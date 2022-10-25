KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $88.0 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $137.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022 (linked quarter) and $94.5 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. The results for the second quarter of 2022 include a pre-tax gain of $66.2 million on the sale of the company's entire investment in Visa Inc. Class B common shares, and a pre-tax $5.0 million contribution to the company's charitable foundation.
Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled later in this release to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $88.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $137.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $95.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Operating PTPP), a non-GAAP measure reconciled later in this release to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, was $131.2 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $187.1 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $109.6 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. These operating PTPP results represent a decrease of 29.9% on a linked-quarter basis and an increase of 19.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The results in the linked quarter comparison were impacted by the benefit from the aforementioned gain on the sale of the company's Visa Inc. Class B common shares net of the contribution to the company's charitable foundation in the second quarter of 2022.
"On a linked-quarter basis, our strong third quarter 2022 results were facilitated again by robust loan growth, strong revenue growth which was driven by a 3.9% increase in net interest income, net interest margin expansion, and strong fee income growth, excluding the nonrecurring gain from the sale of Visa Class B shares," said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Average loans excluding PPP balances increased 21.9% on a linked-quarter annualized basis with more than 53% of the increase driven by commercial & industrial loan growth. Our deposit costs increased in the third quarter, driven by repricing as short-term interest rates increased, and by our own efforts to attract new-to-bank customers through deposit initiatives. Our loan yields expanded 74 basis points from the second quarter and, coupled with a favorable shift in earning asset mix, drove a 16-basis-point expansion in our net interest margin. In September, we were successful in raising $110.0 million in growth capital through our subordinated notes offering that will facilitate our differentiated balance sheet growth for the remainder of this year and into 2023. Finally, our net charge-off ratio in the third quarter was just two basis points, while our nonaccrual loans comprised only ten basis points of loans."
Summary of quarterly financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q3
Q2
Q3
2022
2022
2021
Net income (GAAP)
$
87,990
$
137,556
$
94,467
Earnings per share (diluted)
1.81
2.83
1.94
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)
131,166
187,051
109,632
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted)
2.70
3.84
2.24
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP)
137,620
193,329
116,176
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted)
2.83
3.97
2.38
Net operating income (Non-GAAP)
88,259
137,596
95,112
Operating earnings per share (diluted)
1.82
2.83
1.95
GAAP
Return on average assets
0.96
|%
1.47
%
1.04
%
Return on average equity
12.90
20.83
11.89
Efficiency ratio
63.58
53.08
65.62
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
0.96
%
1.47
%
1.05
%
Operating return on average equity
12.94
20.84
11.97
Operating efficiency ratio
63.49
53.06
65.36
Summary of year-to-date financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September
September
YTD
YTD
2022
2021
Net income (GAAP)
$
331,509
$
274,522
Earnings per share (diluted)
6.80
5.64
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)
437,617
343,481
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted)
8.98
7.06
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP)
456,748
363,332
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted)
9.37
7.47
Net operating income (Non-GAAP)
331,928
275,526
Operating earnings per share (diluted)
6.81
5.66
GAAP
Return on average assets
1.18
%
1.07
%
Return on average equity
16.05
11.95
Efficiency ratio
59.86
64.06
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
1.18
%
1.07
%
Operating return on average equity
16.07
11.99
Operating efficiency ratio
59.81
63.93
Summary of revenue
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2022
2022
2021
LQ
PY
Net interest income
$
233,485
$
224,791
$
209,765
$
8,694
$
23,720
Noninterest income:
Trust and securities processing
59,586
58,886
56,914
700
2,672
Trading and investment banking
5,387
7,123
5,936
(1,736
)
(549
)
Service charges on deposit accounts
19,932
20,835
19,881
(903
)
51
Insurance fees and commissions
375
245
285
130
90
Brokerage fees
13,840
12,391
2,899
1,449
10,941
Bankcard fees
19,379
17,840
17,198
1,539
2,181
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(1,345
)
60,720
(3,510
)
(62,065
)
2,165
Other
11,569
(1,705
)
8,304
13,274
3,265
Total noninterest income
$
128,723
$
176,335
$
107,907
$
(47,612
)
$
20,816
Total revenue
$
362,208
$
401,126
$
317,672
$
(38,918
)
$
44,536
Net interest income (FTE)
$
239,939
$
231,069
$
216,309
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.76
%
2.60
%
2.52
%
Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue
35.5
44.0
34.0
Net interest income
- Third quarter 2022 net interest income totaled $233.5 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 3.9% from the linked quarter, driven by an increase of $966.3 million in average loans and the impact from increased short-term and long-term interest rates.
