KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $88.0 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $137.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022 (linked quarter) and $94.5 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. The results for the second quarter of 2022 include a pre-tax gain of $66.2 million on the sale of the company's entire investment in Visa Inc. Class B common shares, and a pre-tax $5.0 million contribution to the company's charitable foundation.

Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled later in this release to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $88.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $137.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $95.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Operating PTPP), a non-GAAP measure reconciled later in this release to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $131.2 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $187.1 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $109.6 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. These operating PTPP results represent a decrease of 29.9% on a linked-quarter basis and an increase of 19.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The results in the linked quarter comparison were impacted by the benefit from the aforementioned gain on the sale of the company's Visa Inc. Class B common shares net of the contribution to the company's charitable foundation in the second quarter of 2022.

"On a linked-quarter basis, our strong third quarter 2022 results were facilitated again by robust loan growth, strong revenue growth which was driven by a 3.9% increase in net interest income, net interest margin expansion, and strong fee income growth, excluding the nonrecurring gain from the sale of Visa Class B shares," said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Average loans excluding PPP balances increased 21.9% on a linked-quarter annualized basis with more than 53% of the increase driven by commercial & industrial loan growth. Our deposit costs increased in the third quarter, driven by repricing as short-term interest rates increased, and by our own efforts to attract new-to-bank customers through deposit initiatives. Our loan yields expanded 74 basis points from the second quarter and, coupled with a favorable shift in earning asset mix, drove a 16-basis-point expansion in our net interest margin. In September, we were successful in raising $110.0 million in growth capital through our subordinated notes offering that will facilitate our differentiated balance sheet growth for the remainder of this year and into 2023. Finally, our net charge-off ratio in the third quarter was just two basis points, while our nonaccrual loans comprised only ten basis points of loans."

Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q3 2022 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 87,990 $ 137,556 $ 94,467 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.81 2.83 1.94 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) 131,166 187,051 109,632 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 2.70 3.84 2.24 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 137,620 193,329 116,176 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted) 2.83 3.97 2.38 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 88,259 137,596 95,112 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 1.82 2.83 1.95 GAAP Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.47 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 12.90 20.83 11.89 Efficiency ratio 63.58 53.08 65.62 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 0.96 % 1.47 % 1.05 % Operating return on average equity 12.94 20.84 11.97 Operating efficiency ratio 63.49 53.06 65.36

Summary of year-to-date financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) September September YTD YTD 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 331,509 $ 274,522 Earnings per share (diluted) 6.80 5.64 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) 437,617 343,481 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 8.98 7.06 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 456,748 363,332 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted) 9.37 7.47 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 331,928 275,526 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 6.81 5.66 GAAP Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 16.05 11.95 Efficiency ratio 59.86 64.06 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.18 % 1.07 % Operating return on average equity 16.07 11.99 Operating efficiency ratio 59.81 63.93

Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2022 2022 2021 LQ PY Net interest income $ 233,485 $ 224,791 $ 209,765 $ 8,694 $ 23,720 Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 59,586 58,886 56,914 700 2,672 Trading and investment banking 5,387 7,123 5,936 (1,736 ) (549 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 19,932 20,835 19,881 (903 ) 51 Insurance fees and commissions 375 245 285 130 90 Brokerage fees 13,840 12,391 2,899 1,449 10,941 Bankcard fees 19,379 17,840 17,198 1,539 2,181 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (1,345 ) 60,720 (3,510 ) (62,065 ) 2,165 Other 11,569 (1,705 ) 8,304 13,274 3,265 Total noninterest income $ 128,723 $ 176,335 $ 107,907 $ (47,612 ) $ 20,816 Total revenue $ 362,208 $ 401,126 $ 317,672 $ (38,918 ) $ 44,536 Net interest income (FTE) $ 239,939 $ 231,069 $ 216,309 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.76 % 2.60 % 2.52 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 35.5 44.0 34.0

Net interest income

Third quarter 2022 net interest income totaled $233.5 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 3.9% from the linked quarter, driven by an increase of $966.3 million in average loans and the impact from increased short-term and long-term interest rates.

Average earning assets decreased $1.2 billion, or 3.5%, largely driven by a decrease of $2.0 billion in interest-bearing due from banks, partially offset by the increase of $966.3 million in average loans noted above. The decrease in excess liquidity was commensurate with a decrease of $1.8 billion in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $442.8 million, or 2.2%, primarily driven by an increase of $396.9 million in federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements.

