CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and has posted a Q3 2022 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.
Third Quarter 2022 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.86
$
1.15
$
(0.29
)
(25.2
%)
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
0.90
$
0.76
$
0.14
18.4
%
Normalized FFO per share
$
0.92
$
0.77
$
0.15
19.5
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.63
$
2.14
$
(0.51
)
(23.8
%)
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
2.56
$
2.21
$
0.35
15.8
%
Normalized FFO per share
$
2.58
$
2.17
$
0.41
18.9
%
"Our affluent resident base remains well employed with growing incomes, creating strong demand to live in our desirable properties and driving outstanding financial results this quarter. Demand remains solid, albeit with slightly more price sensitivity in San Francisco and Seattle than we expected," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "The substantial embedded growth in our rent roll and our financially resilient and highly employable resident base leaves us well positioned to deliver above average results in 2023 despite likely macroeconomic turbulence. Longer term, we will continue to benefit from trends such as high single family housing costs, favorable demographics and an overall deficit in housing across the country."
Recent Highlights
- The Company reported an 11.8% increase in same store revenue for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, driven by healthy demand during the primary leasing season. Moderate same store expense growth of 3.5% continued to be driven by favorable real estate tax and payroll expenses.
- The Company now expects its full year 2022 same store revenue growth to be approximately 10.6%, slightly above its prior midpoint, and has adjusted various guidance ranges as further described in this release and in the Management Presentation referenced below.
- The Company sold two properties during the quarter for a total sale price of $480.5 million and used the proceeds to pay down $500.0 million in debt due in 2023.
- The Company recently published its ninth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting Equity Residential's goals and accomplishments.
Full Year 2022 Guidance
The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2022 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Revised
Previous
Change at Midpoint
Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential):
Physical Occupancy
96.4%
96.5%
(0.1%)
Revenue change
10.6%
10.0% to 11.0%
0.1%
Expense change
3.3%
2.5% to 3.5%
0.3%
NOI change
14.25%
13.75% to 14.75%
0.0%
EPS
$2.02 to $2.04
$1.98 to $2.08
$0.00
FFO per share
$3.49 to $3.51
$3.45 to $3.55
$0.00
Normalized FFO per share
$3.52 to $3.54
$3.48 to $3.58
$0.00
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 28 through 33 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 30 and 31 of this release.
Results Per Share
The changes in EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021 are due primarily to lower property sale gains and higher depreciation expense in the current periods, offset by the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative) Impact
Third Quarter 2022 vs.
September YTD 2022 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.16
$
0.43
Non-Residential same store NOI
-
0.01
Lease-Up NOI
0.02
0.04
2022 and 2021 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
(0.01
)
0.01
Interest expense, net
-
(0.03
)
Corporate overhead (1)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
Other items
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Net
$
0.15
$
0.41
(1)
Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.
Same Store Results
The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.
Third Quarter 2022 vs.
Third Quarter 2022 vs.
September YTD 2022 vs.
Apartment Units
73,402
77,788
72,869
Physical Occupancy
96.5% vs. 96.6%
96.4% vs. 96.7%
96.5% vs. 95.9%
Revenues
11.8%
2.1%
11.1%
Expenses
3.5%
4.6%
3.0%
NOI
16.2%
0.9%
15.3%
On page 10 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 32 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.7% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.
Third Quarter 2022 vs.
Third Quarter 2022 vs.
September YTD 2022 vs.
% Change
% Change
% Change
Same Store Residential Revenues-
comparable period
Lease rates
10.8
%
3.6
%
7.8
%
Leasing Concessions
1.7
%
0.1
%
1.7
%
Vacancy gain (loss)
(0.7
%)
(0.6
%)
0.2
%
Bad Debt, Net (1)
(0.3
%)
(1.2
%)
0.9
%
Other (2)
0.6
%
0.2
%
0.6
%
Same Store Residential Revenues-
current period
12.1
%
2.1
%
11.2
%
(1)
Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. The negative contributions to revenue growth in the quarter and sequentially in this category are due to lower resident payments from governmental rental assistance as the programs wind down.
(2)
Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.
See page 11 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.