- Average earning assets decreased $1.2 billion, or 3.5%, largely driven by a decrease of $2.0 billion in interest-bearing due from banks, partially offset by the increase of $966.3 million in average loans noted above. The decrease in excess liquidity was commensurate with a decrease of $1.8 billion in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $442.8 million, or 2.2%, primarily driven by an increase of $396.9 million in federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements.
- Net interest margin for the third quarter was 2.76%, an increase of 16 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by benefits of higher short-term interest rates as well as favorable earning asset mix changes. Average loan yields increased 74 basis points while earning asset yields increased 67 basis points from the linked quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 81 basis points to 1.28%. Net interest spread decreased 14 basis points to 2.25% from the linked quarter and was 18 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2021.
- On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $23.7 million, or 11.3%, driven by a $2.5 billion, or 15.1% increase in average loans, coupled with a $1.8 billion, or 14.7% increase in average securities. These increases were driven by organic loan growth and excess liquidity.
- Average deposits decreased 5.7% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances decreased 12.8% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 8.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decline in average deposits was primarily driven by decreases in rate-sensitive institutional segment balances in the current interest rate environment. Demand deposit balances comprised 41.6% of total deposits, compared to 45.0% in the linked quarter and 38.7% in the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest income
- Third quarter 2022 noninterest income totaled $128.7 million, compared to $176.3 million in the linked quarter. The linked quarter results included the $66.2 million realized gain on the sale of the company's Visa Inc. Class B common shares recorded in investment securities gains, net. The remainder of the change in noninterest income is largely due to:
- Increases of $13.0 million in company-owned life insurance income and $1.2 million in derivative income, both recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below.
- Increases of $1.5 million and $1.4 million in bankcard income and brokerage income, respectively. These increases were driven by higher interchange income and increased 12b-1 fee income, respectively.
- These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in trading and investment banking due to lower trading volume.
- Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased $20.8 million, or 19.3%, primarily driven by:
- An increase of $10.9 million in brokerage income, largely driven by increases in 12b-1 fees and money market income.
- Increases of $2.1 million and $1.7 million in derivative income and company-owned life insurance income, respectively, both recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below.
- An increase of $2.7 million in trust and securities processing income, largely driven by increased fund services income and corporate trust income.
- Increases of $2.2 million in both bankcard income and investment securities gains, net, driven by increased interchange, and mark-to-market gains on marketable securities, respectively.
Noninterest expense
Summary of noninterest expense
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2022
2022
2021
LQ
PY
Salaries and employee benefits
$
136,467
$
121,390
$
124,986
$
15,077
$
11,481
Occupancy, net
12,231
11,976
12,207
255
24
Equipment
18,811
18,315
19,701
496
(890
)
Supplies and services
3,139
3,492
3,379
(353
)
(240
)
Marketing and business development
6,671
5,308
4,863
1,363
1,808
Processing fees
20,901
19,338
16,562
1,563
4,339
Legal and consulting
10,255
11,265
7,646
(1,010
)
2,609
Bankcard
6,551
5,880
4,795
671
1,756
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,092
1,225
1,110
(133
)
(18
)
Regulatory fees
4,200
3,464
3,186
736
1,014
Other
11,078
12,474
10,434
(1,396
)
644
Total noninterest expense
$
231,396
$
214,127
$
208,869
$
17,269
$
22,527
- Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $231.4 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 8.1%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.5 million, or 10.8%, from the third quarter of 2021.