Net interest margin for the third quarter was 2.76%, an increase of 16 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by benefits of higher short-term interest rates as well as favorable earning asset mix changes. Average loan yields increased 74 basis points while earning asset yields increased 67 basis points from the linked quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 81 basis points to 1.28%. Net interest spread decreased 14 basis points to 2.25% from the linked quarter and was 18 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2021.

On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $23.7 million, or 11.3%, driven by a $2.5 billion, or 15.1% increase in average loans, coupled with a $1.8 billion, or 14.7% increase in average securities. These increases were driven by organic loan growth and excess liquidity.

Average deposits decreased 5.7% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances decreased 12.8% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 8.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decline in average deposits was primarily driven by decreases in rate-sensitive institutional segment balances in the current interest rate environment. Demand deposit balances comprised 41.6% of total deposits, compared to 45.0% in the linked quarter and 38.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income

Third quarter 2022 noninterest income totaled $128.7 million, compared to $176.3 million in the linked quarter. The linked quarter results included the $66.2 million realized gain on the sale of the company's Visa Inc. Class B common shares recorded in investment securities gains, net. The remainder of the change in noninterest income is largely due to: Increases of $13.0 million in company-owned life insurance income and $1.2 million in derivative income, both recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below. Increases of $1.5 million and $1.4 million in bankcard income and brokerage income, respectively. These increases were driven by higher interchange income and increased 12b-1 fee income, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in trading and investment banking due to lower trading volume.

Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased $20.8 million, or 19.3%, primarily driven by: An increase of $10.9 million in brokerage income, largely driven by increases in 12b-1 fees and money market income. Increases of $2.1 million and $1.7 million in derivative income and company-owned life insurance income, respectively, both recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below. An increase of $2.7 million in trust and securities processing income, largely driven by increased fund services income and corporate trust income. Increases of $2.2 million in both bankcard income and investment securities gains, net, driven by increased interchange, and mark-to-market gains on marketable securities, respectively.



Noninterest expense

Summary of noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2022 2022 2021 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 136,467 $ 121,390 $ 124,986 $ 15,077 $ 11,481 Occupancy, net 12,231 11,976 12,207 255 24 Equipment 18,811 18,315 19,701 496 (890 ) Supplies and services 3,139 3,492 3,379 (353 ) (240 ) Marketing and business development 6,671 5,308 4,863 1,363 1,808 Processing fees 20,901 19,338 16,562 1,563 4,339 Legal and consulting 10,255 11,265 7,646 (1,010 ) 2,609 Bankcard 6,551 5,880 4,795 671 1,756 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,092 1,225 1,110 (133 ) (18 ) Regulatory fees 4,200 3,464 3,186 736 1,014 Other 11,078 12,474 10,434 (1,396 ) 644 Total noninterest expense $ 231,396 $ 214,127 $ 208,869 $ 17,269 $ 22,527

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $231.4 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 8.1%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.5 million, or 10.8%, from the third quarter of 2021.

The linked-quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by: An increase of $15.1 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, primarily driven by an increase of $11.5 million in deferred compensation expense and an increase of $4.5 million in salaries and wage expense. The increase in deferred compensation expense was offset by the increase in company-owned life insurance income noted above. An increase of $3.7 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense. Increases of $1.6 million and $1.4 million in processing fees and marketing and business development expense, respectively, due to the timing of multiple projects. These increases were offset by a decrease of $4.8 million in charitable contributions expense, recorded in other expense.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by: An increase of $11.5 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, driven primarily by an increase of $7.0 million in salaries and wage expense and $4.1 million in employee benefits expense, primarily due to an increase of $1.7 million in payroll taxes, insurance, and 401(k) expense, and an increase of $1.3 million in deferred compensation expense. Increases of $4.3 million, $2.6 million, and $1.8 million in processing fees, legal and consulting expense, and marketing and business development expense, respectively, due to the timing of multiple projects. Increases of $1.5 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense, and $1.0 million in regulatory fees.



Income taxes

The company's effective tax rate was 18.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 17.0% for the same period in 2021. The increase in the effective rate in 2022 is primarily attributable to a smaller portion of income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities.

Balance sheet

Average total assets for the third quarter of 2022 were $36.3 billion compared to $37.6 billion for the linked quarter and $35.9 billion for the same period in 2021.

Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2022 2022 2021 LQ PY Commercial and industrial $ 8,417,174 $ 7,918,552 $ 7,097,248 $ 498,622 $ 1,319,926 Specialty lending 559,797 518,575 486,021 41,222 73,776 Commercial real estate 6,892,484 6,569,784 6,285,348 322,700 607,136 Consumer real estate 2,574,926 2,458,815 2,178,010 116,111 396,916 Consumer 142,348 148,412 115,702 (6,064 ) 26,646 Credit cards 438,235 428,167 400,189 10,068 38,046 Leases and other 259,298 275,638 194,235 (16,340 ) 65,063 Total loans $ 19,284,262 $ 18,317,943 $ 16,756,753 $ 966,319 $ 2,527,509

Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 increased 5.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 15.1% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP balances, average loans increased 5.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 18.6% as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2022 2022 2021 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 746,429 $ 639,161 $ 17,903 $ 107,268 $ 728,526 U.S. Agencies 173,980 172,798 94,049 1,182 79,931 Mortgage-backed 4,363,838 4,764,452 6,766,619 (400,614 ) (2,402,781 ) State and political subdivisions 1,600,043 1,891,377 3,530,031 (291,334 ) (1,929,988 ) Corporates 381,151 377,586 158,326 3,565 222,825 Collateralized loan obligations 300,475 247,639 — 52,836 300,475 Total securities available for sale $ 7,565,916 $ 8,093,013 $ 10,566,928 $ (527,097 ) $ (3,001,012 ) Securities held to maturity: U.S. Agencies $ 123,048 $ 65,964 $ — $ 57,084 $ 123,048 Mortgage-backed 3,039,998 2,892,986 — 147,012 3,039,998 State and political subdivisions 2,621,633 2,240,018 1,073,133 381,615 1,548,500 Total securities held to maturity $ 5,784,679 $ 5,198,968 $ 1,073,133 $ 585,711 $ 4,711,546 Trading securities 5,651 10,190 25,392 (4,539 ) (19,741 ) Other securities 330,950 347,527 262,453 (16,577 ) 68,497 Total securities $ 13,687,196 $ 13,649,698 $ 11,927,906 $ 37,498 $ 1,759,290

Average total securities increased 0.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 14.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter, cash flows from the securities portfolio were not reinvested and were redeployed to fund loan growth.

Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2022 2022 2021 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 12,394,251 $ 14,209,159 $ 11,400,143 $ (1,814,908 ) $ 994,108 Interest-bearing demand and savings 16,723,205 16,808,998 17,376,135 (85,793 ) (652,930 ) Time deposits 679,994 570,812 651,727 109,182 28,267 Total deposits $ 29,797,450 $ 31,588,969 $ 29,428,005 $ (1,791,519 ) $ 369,445 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 41.6 % 45.0 % 38.7 %

Average deposits decreased 5.7% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances was driven by the impact of higher short-term interest rates including higher earnings credit rates earned on such balances, as well as an overall decrease in customer balances consistent with typical trends observed during an economic tightening cycle.

Capital

Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 September 30, 2021 Total equity $ 2,523,545 $ 2,642,888 $ 3,112,840 Book value per common share 52.24 54.71 64.37 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 48.19 50.64 60.44 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 3,132,209 $ 3,055,747 $ 2,811,117 Tier 1 capital 3,132,209 3,055,747 2,811,117 Total capital 3,679,116 3,473,040 3,248,869 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.18 % 11.44 % 12.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.18 11.44 12.26 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.13 13.00 14.17 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.66 8.17 7.87

At September 30, 2022, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all "well-capitalized" regulatory thresholds.

Total risk-based capital was favorably impacted by the $110.0 million subordinated note issuance during the third quarter.

Asset Quality

Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Net charge-offs - total loans $ 1,173 $ 28,128 $ 8,378 $ 8,061 $ 3,127 Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans 0.02 % 0.62 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.07 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 2,513 $ 3,446 $ 3,600 $ 2,633 $ 2,319 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 19,817 $ 18,117 $ 110,356 $ 92,300 $ 96,536 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.59 % Provision for credit losses $ 22,000 $ 13,400 $ (6,500 ) $ 8,500 $ (5,000 )

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter increased $8.6 million from the linked quarter and $27.0 million from the third quarter of 2021. These increases are driven by loan growth, portfolio credit metric changes, and changes in macro-economic metrics in the current period as compared to the prior periods.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter totaled $1.2 million, or 0.02%, of average loans, compared to $28.1 million, or 0.62%, of average loans in the linked quarter, and $3.1 million, or 0.07%, of average loans for the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net charge-offs totaled $37.7 million, or 0.27%, of average loans, compared to $36.8 million, or 0.30%, of average loans, for the same period in 2021.