Residential Same Store Operating Statistics
The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 72,869 same store apartment units):
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
October 2022 (1)
Physical Occupancy
96.7%
96.5%
96.2%
Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month
56.3%
53.8%
56.0%
New Lease Change
19.1%
13.0%
5.3%
Renewal Rate Achieved
11.2%
10.0%
8.9%
Blended Rate
14.8%
11.3%
7.4%
(1)
October 2022 results are preliminary. October 2022 operating metrics are generally consistent with the Company's expectations and are being driven by a more challenging 2021 comparable period and slightly greater price sensitivity in Seattle and San Francisco.
Investment Activity
The Company did not acquire any operating properties during the third quarter of 2022 but did enter into separate unconsolidated joint ventures to develop vacant land parcels in Frisco, Texas (further described below) and suburban Boston at a total cost of approximately $56.9 million. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company acquired a 172-unit apartment property in San Diego, built in 2020, for $113.0 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 3.5% as well as the two land parcels discussed above.
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold a 455-unit apartment property in New York, built in 2001, for $415.0 million at a Disposition Yield of 3.4%, and a 136-unit apartment property in Washington, D.C., built in 1962, for $65.5 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.3%. These two asset sales generated an Unlevered IRR of 4.6%. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company sold three properties for a total sale price of approximately $746.2 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.4%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 5.3%.
Also during the third quarter of 2022, the Company began activity on two unconsolidated projects as part of its joint venture with Toll Brothers. The Company began construction on Lyle, a 334-unit apartment property in Dallas, Texas and entered into a joint venture on Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in Frisco, Texas that began construction in the first quarter of 2022.
Capital Markets Activity
In August 2022, the Company used proceeds from the property sales described above and cash on hand to redeem at par its $500.0 million in 3.0% unsecured notes originally due to mature in April 2023, substantially reducing its 2023 maturities. In conjunction with the redemption, the Company recorded $3.8 million in non-cash write-offs of unamortized debt discounts and deferred financing costs which are not included in Normalized FFO.
In October 2022, the Company settled all of its outstanding forward equity sales agreements under its At-The-Market (ATM) share offering program, which were entered into during the third quarter of 2021. As a result, it issued 1,740,550 common shares at $80.22 per share and received total proceeds of approximately $139.6 million.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance
The Company has established guidance ranges for the fourth quarter of 2022 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Q4 2022
EPS
$0.39 to $0.41
FFO per share
$0.93 to $0.95
Normalized FFO per share
$0.94 to $0.96
The difference between the third quarter of 2022 actual EPS of $0.86 and the fourth quarter of 2022 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.40 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains, partially offset by higher expected Residential same store NOI.
The difference between the third quarter of 2022 actual FFO of $0.90 per share and the fourth quarter of 2022 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.94 per share is due primarily to higher expected Residential same store NOI.
The difference between the third quarter of 2022 actual Normalized FFO of $0.92 per share and the fourth quarter of 2022 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.95 per share is due primarily to higher expected Residential same store NOI.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,594 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
Rental income
$
2,035,477
$
1,818,867
$
695,099
$
623,206
EXPENSES
Property and maintenance
365,277
341,261
124,048
116,461
Real estate taxes and insurance
302,899
297,780
100,361
96,909
Property management
83,035
74,357
25,729
23,772
General and administrative
47,033
43,102
13,372
13,041
Depreciation
667,896
616,032
214,129
215,397
Total expenses
1,466,140
1,372,532
477,639
465,580
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
304,346
587,623
196,551
363,928
Operating income
873,683
1,033,958
414,011
521,554
Interest and other income
4,844
25,293
720
973
Other expenses
(9,191
)
(10,908
)
(3,755
)
(3,456
)
Interest:
Expense incurred, net
(217,093
)
(202,733
)
(72,412
)
(68,251
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(6,421
)
(6,172
)
(2,220
)
(2,048
)
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)
on sales of land parcels
645,822
839,438
336,344
448,772
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
(725
)
(679
)
(152
)
(284
)
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(3,456
)
(3,028
)
(1,027
)
(1,156
)
Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels
—
5
—
—
Net income
641,641
835,736
335,165
447,332
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
(21,024
)
(27,903
)
(10,997
)
(14,847
)
Partially Owned Properties
(2,726
)
(1,957
)
(1,143
)
(534
)
Net income attributable to controlling interests
617,891
805,876
323,025
431,951
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
Net income available to Common Shares
$
615,573
$
803,558
$
322,252
$
431,178
Earnings per share - basic:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1.64
$
2.15
$
0.86
$
1.15
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
375,710
373,474
375,850
374,308
Earnings per share - diluted:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1.63
$
2.14
$
0.86
$
1.15
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
389,394
387,642
389,300
388,374
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
$
1.875
$
1.8075
$
0.625
$
0.6025
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
641,641
$
835,736
$
335,165
$
447,332
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially Owned Properties
(2,726
)
(1,957
)
(1,143
)
(534
)
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
636,597
831,461
333,249
446,025
Adjustments:
Depreciation
667,896
616,032
214,129
215,397
Depreciation - Non-real estate additions
(3,189
)
(3,228
)
(1,075
)
(1,052
)
Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties
(2,097
)
(2,676
)
(543
)
(994
)
Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties
1,897
1,867
657
634
Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets
(9
)
(4
)
—
—
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
(304,346
)
(587,623
)
(196,551
)
(363,928
)
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
996,749
855,829
349,866
296,082
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
Impairment - non-operating assets
—
—
—
—
Write-off of pursuit costs
3,296
3,557
781
910
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses
4,316
264
3,847
—
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
(1,174
)
(23,014
)
156
294
Other miscellaneous items
1,832
4,520
2,017
1,179
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,005,019
$
841,156
$
356,667
$
298,465
FFO
$
999,067
$
858,147
$
350,639
$
296,855
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
996,749
$
855,829
$
349,866
$
296,082
FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
2.57
$
2.22
$
0.90
$
0.77
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
2.56
$
2.21
$
0.90
$
0.76
Normalized FFO
$
1,007,337
$
843,474
$
357,440
$
299,238
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,005,019
$
841,156
$
356,667
$
298,465
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
2.59
$
2.18
$
0.92
$
0.77
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
2.58
$
2.17
$
0.92
$
0.77
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic
387,603
385,841
387,745
386,327
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted
389,394
387,642
389,300
388,374
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Land
$
5,580,878
$
5,814,790
Depreciable property
22,251,673
22,370,811
Projects under development
89,347
24,307
Land held for development
60,165
62,998
Investment in real estate
27,982,063
28,272,906
Accumulated depreciation
(8,813,578
)
(8,354,282
)
Investment in real estate, net
19,168,485
19,918,624
Investments in unconsolidated entities1
256,311
127,448
Cash and cash equivalents
44,788
123,832
Restricted deposits
76,679
236,404
Right-of-use assets
465,814
474,713
Other assets
253,328
288,220
Total assets
$
20,265,405
$
21,169,241
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
1,967,827
$
2,191,201
Notes, net
5,340,807
5,835,222
Line of credit and commercial paper
189,557
315,030
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
175,843
107,013
Accrued interest payable
49,652
69,510
Lease liabilities
309,548
312,335
Other liabilities
287,955
353,102
Security deposits
69,247
66,141
Distributions payable
242,695
233,502
Total liabilities
8,633,131
9,483,056
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership
370,537
498,977
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
37,280
37,280
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 376,169,253 shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 375,527,195
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
3,762
3,755
Paid in capital
9,267,450
9,121,122
Retained earnings
1,737,107
1,827,063
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(872
)
(34,272
)
Total shareholders' equity
11,044,727
10,954,948
Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
218,577
214,094
Partially Owned Properties
(1,567
)
18,166
Total Noncontrolling Interests
217,010
232,260
Total equity
11,261,737
11,187,208
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,265,405
$
21,169,241
1 Includes $196.0 million and $72.5 million in unconsolidated development projects as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Summary
As of September 30, 2022
% of
Average
Apartment
Budgeted
Rental
Markets/Metro Areas
Properties
Units
NOI
Rate
Established Markets:
Los Angeles
66
15,259
18.8
%
$
2,758
Orange County
13
4,028
5.3
%
2,663
San Diego
12
2,878
4.1
%
2,853
Subtotal - Southern California
91
22,165
28.2
%
2,753
San Francisco
44
11,788
16.2
%
3,204
Washington, D.C.