- The linked-quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
- An increase of $15.1 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, primarily driven by an increase of $11.5 million in deferred compensation expense and an increase of $4.5 million in salaries and wage expense. The increase in deferred compensation expense was offset by the increase in company-owned life insurance income noted above.
- An increase of $3.7 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense.
- Increases of $1.6 million and $1.4 million in processing fees and marketing and business development expense, respectively, due to the timing of multiple projects.
- These increases were offset by a decrease of $4.8 million in charitable contributions expense, recorded in other expense.
- The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
- An increase of $11.5 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, driven primarily by an increase of $7.0 million in salaries and wage expense and $4.1 million in employee benefits expense, primarily due to an increase of $1.7 million in payroll taxes, insurance, and 401(k) expense, and an increase of $1.3 million in deferred compensation expense.
- Increases of $4.3 million, $2.6 million, and $1.8 million in processing fees, legal and consulting expense, and marketing and business development expense, respectively, due to the timing of multiple projects.
- Increases of $1.5 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense, and $1.0 million in regulatory fees.
Income taxes
- The company's effective tax rate was 18.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 17.0% for the same period in 2021. The increase in the effective rate in 2022 is primarily attributable to a smaller portion of income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities.
Balance sheet
- Average total assets for the third quarter of 2022 were $36.3 billion compared to $37.6 billion for the linked quarter and $35.9 billion for the same period in 2021.
Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2022
2022
2021
LQ
PY
Commercial and industrial
$
8,417,174
$
7,918,552
$
7,097,248
$
498,622
$
1,319,926
Specialty lending
559,797
518,575
486,021
41,222
73,776
Commercial real estate
6,892,484
6,569,784
6,285,348
322,700
607,136
Consumer real estate
2,574,926
2,458,815
2,178,010
116,111
396,916
Consumer
142,348
148,412
115,702
(6,064
)
26,646
Credit cards
438,235
428,167
400,189
10,068
38,046
Leases and other
259,298
275,638
194,235
(16,340
)
65,063
Total loans
$
19,284,262
$
18,317,943
$
16,756,753
$
966,319
$
2,527,509
- Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 increased 5.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 15.1% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP balances, average loans increased 5.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 18.6% as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Summary of average securities - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2022
2022
2021
LQ
PY
Securities available for sale:
U.S. Treasury
$
746,429
$
639,161
$
17,903
$
107,268
$
728,526
U.S. Agencies
173,980
172,798
94,049
1,182
79,931
Mortgage-backed
4,363,838
4,764,452
6,766,619
(400,614
)
(2,402,781
)
State and political subdivisions
1,600,043
1,891,377
3,530,031
(291,334
)
(1,929,988
)
Corporates
381,151
377,586
158,326
3,565
222,825
Collateralized loan obligations
300,475
247,639
—
52,836
300,475
Total securities available for sale
$
7,565,916
$
8,093,013
$
10,566,928
$
(527,097
)
$
(3,001,012
)
Securities held to maturity:
U.S. Agencies
$
123,048
$
65,964
$
—
$
57,084
$
123,048
Mortgage-backed
3,039,998
2,892,986
—
147,012
3,039,998
State and political subdivisions
2,621,633
2,240,018
1,073,133
381,615
1,548,500
Total securities held to maturity
$
5,784,679
$
5,198,968
$
1,073,133
$
585,711
$
4,711,546
Trading securities
5,651
10,190
25,392
(4,539
)
(19,741
)
Other securities
330,950
347,527
262,453
(16,577
)
68,497
Total securities
$
13,687,196
$
13,649,698
$
11,927,906
$
37,498
$
1,759,290
- Average total securities increased 0.3% on a linked-quarter basis and 14.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter, cash flows from the securities portfolio were not reinvested and were redeployed to fund loan growth.