Dividend Declaration

At the company's quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a 2.7% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to shareholders, to $0.38 per share. This dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022.

Conference Call

The company plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 844-200-6205 or (international) 646-904-5544 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call with access code 644175. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following link:

UMB Financial 3Q 2022 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through November 9, 2022 by calling (toll-free) 866-813-9403 or (international) 929-458-6194. The replay access code required for playback is 298424. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we may provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (operating PTPP), operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (operating PTPP EPS), operating pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (operating PTPP-FTE), operating pre-tax, pre-provision FTE earnings per share - diluted (operating PTPP-FTE EPS), tangible shareholders' equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures - net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, operating PTPP, operating PTPP EPS, operating PTPP-FTE, operating PTPP-FTE EPS, tangible shareholders' equity, and tangible book value per share - and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, severance-, and COVID-19 related items that management does not believe reflect the company's fundamental operating performance. COVID-19 related expense includes hazard pay for branch associates, computer hardware expense to support associates working remotely, and additional equipment, cleaning, and janitorial supplies to protect the well-being of our associates and customers while on the company's premises.

Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, COVID-19 related expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.

Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income, divided by the company's average total shareholders' equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income, divided by the company's average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company's operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company's total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).

Operating PTPP income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income plus GAAP noninterest income, less noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, and COVID-19 related expense.

Operating PTPP-FTE for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis plus GAAP noninterest income, less noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense and COVID-19 related expense.

Tangible shareholders' equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders' equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders' equity divided by the Company's total shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to such factors that have been disclosed previously: macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the impacts to the U.S. and global economies; sustained levels of high inflation and the potential for an economic recession on the heels of aggressive quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve, and impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, such as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, may also cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. As the company's reach continues to grow, it also serves business clients nationwide and institutional clients in several countries. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank.

Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Loans $ 19,883,573 $ 16,469,463 Allowance for credit losses on loans (184,913 ) (194,156 ) Net loans 19,698,660 16,275,307 Loans held for sale 2,870 4,645 Securities: Available for sale 7,128,277 11,162,690 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 5,835,187 1,087,308 Trading securities 14,390 68,882 Other securities 333,732 274,645 Total securities 13,311,586 12,593,525 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 716,549 1,092,104 Interest-bearing due from banks 1,768,008 5,739,267 Cash and due from banks 371,336 426,843 Premises and equipment, net 260,685 273,378 Accrued income 153,759 122,798 Goodwill 182,225 174,518 Other intangibles, net 13,373 15,526 Other assets 1,102,011 836,374 Total assets $ 37,581,062 $ 37,554,285 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 13,876,929 $ 13,189,739 Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,059,492 17,461,390 Time deposits under $250,000 365,644 415,068 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 504,323 169,613 Total deposits 31,806,388 31,235,810 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,314,168 2,500,340 Long-term debt 381,543 271,049 Accrued expenses and taxes 211,465 249,567 Other liabilities 343,953 184,679 Total liabilities 35,057,517 34,441,445 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,120,489 1,102,818 Retained earnings 2,454,422 2,116,568 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (759,260 ) 164,307 Treasury stock (347,163 ) (325,910 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,523,545 3,112,840 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,581,062 $ 37,554,285

Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 216,970 $ 159,242 $ 536,359 $ 463,949 Securities: Taxable interest 50,003 33,307 140,680 90,249 Tax-exempt interest 24,692 24,458 72,085 74,165 Total securities income 74,695 57,765 212,765 164,414 Federal funds and resell agreements 6,056 2,389 12,003 7,762 Interest-bearing due from banks 2,545 1,699 9,209 3,235 Trading securities 73 231 372 579 Total interest income 300,339 221,326 770,708 639,939 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 48,457 6,741 70,069 20,113 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 14,709 1,596 21,855 5,261 Other 3,688 3,224 10,153 9,614 Total interest expense 66,854 11,561 102,077 34,988 Net interest income 233,485 209,765 668,631 604,951 Provision for credit losses 22,000 (5,000 ) 28,900 11,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 211,485 214,765 639,731 593,451 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 59,586 56,914 178,000 165,611 Trading and investment banking 5,387 5,936 17,950 23,962 Service charges on deposit accounts 19,932 19,881 65,409 64,449 Insurance fees and commissions 375 285 879 950 Brokerage fees 13,840 2,899 29,687 8,825 Bankcard fees 19,379 17,198 53,854 47,934 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (1,345 ) (3,510 ) 58,853 3,609 Other 11,569 8,304 24,104 33,053 Total noninterest income 128,723 107,907 428,736 348,393 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 136,467 124,986 388,491 373,082 Occupancy, net 12,231 12,207 36,439 36,438 Equipment 18,811 19,701 55,290 58,512 Supplies and services 3,139 3,379 9,893 10,340 Marketing and business development 6,671 4,863 16,911 12,005 Processing fees 20,901 16,562 58,682 48,480 Legal and consulting 10,255 7,646 28,431 21,548 Bankcard 6,551 4,795 18,998 14,280 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,092 1,110 3,388 3,647 Regulatory fees 4,200 3,186 11,146 8,501 Other 11,078 10,434 32,632 24,320 Total noninterest expense 231,396 208,869 660,301 611,153 Income before income taxes 108,812 113,803 408,166 330,691 Income tax expense 20,822 19,336 76,657 56,169 NET INCOME $ 87,990 $ 94,467 $ 331,509 $ 274,522 PER SHARE DATA Net income - basic $ 1.82 $ 1.96 $ 6.86 $ 5.69 Net income - diluted 1.81 1.94 6.80 5.64 Dividends 0.37 0.37 1.11 1.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 48,300,129 48,319,414 48,351,007 48,237,819 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 48,648,804 48,742,883 48,723,572 48,658,290

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 87,990 $ 94,467 $ 331,509 $ 274,522 Other comprehensive loss, before tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net (271,079 ) (75,717 ) (1,202,341 ) (198,420 ) Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income — (1,058 ) — (5,078 ) Amortization of net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity 12,587 — 25,708 — Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities (258,492 ) (76,775 ) (1,176,633 ) (203,498 ) Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges: Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net 3,321 432 12,438 3,513 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income (1,470 ) (831 ) (3,411 ) (2,550 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges 1,851 (399 ) 9,027 963 Other comprehensive loss, before tax (256,641 ) (77,174 ) (1,167,606 ) (202,535 ) Income tax benefit 62,184 18,374 282,032 48,502 Other comprehensive loss (194,457 ) (58,800 ) (885,574 ) (154,033 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (106,467 ) $ 35,667 $ (554,065 ) $ 120,489

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Common Stock Capital Surplus Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Treasury Stock Total Balance - January 1, 2021 $ 55,057 $ 1,090,450 $ 1,891,246 $ 318,340 $ (338,145 ) $ 3,016,948 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — 274,522 (154,033 ) — 120,489 Dividends ($1.01 per share) — — (49,200 ) — — (49,200 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (4,269 ) (4,269 ) Issuances of equity awards, net of forfeitures — (4,374 ) — — 5,069 695 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 13,401 — — — 13,401 Sale of treasury stock — 223 — — 214 437 Exercise of stock options — 3,118 — — 11,221 14,339 Balance - September 30, 2021 $ 55,057 $ 1,102,818 $ 2,116,568 $ 164,307 $ (325,910 ) $ 3,112,840 Balance - January 1, 2022 $ 55,057 $ 1,110,520 $ 2,176,998 $ 126,314 $ (323,465 ) $ 3,145,424 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — 331,509 (885,574 ) — (554,065 ) Dividends ($1.11 per share) — — (54,085 ) — — (54,085 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (31,806 ) (31,806 ) Issuances of equity awards, net of forfeitures — (6,630 ) — — 7,309 679 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 16,062 — — — 16,062 Sale of treasury stock — 257 — — 172 429 Exercise of stock options — 280 — — 627 907 Balance - September 30, 2022 $ 55,057 $ 1,120,489 $ 2,454,422 $ (759,260 ) $ (347,163 ) $ 2,523,545

