Other expenses (9,191 ) (10,908 ) (3,755 ) (3,456 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (217,093 ) (202,733 ) (72,412 ) (68,251 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (6,421 ) (6,172 ) (2,220 ) (2,048 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 645,822 839,438 336,344 448,772 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (725 ) (679 ) (152 ) (284 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (3,456 ) (3,028 ) (1,027 ) (1,156 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels — 5 — — Net income 641,641 835,736 335,165 447,332 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (21,024 ) (27,903 ) (10,997 ) (14,847 ) Partially Owned Properties (2,726 ) (1,957 ) (1,143 ) (534 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 617,891 805,876 323,025 431,951 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 615,573 $ 803,558 $ 322,252 $ 431,178 Earnings per share - basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.64 $ 2.15 $ 0.86 $ 1.15 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 375,710 373,474 375,850 374,308 Earnings per share - diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.63 $ 2.14 $ 0.86 $ 1.15 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 389,394 387,642 389,300 388,374 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 1.875 $ 1.8075 $ 0.625 $ 0.6025

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 641,641 $ 835,736 $ 335,165 $ 447,332 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially Owned Properties (2,726 ) (1,957 ) (1,143 ) (534 ) Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 636,597 831,461 333,249 446,025 Adjustments: Depreciation 667,896 616,032 214,129 215,397 Depreciation - Non-real estate additions (3,189 ) (3,228 ) (1,075 ) (1,052 ) Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties (2,097 ) (2,676 ) (543 ) (994 ) Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties 1,897 1,867 657 634 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (9 ) (4 ) — — Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (304,346 ) (587,623 ) (196,551 ) (363,928 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units 996,749 855,829 349,866 296,082 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment - non-operating assets — — — — Write-off of pursuit costs 3,296 3,557 781 910 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 4,316 264 3,847 — Non-operating asset (gains) losses (1,174 ) (23,014 ) 156 294 Other miscellaneous items 1,832 4,520 2,017 1,179 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,005,019 $ 841,156 $ 356,667 $ 298,465 FFO $ 999,067 $ 858,147 $ 350,639 $ 296,855 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 996,749 $ 855,829 $ 349,866 $ 296,082 FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 2.57 $ 2.22 $ 0.90 $ 0.77 FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 2.56 $ 2.21 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 Normalized FFO $ 1,007,337 $ 843,474 $ 357,440 $ 299,238 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,005,019 $ 841,156 $ 356,667 $ 298,465 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 2.59 $ 2.18 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 2.58 $ 2.17 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic 387,603 385,841 387,745 386,327 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted 389,394 387,642 389,300 388,374

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Land $ 5,580,878 $ 5,814,790 Depreciable property 22,251,673 22,370,811 Projects under development 89,347 24,307 Land held for development 60,165 62,998 Investment in real estate 27,982,063 28,272,906 Accumulated depreciation (8,813,578 ) (8,354,282 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,168,485 19,918,624 Investments in unconsolidated entities1 256,311 127,448 Cash and cash equivalents 44,788 123,832 Restricted deposits 76,679 236,404 Right-of-use assets 465,814 474,713 Other assets 253,328 288,220 Total assets $ 20,265,405 $ 21,169,241 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,967,827 $ 2,191,201 Notes, net 5,340,807 5,835,222 Line of credit and commercial paper 189,557 315,030 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 175,843 107,013 Accrued interest payable 49,652 69,510 Lease liabilities 309,548 312,335 Other liabilities 287,955 353,102 Security deposits 69,247 66,141 Distributions payable 242,695 233,502 Total liabilities 8,633,131 9,483,056 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership 370,537 498,977 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 376,169,253 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 375,527,195 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 3,762 3,755 Paid in capital 9,267,450 9,121,122 Retained earnings 1,737,107 1,827,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (872 ) (34,272 ) Total shareholders' equity 11,044,727 10,954,948 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 218,577 214,094 Partially Owned Properties (1,567 ) 18,166 Total Noncontrolling Interests 217,010 232,260 Total equity 11,261,737 11,187,208 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,265,405 $ 21,169,241

1 Includes $196.0 million and $72.5 million in unconsolidated development projects as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of September 30, 2022