Summary of average deposits - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2022
2022
2021
LQ
PY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
12,394,251
$
14,209,159
$
11,400,143
$
(1,814,908
)
$
994,108
Interest-bearing demand and savings
16,723,205
16,808,998
17,376,135
(85,793
)
(652,930
)
Time deposits
679,994
570,812
651,727
109,182
28,267
Total deposits
$
29,797,450
$
31,588,969
$
29,428,005
$
(1,791,519
)
$
369,445
Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total
41.6
%
45.0
%
38.7
%
- Average deposits decreased 5.7% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances was driven by the impact of higher short-term interest rates including higher earnings credit rates earned on such balances, as well as an overall decrease in customer balances consistent with typical trends observed during an economic tightening cycle.
Capital
Capital information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2022
June 30,
September 30, 2021
Total equity
$
2,523,545
$
2,642,888
$
3,112,840
Book value per common share
52.24
54.71
64.37
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
48.19
50.64
60.44
Regulatory capital:
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$
3,132,209
$
3,055,747
$
2,811,117
Tier 1 capital
3,132,209
3,055,747
2,811,117
Total capital
3,679,116
3,473,040
3,248,869
Regulatory capital ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.18
%
11.44
%
12.26
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.18
11.44
12.26
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.13
13.00
14.17
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.66
8.17
7.87
- At September 30, 2022, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all "well-capitalized" regulatory thresholds.
- Total risk-based capital was favorably impacted by the $110.0 million subordinated note issuance during the third quarter.
Asset Quality
Credit quality
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Net charge-offs - total loans
$
1,173
$
28,128
$
8,378
$
8,061
$
3,127
Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans
0.02
%
0.62
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
0.07
%
Loans over 90 days past due
$
2,513
$
3,446
$
3,600
$
2,633
$
2,319
Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Nonaccrual and restructured loans
$
19,817
$
18,117
$
110,356
$
92,300
$
96,536
Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.62
%
0.54
%
0.59
%
Provision for credit losses
$
22,000
$
13,400
$
(6,500
)
$
8,500
$
(5,000
)
- Provision for credit losses for the third quarter increased $8.6 million from the linked quarter and $27.0 million from the third quarter of 2021. These increases are driven by loan growth, portfolio credit metric changes, and changes in macro-economic metrics in the current period as compared to the prior periods.
- Net charge-offs for the third quarter totaled $1.2 million, or 0.02%, of average loans, compared to $28.1 million, or 0.62%, of average loans in the linked quarter, and $3.1 million, or 0.07%, of average loans for the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net charge-offs totaled $37.7 million, or 0.27%, of average loans, compared to $36.8 million, or 0.30%, of average loans, for the same period in 2021.