47
14,715
15.6
%
2,501
New York
34
8,536
12.6
%
4,230
Boston
27
7,170
11.5
%
3,295
Seattle
46
9,525
11.1
%
2,558
Subtotal - Established Markets
289
73,899
95.2
%
2,973
Expansion Markets:
Denver
8
2,498
2.6
%
2,340
Atlanta
4
1,215
1.0
%
2,035
Dallas/Ft. Worth
4
1,241
0.8
%
1,820
Austin
3
741
0.4
%
1,765
Subtotal - Expansion Markets
19
5,695
4.8
%
2,088
Total
308
79,594
100.0
%
$
2,910
Properties
Apartment Units
Wholly Owned Properties
293
76,480
Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated
15
3,114
308
79,594
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Rollforward Q3 2022
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
6/30/2022
310
80,227
Acquisitions:
Unconsolidated Land Parcels (1)
—
—
$
56,886
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(2
)
(591
)
$
(480,500
)
(3.5
%)
Configuration Changes
—
(42
)
9/30/2022
308
79,594
Portfolio Rollforward 2022
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
12/31/2021
310
80,407
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
1
172
$
113,000
3.5
%
Unconsolidated Land Parcels (1)
—
—
$
56,886
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(3
)
(945
)
$
(746,150
)
(3.4
%)
Configuration Changes
—
(40
)
9/30/2022
308
79,594
(1)
The Company entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX and suburban Boston, MA. The purchase price listed represents the total consideration for the closing of the respective joint ventures. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $63.2 million as of September 30, 2022. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 73,402 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Third Quarter 2022
Third Quarter 2021
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
627,320
(1)
12.1%
$
23,392
5.7%
$
650,712
11.8%
Revenues
$
559,690
$
22,128
$
581,818
Expenses
$
198,980
3.4%
$
6,052
5.8%
$
205,032
3.5%
Expenses
$
192,418
$
5,721
$
198,139
NOI
$
428,340
16.6%
$
17,340
5.7%
$
445,680
16.2%
NOI
$
367,272
$
16,407
$
383,679
Average Rental Rate
$
2,955
12.3%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,632
Physical Occupancy
96.5
%
(0.1%)
Physical Occupancy
96.6
%
Turnover
13.8
%
0.0%
Turnover
13.8
%
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,788 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Third Quarter 2022
Second Quarter 2022
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
653,383
(1)
2.1%
$
24,124
1.2%
$
677,507
2.1%
Revenues
$
640,027
$
23,827
$
663,854
Expenses
$
210,547
4.6%
$
6,261
4.6%
$
216,808
4.6%
Expenses
$
201,334
$
5,983
$
207,317
NOI
$
442,836
0.9%
$
17,863
0.1%
$
460,699
0.9%
NOI
$
438,693
$
17,844
$
456,537
Average Rental Rate
$
2,906
2.4%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,838
Physical Occupancy
96.4
%
(0.3%)
Physical Occupancy
96.7
%
Turnover
14.0
%
2.8%
Turnover
11.2
%
September YTD 2022 vs. September YTD 2021
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
September YTD 2022
September YTD 2021
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
1,813,450
(1)
11.2%
$
68,731
8.1%
$
1,882,181
11.1%
Revenues
$
1,630,928
$
63,575
$
1,694,503
Expenses
$
583,185
3.0%
$
17,802
3.1%
$
600,987
3.0%
Expenses
$
566,210
$
17,261
$
583,471
NOI
$
1,230,265
15.5%
$
50,929
10.0%
$
1,281,194
15.3%
NOI
$
1,064,718
$
46,314
$
1,111,032
Average Rental Rate
$
2,866
10.5%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,594
Physical Occupancy
96.5
%
0.6%
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
Turnover
33.6
%
(1.6%)
Turnover
35.2
%
(1)
See page 11 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1)
($ in thousands)
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Sept. YTD 2022 vs. Sept. YTD 2021
73,402 Same Store Apartment Units
77,788 Same Store Apartment Units
72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Sept. YTD 2022
Sept. YTD 2021
Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis)
$
627,320
$
559,690
$
653,383
$
640,027
$
1,813,450
$
1,630,928
Leasing Concessions amortized
914
10,553
1,431
2,156
6,132
34,517
Leasing Concessions granted
(417
)
(2,169
)
(466
)
(1,502
)
(3,018
)
(26,482
)
Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing
Concessions on a cash basis
$
627,817
$
568,074
$
654,348
$
640,681
$
1,816,564
$
1,638,963
% change - GAAP revenue
12.1
%
2.1
%
11.2
%
% change - cash revenue
10.5
%
2.1
%
10.8
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter
Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Same store revenues
$
647,237
$
633,755
$
601,189
$
597,100
$
578,667
Same store expenses
203,749
195,775
201,463
191,192
196,950
Same store NOI
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
$
443,488
$
437,980
$
399,726
$
405,908
$
381,717
Equity Residential
Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances
Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Residential
Non-Residential
Balance Sheet (Other assets):
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances
$
33,159
$
34,568
$
3,915
$
3,410
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(29,212
)
(31,068
)
(2,735
)
(2,534
)
Net receivable balances
$
3,947
(1)
$
3,500
$
1,180
$
876
Straight-line receivable balances
$
1,496
(2)
$
1,993
$
12,433
$
12,482
(1)
The Company held same store Residential security deposits approximating 56.6% of the net Residential receivable balance at September 30, 2022.