% of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 66 15,259 18.8 % $ 2,758 Orange County 13 4,028 5.3 % 2,663 San Diego 12 2,878 4.1 % 2,853 Subtotal - Southern California 91 22,165 28.2 % 2,753 San Francisco 44 11,788 16.2 % 3,204 Washington, D.C. 47 14,715 15.6 % 2,501 New York 34 8,536 12.6 % 4,230 Boston 27 7,170 11.5 % 3,295 Seattle 46 9,525 11.1 % 2,558 Subtotal - Established Markets 289 73,899 95.2 % 2,973 Expansion Markets: Denver 8 2,498 2.6 % 2,340 Atlanta 4 1,215 1.0 % 2,035 Dallas/Ft. Worth 4 1,241 0.8 % 1,820 Austin 3 741 0.4 % 1,765 Subtotal - Expansion Markets 19 5,695 4.8 % 2,088 Total 308 79,594 100.0 % $ 2,910

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 293 76,480 Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated 15 3,114 308 79,594

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Rollforward Q3 2022 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 6/30/2022 310 80,227 Acquisitions: Unconsolidated Land Parcels (1) — — $ 56,886 Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (2 ) (591 ) $ (480,500 ) (3.5 %) Configuration Changes — (42 ) 9/30/2022 308 79,594

Portfolio Rollforward 2022 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2021 310 80,407 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 1 172 $ 113,000 3.5 % Unconsolidated Land Parcels (1) — — $ 56,886 Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (3 ) (945 ) $ (746,150 ) (3.4 %) Configuration Changes — (40 ) 9/30/2022 308 79,594

(1) The Company entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX and suburban Boston, MA. The purchase price listed represents the total consideration for the closing of the respective joint ventures. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $63.2 million as of September 30, 2022. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail.

Equity Residential

Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 73,402 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Third Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2021 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 627,320 (1) 12.1% $ 23,392 5.7% $ 650,712 11.8% Revenues $ 559,690 $ 22,128 $ 581,818 Expenses $ 198,980 3.4% $ 6,052 5.8% $ 205,032 3.5% Expenses $ 192,418 $ 5,721 $ 198,139 NOI $ 428,340 16.6% $ 17,340 5.7% $ 445,680 16.2% NOI $ 367,272 $ 16,407 $ 383,679 Average Rental Rate $ 2,955 12.3% Average Rental Rate $ 2,632 Physical Occupancy 96.5 % (0.1%) Physical Occupancy 96.6 % Turnover 13.8 % 0.0% Turnover 13.8 %

Third Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,788 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Third Quarter 2022 Second Quarter 2022 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 653,383 (1) 2.1% $ 24,124 1.2% $ 677,507 2.1% Revenues $ 640,027 $ 23,827 $ 663,854 Expenses $ 210,547 4.6% $ 6,261 4.6% $ 216,808 4.6% Expenses $ 201,334 $ 5,983 $ 207,317 NOI $ 442,836 0.9% $ 17,863 0.1% $ 460,699 0.9% NOI $ 438,693 $ 17,844 $ 456,537 Average Rental Rate $ 2,906 2.4% Average Rental Rate $ 2,838 Physical Occupancy 96.4 % (0.3%) Physical Occupancy 96.7 % Turnover 14.0 % 2.8% Turnover 11.2 %

September YTD 2022 vs. September YTD 2021 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) September YTD 2022 September YTD 2021 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 1,813,450 (1) 11.2% $ 68,731 8.1% $ 1,882,181 11.1% Revenues $ 1,630,928 $ 63,575 $ 1,694,503 Expenses $ 583,185 3.0% $ 17,802 3.1% $ 600,987 3.0% Expenses $ 566,210 $ 17,261 $ 583,471 NOI $ 1,230,265 15.5% $ 50,929 10.0% $ 1,281,194 15.3% NOI $ 1,064,718 $ 46,314 $ 1,111,032 Average Rental Rate $ 2,866 10.5% Average Rental Rate $ 2,594 Physical Occupancy 96.5 % 0.6% Physical Occupancy 95.9 % Turnover 33.6 % (1.6%) Turnover 35.2 %