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 19,284,262 4.46 % $ 16,756,753 3.77 % Securities: Taxable 9,796,212 2.03 7,662,106 1.72 Tax-exempt 3,885,333 3.18 4,240,408 2.90 Total securities 13,681,545 2.35 11,902,514 2.14 Federal funds and resell agreements 848,844 2.83 1,092,266 0.87 Interest bearing due from banks 632,595 1.60 4,345,422 0.16 Trading securities 5,651 5.69 25,392 4.30 Total earning assets 34,452,897 3.53 34,122,347 2.65 Allowance for credit losses (167,939 ) (203,144 ) Other assets 2,025,193 1,953,337 Total assets $ 36,310,151 $ 35,872,540 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 17,403,199 1.10 % $ 18,027,862 0.15 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 3,055,164 1.91 2,596,326 0.24 Borrowed funds 294,739 4.96 270,795 4.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,753,102 1.28 20,894,983 0.22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 12,394,251 11,400,143 Other liabilities 456,992 425,385 Shareholders' equity 2,705,806 3,152,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,310,151 $ 35,872,540 Net interest spread 2.25 % 2.43 % Net interest margin 2.76 2.52

Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 18,328,139 3.91 % $ 16,608,711 3.74 % Securities: Taxable 9,695,499 1.94 7,022,914 1.72 Tax-exempt 3,912,590 3.11 4,276,813 2.93 Total securities 13,608,089 2.28 11,299,727 2.18 Federal funds and resell agreements 1,070,319 1.50 1,280,177 0.81 Interest bearing due from banks 2,841,510 0.43 3,506,727 0.12 Trading securities 12,170 4.86 21,475 4.28 Total earning assets 35,860,227 2.94 32,716,817 2.70 Allowance for credit losses (182,647 ) (207,338 ) Other assets 1,988,189 1,892,516 Total assets $ 37,665,769 $ 34,401,995 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 17,775,016 0.53 % $ 17,397,225 0.15 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 2,896,021 1.01 2,620,354 0.27 Borrowed funds 279,659 4.85 270,230 4.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,950,696 0.65 20,287,809 0.23 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 13,537,023 10,624,524 Other liabilities 416,492 418,397 Shareholders' equity 2,761,558 3,071,265 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,665,769 $ 34,401,995 Net interest spread 2.29 % 2.47 % Net interest margin 2.56 2.55

Business Segment Information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Commercial Banking Institutional Banking Personal Banking Total Net interest income $ 150,080 $ 43,382 $ 40,023 $ 233,485 Provision for credit losses 20,156 162 1,682 22,000 Noninterest income 16,785 89,386 22,552 128,723 Noninterest expense 87,120 82,073 62,203 231,396 Income (loss) before taxes 59,589 50,533 (1,310 ) 108,812 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,403 9,670 (251 ) 20,822 Net income (loss) $ 48,186 $ 40,863 $ (1,059 ) $ 87,990 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Commercial Banking Institutional Banking Personal Banking Total Net interest income $ 150,871 $ 21,203 37,691 $ 209,765 Provision for credit losses (5,720 ) 172 548 (5,000 ) Noninterest income 17,048 65,568 25,291 107,907 Noninterest expense 78,708 73,369 56,792 208,869 Income before taxes 94,931 13,230 5,642 113,803 Income tax expense 16,130 2,248 958 19,336 Net income $ 78,801 $ 10,982 $ 4,684 $ 94,467 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Commercial Banking Institutional Banking Personal Banking Total Net interest income $ 444,176 $ 104,615 $ 119,840 $ 668,631 Provision for credit losses 25,183 402 3,315 28,900 Noninterest income 100,379 243,740 84,617 428,736 Noninterest expense 246,230 234,185 179,886 660,301 Income before taxes 273,142 113,768 21,256 408,166 Income tax expense 51,298 21,367 3,992 76,657 Net income $ 221,844 $ 92,401 $ 17,264 $ 331,509 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Commercial Banking Institutional Banking Personal Banking Total Net interest income $ 430,158 $ 64,599 $ 110,194 $ 604,951 Provision for credit losses 8,096 539 2,865 11,500 Noninterest income 62,306 202,769 83,318 348,393 Noninterest expense 221,883 217,257 172,013 611,153 Income before taxes 262,485 49,572 18,634 330,691 Income tax expense 44,584 8,419 3,166 56,169 Net income $ 217,901 $ 41,153 $ 15,468 $ 274,522