(2)
Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the third quarter of 2022 were approximately $0.4 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $1.5 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023.
Same Store Residential Bad Debt
Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Income Statement (Rental income):
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Bad Debt, Net (1)
$
5,860
$
(1,407
)
$
4,070
% of Same Store Residential Revenues
0.9
%
(0.2
%)
0.7
%
(1)
Bad Debt, Net benefited from additional resident payments due to governmental rental assistance programs of approximately $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2022 as these programs wind down. These payments totaled $14.2 million and $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, respectively.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,662
19.5
%
$
2,766
96.9
%
10.7
%
8.5
%
(1)
3.6
%
10.6
%
9.2
%
(0.6
%)
(1.1
%)
Orange County
4,028
5.7
%
2,663
97.1
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
(1)
6.5
%
11.7
%
11.8
%
(1.0
%)
(0.3
%)
San Diego
2,706
4.0
%
2,822
96.7
%
10.8
%
9.1
%
(1)
6.4
%
9.9
%
10.5
%
(1.1
%)
(3.2
%)
Subtotal - Southern California
21,396
29.2
%
2,754
96.9
%
10.7
%
8.9
%
4.3
%
10.7
%
9.8
%
(0.8
%)
(1.2
%)
San Francisco
11,366
17.1
%
3,212
95.9
%
13.3
%
10.8
%
6.1
%
12.9
%
10.2
%
0.6
%
(1.0
%)
Washington, D.C.
14,399
16.1
%
2,492
96.9
%
14.2
%
7.2
%
4.2
%
8.8
%
7.0
%
0.3
%
(0.5
%)
New York
8,536
14.2
%
4,230
96.9
%
14.8
%
22.9
%
1.5
%
45.2
%
22.8
%
0.1
%
2.5
%
Seattle
9,331
11.4
%
2,554
95.5
%
15.8
%
13.0
%
(1.8
%)
20.2
%
13.7
%
(0.6
%)
1.4
%
Boston
6,430
9.9
%
3,288
96.0
%
17.8
%
14.4
%
4.4
%
19.2
%
14.1
%
0.2
%
0.8
%
Denver
1,624
1.8
%
2,341
96.6
%
19.7
%
11.6
%
8.0
%
13.1
%
11.9
%
(0.3
%)
1.3
%
Other Expansion Markets
320
0.3
%
2,190
96.1
%
14.1
%
11.3
%
13.8
%
9.8
%
12.6
%
(0.8
%)
0.0
%
Total
73,402
100.0
%
$
2,955
96.5
%
13.8
%
12.1
%
(2)
3.4
%
16.6
%
12.3
%
(0.1
%)
0.0
%
(1)
Excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by a reduction in governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 8.9%, 11.3% and 10.9% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, respectively.
(2)
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 10.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. See page 11 for additional detail and reconciliations.
|Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Q3 2022
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,662
18.8
%
$
2,766
96.9
%
10.7
%
(1.9
%)
(1)
3.5
%
(3.9
%)
(1.9
%)
0.0
%
1.5
%
Orange County
4,028
5.5
%
2,663
97.1
%
10.7
%
0.0
%
(1)
7.8
%
(2.0
%)
0.2
%
(0.1
%)
1.9
%
San Diego
2,878
4.1
%
2,853
96.7
%
11.2
%
3.4
%
(1)
7.8
%
2.2
%
4.0
%
(0.6
%)
1.5
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,568
28.4
%
2,758
96.9
%
10.8
%
(0.8
%)
4.6
%
(2.7
%)
(0.8
%)
(0.1
%)
1.6
%
San Francisco
11,366
16.6
%
3,212
95.9
%
13.3
%
1.0
%
(1)
6.7
%
(1.3
%)
1.9
%
(0.8
%)
3.9
%
Washington, D.C.