(1) See page 11 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1) ($ in thousands) Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Sept. YTD 2022 vs. Sept. YTD 2021 73,402 Same Store Apartment Units 77,788 Same Store Apartment Units 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Sept. YTD 2022 Sept. YTD 2021 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 627,320 $ 559,690 $ 653,383 $ 640,027 $ 1,813,450 $ 1,630,928 Leasing Concessions amortized 914 10,553 1,431 2,156 6,132 34,517 Leasing Concessions granted (417 ) (2,169 ) (466 ) (1,502 ) (3,018 ) (26,482 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 627,817 $ 568,074 $ 654,348 $ 640,681 $ 1,816,564 $ 1,638,963 % change - GAAP revenue 12.1 % 2.1 % 11.2 % % change - cash revenue 10.5 % 2.1 % 10.8 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Same store revenues $ 647,237 $ 633,755 $ 601,189 $ 597,100 $ 578,667 Same store expenses 203,749 195,775 201,463 191,192 196,950 Same store NOI (includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 443,488 $ 437,980 $ 399,726 $ 405,908 $ 381,717

Equity Residential

Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 33,159 $ 34,568 $ 3,915 $ 3,410 Allowance for doubtful accounts (29,212 ) (31,068 ) (2,735 ) (2,534 ) Net receivable balances $ 3,947 (1) $ 3,500 $ 1,180 $ 876 Straight-line receivable balances $ 1,496 (2) $ 1,993 $ 12,433 $ 12,482

(1) The Company held same store Residential security deposits approximating 56.6% of the net Residential receivable balance at September 30, 2022. (2) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the third quarter of 2022 were approximately $0.4 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $1.5 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Income Statement (Rental income): Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Bad Debt, Net (1) $ 5,860 $ (1,407 ) $ 4,070 % of Same Store Residential Revenues 0.9 % (0.2 %) 0.7 %

(1) Bad Debt, Net benefited from additional resident payments due to governmental rental assistance programs of approximately $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2022 as these programs wind down. These payments totaled $14.2 million and $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, respectively.

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q3 2022

% of

Actual

NOI Q3 2022

Average

Rental

Rate Q3 2022

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q3 2022

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,662 19.5 % $ 2,766 96.9 % 10.7 % 8.5 % (1) 3.6 % 10.6 % 9.2 % (0.6 %) (1.1 %) Orange County 4,028 5.7 % 2,663 97.1 % 10.7 % 10.5 % (1) 6.5 % 11.7 % 11.8 % (1.0 %) (0.3 %) San Diego 2,706 4.0 % 2,822 96.7 % 10.8 % 9.1 % (1) 6.4 % 9.9 % 10.5 % (1.1 %) (3.2 %) Subtotal - Southern California 21,396 29.2 % 2,754 96.9 % 10.7 % 8.9 % 4.3 % 10.7 % 9.8 % (0.8 %) (1.2 %) San Francisco 11,366 17.1 % 3,212 95.9 % 13.3 % 10.8 % 6.1 % 12.9 % 10.2 % 0.6 % (1.0 %) Washington, D.C. 14,399 16.1 % 2,492 96.9 % 14.2 % 7.2 % 4.2 % 8.8 % 7.0 % 0.3 % (0.5 %) New York 8,536 14.2 % 4,230 96.9 % 14.8 % 22.9 % 1.5 % 45.2 % 22.8 % 0.1 % 2.5 % Seattle 9,331 11.4 % 2,554 95.5 % 15.8 % 13.0 % (1.8 %) 20.2 % 13.7 % (0.6 %) 1.4 % Boston 6,430 9.9 % 3,288 96.0 % 17.8 % 14.4 % 4.4 % 19.2 % 14.1 % 0.2 % 0.8 % Denver 1,624 1.8 % 2,341 96.6 % 19.7 % 11.6 % 8.0 % 13.1 % 11.9 % (0.3 %) 1.3 % Other Expansion Markets 320 0.3 % 2,190 96.1 % 14.1 % 11.3 % 13.8 % 9.8 % 12.6 % (0.8 %) 0.0 % Total 73,402 100.0 % $ 2,955 96.5 % 13.8 % 12.1 % (2) 3.4 % 16.6 % 12.3 % (0.1 %) 0.0 %

(1) Excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by a reduction in governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 8.9%, 11.3% and 10.9% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, respectively. (2) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 10.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. See page 11 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q3 2022