The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company's internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. The company's reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 87,990 $ 94,467 $ 331,509 $ 274,522 Adjustments: Acquisition expense 71 — 71 — Severance expense 283 639 480 763 COVID-19 related expense — 190 — 527 Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (85 ) (184 ) (132 ) (286 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax) 269 645 419 1,004 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 88,259 $ 95,112 $ 331,928 $ 275,526 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1.81 $ 1.94 $ 6.80 $ 5.64 Acquisition expense — — — — Severance expense 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 COVID-19 related expense — — — 0.01 Tax-impact of adjustments (i) — — — (0.01 ) Operating earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.82 $ 1.95 $ 6.81 $ 5.66 GAAP Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.18 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 12.90 11.89 16.05 11.95 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 0.96 % 1.05 % 1.18 % 1.07 % Operating return on average equity 12.94 11.97 16.07 11.99 (i) Calculated using the company's marginal tax rate of 24.0% in 2022 and 22.2% in 2021.

Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Noninterest expense $ 231,396 $ 208,869 $ 660,301 $ 611,153 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax): Acquisition expense 71 — 71 — Severance expense 283 639 480 763 COVID-19 related expense — 190 — 527 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax) 354 829 551 1,290 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 231,042 $ 208,040 $ 659,750 $ 609,863 Noninterest expense $ 231,396 $ 208,869 $ 660,301 $ 611,153 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,092 1,110 3,388 3,647 Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A) $ 230,304 $ 207,759 $ 656,913 $ 607,506 Operating noninterest expense $ 231,042 $ 208,040 $ 659,750 $ 609,863 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,092 1,110 3,388 3,647 Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B) $ 229,950 $ 206,930 $ 656,362 $ 606,216 Net interest income $ 233,485 $ 209,765 $ 668,631 $ 604,951 Noninterest income 128,723 107,907 428,736 348,393 Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — 1,058 — 5,078 Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A) $ 362,208 $ 316,614 $ 1,097,367 $ 948,266 Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A) 63.58 % 65.62 % 59.86 % 64.06 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A) 63.49 65.36 59.81 63.93

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 233,485 $ 209,765 $ 668,631 $ 604,951 Noninterest income (GAAP) 128,723 107,907 428,736 348,393 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 231,396 208,869 660,301 611,153 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense: Acquisition expense 71 — 71 — Severance expense 283 639 480 763 COVID-19 related expense — 190 — 527 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 354 829 551 1,290 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 231,042 208,040 659,750 609,863 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) $ 131,166 $ 109,632 $ 437,617 $ 343,481 Net interest income earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 4.80 $ 4.30 $ 13.72 $ 12.43 Noninterest income (GAAP) 2.65 2.22 8.80 7.16 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 4.76 4.29 13.55 12.56 Acquisition expense — — — — Severance expense 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 COVID-19 related expense — — — 0.01 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 2.70 $ 2.24 $ 8.98 $ 7.06

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 233,485 $ 209,765 $ 668,631 $ 604,951 Adjustments to arrive at net interest income - FTE: Tax equivalent interest 6,454 6,544 19,131 19,851 Net interest income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 239,939 216,309 687,762 624,802 Noninterest income (GAAP) 128,723 107,907 428,736 348,393 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 231,396 208,869 660,301 611,153 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense: Acquisition expense 71 — 71 — Severance expense 283 639 480 763 COVID-19 related expense — 190 — 527 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 354 829 551 1,290 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 231,042 208,040 659,750 609,863 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) $ 137,620 $ 116,176 $ 456,748 $ 363,332 Net interest income earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 4.80 $ 4.30 $ 13.72 $ 12.43 Tax equivalent interest 0.13 0.14 0.39 0.41 Net interest income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 4.93 4.44 14.11 12.84 Noninterest income (GAAP) 2.65 2.22 8.80 7.16 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 4.76 4.29 13.55 12.56 Acquisition expense — — — — Severance expense 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 COVID-19 related expense — — — 0.01 Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 2.83 $ 2.38 $ 9.37 $ 7.47

Tangible book value non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of September 30, 2022 2021 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,523,545 $ 3,112,840 Less: Intangible assets Goodwill 182,225 174,518 Other intangibles, net 13,373 15,526 Total intangibles, net 195,598 190,044 Total tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 2,327,947 $ 2,922,796 Total shares outstanding 48,309,638 48,355,373 Ratio of total shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 52.24 $ 64.37 Ratio of total tangible shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP) 48.19 60.44

Contacts

Media Contact: Stephanie Hague: 816.860.5088

Investor Relations Contact: Kay Gregory: 816.860.7106