14,399
15.6
%
2,492
96.9
%
14.2
%
2.8
%
4.0
%
2.2
%
2.8
%
0.1
%
2.8
%
New York
8,536
13.7
%
4,230
96.9
%
14.8
%
6.6
%
1.5
%
10.8
%
6.8
%
(0.2
%)
2.9
%
Seattle
9,524
11.3
%
2,558
95.5
%
15.9
%
3.4
%
3.8
%
3.2
%
3.2
%
0.2
%
1.3
%
Boston
6,700
9.9
%
3,263
95.9
%
17.7
%
3.2
%
4.0
%
2.9
%
4.2
%
(0.9
%)
5.7
%
Denver
2,498
2.7
%
2,340
96.4
%
20.1
%
2.4
%
10.6
%
(0.7
%)
2.7
%
(0.3
%)
2.4
%
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
1.8
%
1,855
95.6
%
16.9
%
(1.5
%)
16.0
%
(15.8
%)
(0.3
%)
(1.2
%)
4.8
%
Total
77,788
100.0
%
$
2,906
96.4
%
14.0
%
2.1
%
(2)
4.6
%
0.9
%
2.4
%
(0.3
%)
2.8
%
(1)
Excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by a reduction in governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 2.5%, 2.7% and 1.8% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively. In San Diego, same store revenue growth would have been 2.8% excluding the benefit of Bad Debt, Net, which was primarily due to timing of governmental rental assistance.
(2)
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 2.1% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022. See page 11 for additional detail and reconciliations.
|Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Equity Residential
September YTD 2022 vs. September YTD 2021
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Sept. YTD 22
Sept. YTD 22
Sept. YTD 22
Sept. YTD 22
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,662
20.0
%
$
2,725
96.9
%
28.3
%
11.5
%
(1)
3.1
%
15.4
%
11.4
%
0.2
%
(3.8
%)
Orange County
4,028
5.8
%
2,591
97.1
%
25.8
%
13.0
%
(1)
4.3
%
15.6
%
13.6
%
(0.6
%)
(1.4
%)
San Diego
2,706
4.1
%
2,737
97.0
%
29.3
%
10.9
%
(1)
4.9
%
12.7
%
11.9
%
(0.7
%)
(5.2
%)
Subtotal - Southern California
21,396
29.9
%
2,701
97.0
%
28.0
%
11.7
%
3.5
%
15.1
%
11.8
%
0.0
%
(3.5
%)
San Francisco
11,366
17.6
%
3,127
96.3
%
32.1
%
9.8
%
(1)
4.4
%
12.3
%
8.0
%
1.6
%
(5.2
%)
Washington, D.C.
14,186
16.2
%
2,432
96.9
%
33.8
%
5.3
%
5.3
%
5.2
%
4.7
%
0.6
%
(2.5
%)
New York
8,536
13.1
%
3,964
97.0
%
34.9
%
19.1
%
1.6
%
39.0
%
15.8
%
2.7
%
3.9
%
Seattle
9,331
11.4
%
2,472
95.1
%
41.9
%
10.0
%
(3.2
%)
16.3
%
10.7
%
(0.7
%)
2.5
%
Boston
6,430
9.9
%
3,165
96.2
%
37.3
%
11.5
%
4.9
%
14.8
%
10.9
%
0.5
%
(0.4
%)
Denver
1,624
1.9
%
2,275
96.9
%
48.4
%
12.4
%
7.3
%
14.5
%
12.0
%
0.2
%
2.5
%
Total
72,869
100.0
%
$
2,866
96.5
%
33.6
%
11.2
%
(2)
3.0
%
15.5
%
10.5
%
0.6
%
(1.6
%)
(1)
Excluding the positive impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by receipt of governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 8.3%, 11.8% and 8.6% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively. In San Diego, same store revenue growth would have been 11.6% excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net, which was primarily due to timing of governmental rental assistance.
(2)
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 10.8% in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. See page 11 for additional detail and reconciliations.
|Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics
For 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
New Lease Change (1)
Renewal Rate Achieved (1)
Blended Rate (1)
Markets/Metro Areas
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Southern California
14.0
%
15.8
%
7.6
%
7.3
%
10.3
%
10.7
%
San Francisco
9.1
%
14.9
%
8.4
%
9.1
%
8.8
%
11.7
%
Washington, D.C.