% of

Actual

NOI Q3 2022

Average

Rental

Rate Q3 2022

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q3 2022

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,662 18.8 % $ 2,766 96.9 % 10.7 % (1.9 %) (1) 3.5 % (3.9 %) (1.9 %) 0.0 % 1.5 % Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,663 97.1 % 10.7 % 0.0 % (1) 7.8 % (2.0 %) 0.2 % (0.1 %) 1.9 % San Diego 2,878 4.1 % 2,853 96.7 % 11.2 % 3.4 % (1) 7.8 % 2.2 % 4.0 % (0.6 %) 1.5 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,568 28.4 % 2,758 96.9 % 10.8 % (0.8 %) 4.6 % (2.7 %) (0.8 %) (0.1 %) 1.6 % San Francisco 11,366 16.6 % 3,212 95.9 % 13.3 % 1.0 % (1) 6.7 % (1.3 %) 1.9 % (0.8 %) 3.9 % Washington, D.C. 14,399 15.6 % 2,492 96.9 % 14.2 % 2.8 % 4.0 % 2.2 % 2.8 % 0.1 % 2.8 % New York 8,536 13.7 % 4,230 96.9 % 14.8 % 6.6 % 1.5 % 10.8 % 6.8 % (0.2 %) 2.9 % Seattle 9,524 11.3 % 2,558 95.5 % 15.9 % 3.4 % 3.8 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 0.2 % 1.3 % Boston 6,700 9.9 % 3,263 95.9 % 17.7 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 2.9 % 4.2 % (0.9 %) 5.7 % Denver 2,498 2.7 % 2,340 96.4 % 20.1 % 2.4 % 10.6 % (0.7 %) 2.7 % (0.3 %) 2.4 % Other Expansion Markets 3,197 1.8 % 1,855 95.6 % 16.9 % (1.5 %) 16.0 % (15.8 %) (0.3 %) (1.2 %) 4.8 % Total 77,788 100.0 % $ 2,906 96.4 % 14.0 % 2.1 % (2) 4.6 % 0.9 % 2.4 % (0.3 %) 2.8 %

(1) Excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by a reduction in governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 2.5%, 2.7% and 1.8% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively. In San Diego, same store revenue growth would have been 2.8% excluding the benefit of Bad Debt, Net, which was primarily due to timing of governmental rental assistance. (2) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 2.1% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022. See page 11 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Equity Residential September YTD 2022 vs. September YTD 2021 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Sept. YTD 22

% of

Actual

NOI Sept. YTD 22

Average

Rental

Rate Sept. YTD 22

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Sept. YTD 22

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,662 20.0 % $ 2,725 96.9 % 28.3 % 11.5 % (1) 3.1 % 15.4 % 11.4 % 0.2 % (3.8 %) Orange County 4,028 5.8 % 2,591 97.1 % 25.8 % 13.0 % (1) 4.3 % 15.6 % 13.6 % (0.6 %) (1.4 %) San Diego 2,706 4.1 % 2,737 97.0 % 29.3 % 10.9 % (1) 4.9 % 12.7 % 11.9 % (0.7 %) (5.2 %) Subtotal - Southern California 21,396 29.9 % 2,701 97.0 % 28.0 % 11.7 % 3.5 % 15.1 % 11.8 % 0.0 % (3.5 %) San Francisco 11,366 17.6 % 3,127 96.3 % 32.1 % 9.8 % (1) 4.4 % 12.3 % 8.0 % 1.6 % (5.2 %) Washington, D.C. 14,186 16.2 % 2,432 96.9 % 33.8 % 5.3 % 5.3 % 5.2 % 4.7 % 0.6 % (2.5 %) New York 8,536 13.1 % 3,964 97.0 % 34.9 % 19.1 % 1.6 % 39.0 % 15.8 % 2.7 % 3.9 % Seattle 9,331 11.4 % 2,472 95.1 % 41.9 % 10.0 % (3.2 %) 16.3 % 10.7 % (0.7 %) 2.5 % Boston 6,430 9.9 % 3,165 96.2 % 37.3 % 11.5 % 4.9 % 14.8 % 10.9 % 0.5 % (0.4 %) Denver 1,624 1.9 % 2,275 96.9 % 48.4 % 12.4 % 7.3 % 14.5 % 12.0 % 0.2 % 2.5 % Total 72,869 100.0 % $ 2,866 96.5 % 33.6 % 11.2 % (2) 3.0 % 15.5 % 10.5 % 0.6 % (1.6 %)

(1) Excluding the positive impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by receipt of governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 8.3%, 11.8% and 8.6% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively. In San Diego, same store revenue growth would have been 11.6% excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net, which was primarily due to timing of governmental rental assistance. (2) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 10.8% in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. See page 11 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics For 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Blended Rate (1) Markets/Metro Areas Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Southern California 14.0 % 15.8 % 7.6 % 7.3 % 10.3 % 10.7 % San Francisco 9.1 % 14.9 % 8.4 % 9.1 % 8.8 % 11.7 % Washington, D.C. 9.4 % 11.1 % 7.5 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 9.6 % New York 22.2 % 38.1 % 14.8 % 19.2 % 18.0 % 27.4 % Seattle 10.3 % 17.5 % 11.1 % 13.1 % 10.7 % 15.3 % Boston 11.1 % 17.8 % 11.4 % 12.4 % 11.3 % 14.9 % Denver 8.7 % 12.7 % 8.8 % 12.3 % 8.7 % 12.5 % Total 13.0 % 19.1 % 10.0 % 11.2 % 11.3 % 14.8 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 3 for October 2022 preliminary data.

Equity Residential

Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 73,402 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

Q3 2022

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 84,246 $ 83,745 $ 501 0.6 % 41.1 % On-site payroll 39,026 40,571 (1,545 ) (3.8 %) 19.0 % Utilities 33,884 29,764 4,120 13.8 % 16.5 % Repairs and maintenance 27,391 24,850 2,541 10.2 % 13.4 % Insurance 7,325 6,563 762 11.6 % 3.6 % Leasing and advertising 2,668 2,515 153 6.1 % 1.3 % Other on-site operating expenses 10,492 10,131 361 3.6 % 5.1 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) (includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 205,032 $ 198,139 $ 6,893 3.5 % 100.0 %

September YTD 2022 vs. September YTD 2021 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

YTD 2022

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 251,016 $ 249,863 $ 1,153 0.5 % 41.8 % On-site payroll 114,172 118,679 (4,507 ) (3.8 %) 19.0 % Utilities 96,872 85,906 10,966 12.8 % 16.1 % Repairs and maintenance 77,581 70,771 6,810 9.6 % 12.9 % Insurance 21,488 19,606 1,882 9.6 % 3.6 % Leasing and advertising 7,121 7,727 (606 ) (7.8 %) 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 32,737 30,919 1,818 5.9 % 5.4 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) (includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 600,987 $ 583,471 $ 17,516 3.0 % 100.0 %

(1) The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors: Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values. On-site payroll - Improved sales and service staff utilization from various technology initiatives and higher than usual staffing vacancies during the periods presented. Utilities - Increase from gas and electric primarily driven by higher commodity prices. Repairs and maintenance - Increase primarily driven by volume and timing of maintenance and repairs along with increases in minimum wage on contracted services. Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market. Leasing and advertising - Year-over-year decrease due primarily to reduction in use of outside residential brokers. Quarter-over-quarter increase due primarily to increase in use of outside retail brokers. Other on-site operating expenses - Increase driven by higher property-related legal expenses. (2) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

Equity Residential

Debt Summary as of September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Debt

Balances (1) % of Total Weighted

Average

Rates (1) Weighted

Average

Maturities

(years) Secured $ 1,967,827 26.2 % 3.39 % 4.9 Unsecured 5,530,364 73.8 % 3.58 % 9.7 Total $ 7,498,191 100.0 % 3.53 % 8.5 Fixed Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional $ 1,634,342 21.8 % 3.68 % 4.1 Unsecured - Public 5,340,807 71.2 % 3.65 % 10.1 Fixed Rate Debt 6,975,149 93.0 % 3.66 % 8.7 Floating Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional 97,611 1.3 % 3.33 % 1.4 Secured - Tax Exempt 235,874 3.1 % 1.29 % 11.7 Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility — — — 2.1 Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2) 189,557 2.6 % 1.18 % — Floating Rate Debt 523,042 7.0 % 1.56 % 5.7 Total $ 7,498,191 100.0 % 3.53 % 8.5