9.4
%
11.1
%
7.5
%
8.3
%
8.3
%
9.6
%
New York
22.2
%
38.1
%
14.8
%
19.2
%
18.0
%
27.4
%
Seattle
10.3
%
17.5
%
11.1
%
13.1
%
10.7
%
15.3
%
Boston
11.1
%
17.8
%
11.4
%
12.4
%
11.3
%
14.9
%
Denver
8.7
%
12.7
%
8.8
%
12.3
%
8.7
%
12.5
%
Total
13.0
%
19.1
%
10.0
%
11.2
%
11.3
%
14.8
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 3 for October 2022 preliminary data.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 73,402 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
84,246
$
83,745
$
501
0.6
%
41.1
%
On-site payroll
39,026
40,571
(1,545
)
(3.8
%)
19.0
%
Utilities
33,884
29,764
4,120
13.8
%
16.5
%
Repairs and maintenance
27,391
24,850
2,541
10.2
%
13.4
%
Insurance
7,325
6,563
762
11.6
%
3.6
%
Leasing and advertising
2,668
2,515
153
6.1
%
1.3
%
Other on-site operating expenses
10,492
10,131
361
3.6
%
5.1
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
$
205,032
$
198,139
$
6,893
3.5
%
100.0
%
September YTD 2022 vs. September YTD 2021
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 72,869 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
251,016
$
249,863
$
1,153
0.5
%
41.8
%
On-site payroll
114,172
118,679
(4,507
)
(3.8
%)
19.0
%
Utilities
96,872
85,906
10,966
12.8
%
16.1
%
Repairs and maintenance
77,581
70,771
6,810
9.6
%
12.9
%
Insurance
21,488
19,606
1,882
9.6
%
3.6
%
Leasing and advertising
7,121
7,727
(606
)
(7.8
%)
1.2
%
Other on-site operating expenses
32,737
30,919
1,818
5.9
%
5.4
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
(includes Residential and Non-Residential)
$
600,987
$
583,471
$
17,516
3.0
%
100.0
%
(1)
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors:
Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values.
On-site payroll - Improved sales and service staff utilization from various technology initiatives and higher than usual staffing vacancies during the periods presented.
Utilities - Increase from gas and electric primarily driven by higher commodity prices.
Repairs and maintenance - Increase primarily driven by volume and timing of maintenance and repairs along with increases in minimum wage on contracted services.
Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market.
Leasing and advertising - Year-over-year decrease due primarily to reduction in use of outside residential brokers. Quarter-over-quarter increase due primarily to increase in use of outside retail brokers.
Other on-site operating expenses - Increase driven by higher property-related legal expenses.
(2)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
Equity Residential
Debt Summary as of September 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Debt
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Secured
$
1,967,827
26.2
%
3.39
%
4.9
Unsecured
5,530,364
73.8
%
3.58
%
9.7
Total
$
7,498,191
100.0
%
3.53
%
8.5
Fixed Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
$
1,634,342
21.8
%
3.68
%
4.1
Unsecured - Public
5,340,807
71.2
%
3.65
%
10.1
Fixed Rate Debt
6,975,149
93.0
%
3.66
%
8.7
Floating Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
97,611
1.3
%
3.33
%
1.4
Secured - Tax Exempt
235,874
3.1
%
1.29
%
11.7
Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility
—
—
—
2.1
Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2)
189,557
2.6
%
1.18
%
—
Floating Rate Debt
523,042
7.0
%
1.56
%
5.7
Total
$
7,498,191
100.0
%
3.53
%
8.5
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
(2)
At September 30, 2022, the Weighted Average Coupon and weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 3.20% and 28 days, respectively. The weighted average amount outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $177.9 million.
|Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $4.2 million and $12.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $1.9 million and $4.2 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Equity Residential
Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Year
Fixed
Floating
Total
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
2022
$
165
$
190,040
(2)
$
190,205
2.5
%
3.48
%
3.20
%
2023 (3)
825,588
68,276
893,864
11.8
%
4.19
%
4.21
%
2024
—
6,100
6,100
0.1
%
N/A
2.37
%
2025
450,000
42,556
492,556
6.6
%
3.38
%
3.50
%
2026
592,025
9,000
601,025
7.9
%
3.58
%
3.56
%
2027
400,000
9,800
409,800
5.4
%
3.25
%
3.23
%
2028
900,000
10,700
910,700
12.0
%
3.79
%
3.77
%
2029
888,120
11,500
899,620
11.9
%
3.30
%
3.29
%
2030
1,095,000
12,600
1,107,600
14.6
%
2.55
%
2.54
%
2031
528,500
39,700
568,200
7.5
%
1.94
%
1.97
%
2032+
1,350,850
138,900
1,489,750
19.7
%
4.39
%
4.21
%
Subtotal
7,030,248
539,172
7,569,420
100.0
%
3.48
%
3.46
%
Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount)
(55,099
)
(16,130
)
(71,229
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total
$
6,975,149
$
523,042
$
7,498,191
100.0
%
3.48
%
3.46
%
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
|(2)
Includes $190.0 million in principal outstanding on the Company's commercial paper program.
|(3)
During the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company entered into $350.0 million of forward starting swaps on ten-year SOFR at a weighted average rate of 2.69% (currently equivalent to a ten-year U.S. Treasury of approximately 3.0%) to hedge the U.S. Treasury risk for the refinancing of 2023 maturities.
Equity Residential
Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%)
27.5%
29.0%
Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%)
8.0%
7.9%
Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to
Maximum Annual Service Charges
(must be at least 1.5 to 1)
6.15
5.54
Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt
(must be at least 125%)
500.0%
461.5%
Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.
Selected Credit Ratios
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.58x
5.05x
Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.54x
5.01x
Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI
88.3%
88.4%
Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.
Equity Residential
Capital Structure as of September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts)
Secured Debt
$
1,967,827
26.2
%
Unsecured Debt
5,530,364
73.8
%
Total Debt
7,498,191
100.0
%
22.3
%
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
376,169,253
96.7
%
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
12,844,608
3.3
%
Total Shares and Units
389,013,861
100.0
%
Common Share Price at September 30, 2022
$
67.22
26,149,512
99.9
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below)
37,280
0.1
%
Total Equity
26,186,792
100.0
%
77.7
%
Total Market Capitalization
$
33,684,983
100.0
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity as of September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
Series
Call Date
Outstanding
Liquidation
Annual
Annual
Preferred Shares:
8.29% Series K
12/10/26
745,600
$
37,280
$
4.145
$
3,091
Equity Residential
Common Share and Unit
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding
Sept. YTD 2022
Sept. YTD 2021
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
375,710,361
373,473,847
375,849,762
374,307,789
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- OP Units
11,892,922
12,367,392
11,895,558
12,018,963
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,784,035
1,801,057
1,554,258
2,046,947
- ATM forward sales
6,276
—
—
—
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
389,393,594
387,642,296
389,299,578
388,373,699
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
375,710,361
373,473,847
375,849,762
374,307,789
OP Units - basic
11,892,922
12,367,392
11,895,558
12,018,963
Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic
387,603,283
385,841,239
387,745,320
386,326,752
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,784,035
1,801,057
1,554,258
2,046,947
- ATM forward sales
6,276
—
—
—
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
389,393,594
387,642,296
389,299,578
388,373,699
Period Ending Amounts Outstanding:
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
376,169,253
375,002,588
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
12,844,608
12,859,748
Total Shares and Units
389,013,861
387,862,336
Equity Residential
Development and Lease-Up Projects as of September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)
Estimated/Actual
Projects
Location
Ownership
No. of
Total
Total
Total
Percentage
Start
Initial
Completion
Stabilization
Percentage
CONSOLIDATED:
Projects Under Development:
Reverb (fka 9th and W) (2)
Washington, D.C.
92%
312
$
108,027
$
74,695
$
32,963
74%
Q3 2021
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q3 2024
- / -
Laguna Clara II
Santa Clara, CA
100%
225
152,621
14,652
—
6%
Q2 2022
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q4 2025
- / -
Projects Under Development - Consolidated
537
260,648
89,347
32,963
Projects Completed Not Stabilized:
Aero Apartments
Alameda, CA
90%
200
117,794
113,596
64,648
100%
Q3 2019
Q2 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2023
91% / 89%
Alcott Apartments (fka West End Tower)
Boston, MA
100%
470
409,749
407,889
—
100%
Q2 2018
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
97% / 96%
Projects Completed Not Stabilized - Consolidated
670
527,543
521,485
64,648
Projects Completed and Stabilized During the Quarter:
The Edge (fka 4885 Edgemoor Lane) (2)
Bethesda, MD
100%
154
72,971
72,727
—
100%
Q3 2019
Q3 2021
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
98% / 97%
Projects Completed and Stabilized During the Quarter - Consolidated
154
72,971
72,727
—