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) At September 30, 2022, the Weighted Average Coupon and weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 3.20% and 28 days, respectively. The weighted average amount outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $177.9 million. Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $4.2 million and $12.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $1.9 million and $4.2 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Equity Residential

Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

Year Fixed

Rate Floating

Rate Total % of Total Weighted

Average Coupons

on Fixed

Rate Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Coupons on

Total Debt (1) 2022 $ 165 $ 190,040 (2) $ 190,205 2.5 % 3.48 % 3.20 % 2023 (3) 825,588 68,276 893,864 11.8 % 4.19 % 4.21 % 2024 — 6,100 6,100 0.1 % N/A 2.37 % 2025 450,000 42,556 492,556 6.6 % 3.38 % 3.50 % 2026 592,025 9,000 601,025 7.9 % 3.58 % 3.56 % 2027 400,000 9,800 409,800 5.4 % 3.25 % 3.23 % 2028 900,000 10,700 910,700 12.0 % 3.79 % 3.77 % 2029 888,120 11,500 899,620 11.9 % 3.30 % 3.29 % 2030 1,095,000 12,600 1,107,600 14.6 % 2.55 % 2.54 % 2031 528,500 39,700 568,200 7.5 % 1.94 % 1.97 % 2032+ 1,350,850 138,900 1,489,750 19.7 % 4.39 % 4.21 % Subtotal 7,030,248 539,172 7,569,420 100.0 % 3.48 % 3.46 % Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount) (55,099 ) (16,130 ) (71,229 ) N/A N/A N/A Total $ 6,975,149 $ 523,042 $ 7,498,191 100.0 % 3.48 % 3.46 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) Includes $190.0 million in principal outstanding on the Company's commercial paper program. (3) During the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company entered into $350.0 million of forward starting swaps on ten-year SOFR at a weighted average rate of 2.69% (currently equivalent to a ten-year U.S. Treasury of approximately 3.0%) to hedge the U.S. Treasury risk for the refinancing of 2023 maturities.

Equity Residential

Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%) 27.5% 29.0% Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%) 8.0% 7.9% Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Maximum Annual Service Charges (must be at least 1.5 to 1) 6.15 5.54 Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (must be at least 125%) 500.0% 461.5%

Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.

Selected Credit Ratios September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.58x 5.05x Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.54x 5.01x Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI 88.3% 88.4%

Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.

Equity Residential

Capital Structure as of September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts) Secured Debt $ 1,967,827 26.2 % Unsecured Debt 5,530,364 73.8 % Total Debt 7,498,191 100.0 % 22.3 % Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 376,169,253 96.7 % Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 12,844,608 3.3 % Total Shares and Units 389,013,861 100.0 % Common Share Price at September 30, 2022 $ 67.22 26,149,512 99.9 % Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below) 37,280 0.1 % Total Equity 26,186,792 100.0 % 77.7 % Total Market Capitalization $ 33,684,983 100.0 %

Perpetual Preferred Equity as of September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Series Call Date Outstanding

Shares Liquidation

Value Annual

Dividend

Per Share Annual

Dividend

Amount Preferred Shares: 8.29% Series K 12/10/26 745,600 $ 37,280 $ 4.145 $ 3,091

Equity Residential Common Share and Unit Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding

Sept. YTD 2022 Sept. YTD 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes: Common Shares - basic 375,710,361 373,473,847 375,849,762 374,307,789 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - OP Units 11,892,922 12,367,392 11,895,558 12,018,963 - long-term compensation shares/units 1,784,035 1,801,057 1,554,258 2,046,947 - ATM forward sales 6,276 — — — Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 389,393,594 387,642,296 389,299,578 388,373,699 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes: Common Shares - basic 375,710,361 373,473,847 375,849,762 374,307,789 OP Units - basic 11,892,922 12,367,392 11,895,558 12,018,963 Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic 387,603,283 385,841,239 387,745,320 386,326,752 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - long-term compensation shares/units 1,784,035 1,801,057 1,554,258 2,046,947 - ATM forward sales 6,276 — — — Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 389,393,594 387,642,296 389,299,578 388,373,699 Period Ending Amounts Outstanding: Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 376,169,253 375,002,588 Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 12,844,608 12,859,748 Total Shares and Units 389,013,861 387,862,336

Equity Residential Development and Lease-Up Projects as of September 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)