Dividend Declaration
At the company's quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a 2.7% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to shareholders, to $0.38 per share. This dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Loans
$
19,883,573
$
16,469,463
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(184,913
)
(194,156
)
Net loans
19,698,660
16,275,307
Loans held for sale
2,870
4,645
Securities:
Available for sale
7,128,277
11,162,690
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
5,835,187
1,087,308
Trading securities
14,390
68,882
Other securities
333,732
274,645
Total securities
13,311,586
12,593,525
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
716,549
1,092,104
Interest-bearing due from banks
1,768,008
5,739,267
Cash and due from banks
371,336
426,843
Premises and equipment, net
260,685
273,378
Accrued income
153,759
122,798
Goodwill
182,225
174,518
Other intangibles, net
13,373
15,526
Other assets
1,102,011
836,374
Total assets
$
37,581,062
$
37,554,285
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
13,876,929
$
13,189,739
Interest-bearing demand and savings
17,059,492
17,461,390
Time deposits under $250,000
365,644
415,068
Time deposits of $250,000 or more
504,323
169,613
Total deposits
31,806,388
31,235,810
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
2,314,168
2,500,340
Long-term debt
381,543
271,049
Accrued expenses and taxes
211,465
249,567
Other liabilities
343,953
184,679
Total liabilities
35,057,517
34,441,445
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
55,057
55,057
Capital surplus
1,120,489
1,102,818
Retained earnings
2,454,422
2,116,568
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(759,260
)
164,307
Treasury stock
(347,163
)
(325,910
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,523,545
3,112,840
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
37,581,062
$
37,554,285
Consolidated Statements of Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
216,970
$
159,242
$
536,359
$
463,949
Securities:
Taxable interest
50,003
33,307
140,680
90,249
Tax-exempt interest
24,692
24,458
72,085
74,165
Total securities income
74,695
57,765
212,765
164,414
Federal funds and resell agreements
6,056
|
2,389
12,003
7,762
Interest-bearing due from banks
2,545
1,699
9,209
3,235
Trading securities
73
231
372
579
Total interest income
300,339
221,326
770,708
639,939
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
48,457
6,741
70,069
20,113
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
14,709
1,596
21,855
5,261
Other
3,688
3,224
10,153
9,614
Total interest expense
66,854
11,561
102,077
34,988
Net interest income
233,485
209,765
668,631
604,951
Provision for credit losses
22,000
(5,000
)
28,900
11,500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
211,485
214,765
639,731
593,451
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trust and securities processing
59,586
56,914
178,000
165,611
Trading and investment banking
5,387
5,936
17,950
23,962
Service charges on deposit accounts
19,932
19,881
65,409
64,449
Insurance fees and commissions
375
285
879
950
Brokerage fees
13,840
2,899
29,687
8,825
Bankcard fees
19,379
17,198
53,854
47,934
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(1,345
)
(3,510
)
58,853
3,609
Other
11,569
8,304
24,104
33,053
Total noninterest income
128,723
107,907
428,736
348,393
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
136,467
124,986
388,491
373,082
Occupancy, net
12,231
12,207
36,439
36,438
Equipment
18,811
19,701
55,290
58,512
Supplies and services
3,139
3,379
9,893
10,340
Marketing and business development
6,671
4,863
16,911
12,005
Processing fees
20,901
16,562
58,682
48,480
Legal and consulting
10,255
7,646
28,431
21,548
Bankcard
6,551
4,795
18,998
14,280
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,092
1,110
3,388
3,647
Regulatory fees
4,200
3,186
11,146
8,501
Other
11,078
10,434
32,632
24,320
Total noninterest expense
231,396
208,869
660,301
611,153
Income before income taxes
108,812
113,803
408,166
330,691
Income tax expense
20,822
19,336
76,657
56,169
NET INCOME
$
87,990
$
94,467
$
331,509
$
274,522
PER SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.82
$
1.96
$
6.86
$
5.69
Net income - diluted
1.81
1.94
6.80
5.64
Dividends
0.37
0.37
1.11
1.01
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
48,300,129
48,319,414
48,351,007
48,237,819
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
48,648,804
48,742,883
48,723,572
48,658,290
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
87,990
$
94,467
$
331,509
$
274,522
Other comprehensive loss, before tax:
Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities:
Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net
(271,079
)
(75,717
)
(1,202,341
)
(198,420
)
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
—
(1,058
)
—
(5,078
)
Amortization of net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity
12,587
—
25,708
—
Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities
(258,492
)
(76,775
)
(1,176,633
)
(203,498
)
Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges:
Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net
3,321
432
12,438
3,513
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
(1,470
)
(831
)
(3,411
)
(2,550
)
Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges
1,851
(399
)
9,027
963
Other comprehensive loss, before tax
(256,641
)
(77,174
)
(1,167,606
)
(202,535
)
Income tax benefit
62,184
18,374
282,032
48,502
Other comprehensive loss
(194,457
)
(58,800
)
(885,574
)
(154,033
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(106,467
)
$
35,667
$
(554,065
)
$
120,489
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Common
Stock
Capital
Surplus
Retained
Earnings
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Treasury
Stock
Total
Balance - January 1, 2021
$
55,057
$
1,090,450
$
1,891,246
$
318,340
$
(338,145
)
$
3,016,948
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
274,522
(154,033
)
—
120,489
Dividends ($1.01 per share)
—
—
(49,200
)
—
—
(49,200
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(4,269
)
(4,269
)
Issuances of equity awards, net of forfeitures
—
(4,374
)
—
—
5,069
695
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
13,401
—
—
—
13,401
Sale of treasury stock
—
223
—
—
214
437
Exercise of stock options
—
3,118
—
—
11,221
14,339
Balance - September 30, 2021
$
55,057
$
1,102,818
$
2,116,568
$
164,307
$
(325,910
)
$
3,112,840
Balance - January 1, 2022
$
55,057
$
1,110,520
$
2,176,998
$
126,314
$
(323,465
)
$
3,145,424
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
331,509
(885,574
)
—
(554,065
)
Dividends ($1.11 per share)
—
—
(54,085
)
—
—
(54,085
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(31,806
)
(31,806
)
Issuances of equity awards, net of forfeitures
—
(6,630
)
—
—
7,309
679
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
16,062
—
—
—
16,062
Sale of treasury stock
—
257
—
—
172
429
Exercise of stock options
—
280
—
—
627
907
Balance - September 30, 2022
$
55,057
$
1,120,489
$
2,454,422
$
(759,260
)
$
(347,163
)
$
2,523,545
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
19,284,262
4.46
%
$
16,756,753
3.77
%
Securities:
Taxable
9,796,212
2.03
7,662,106
1.72
Tax-exempt
3,885,333
3.18
4,240,408
2.90
Total securities
13,681,545
2.35
11,902,514
2.14
Federal funds and resell agreements
848,844
2.83
1,092,266
0.87
Interest bearing due from banks
632,595
1.60
4,345,422
0.16
Trading securities
5,651
5.69
25,392
4.30
Total earning assets
34,452,897
3.53
34,122,347
2.65
Allowance for credit losses
(167,939
)
(203,144
)
Other assets
2,025,193
1,953,337
Total assets
$
36,310,151
$
35,872,540
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
17,403,199
1.10
%
$
18,027,862
0.15
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
3,055,164
1.91
2,596,326
0.24
Borrowed funds
294,739
4.96
270,795
4.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,753,102
1.28
20,894,983
0.22
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
12,394,251
11,400,143
Other liabilities
456,992
425,385
Shareholders' equity
2,705,806
3,152,029
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
36,310,151
$
35,872,540
Net interest spread
2.25
%
2.43
%
Net interest margin
2.76
2.52
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
18,328,139
3.91
%
$
16,608,711
3.74
%
Securities:
Taxable
9,695,499
1.94
7,022,914
1.72
Tax-exempt
3,912,590
3.11
4,276,813
2.93
Total securities
13,608,089
2.28
11,299,727
2.18
Federal funds and resell agreements
1,070,319
1.50
1,280,177
0.81
Interest bearing due from banks
2,841,510
0.43
3,506,727
0.12
Trading securities
12,170
4.86
21,475
4.28
Total earning assets
35,860,227
2.94
32,716,817
2.70
Allowance for credit losses
(182,647
)
(207,338
)
Other assets
1,988,189
1,892,516
Total assets
$
37,665,769
$
34,401,995
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
17,775,016
0.53
%
$
17,397,225
0.15
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
2,896,021
1.01
2,620,354
0.27
Borrowed funds
279,659
4.85
270,230
4.76
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,950,696
0.65
20,287,809
0.23
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
13,537,023
10,624,524
Other liabilities
416,492
418,397
Shareholders' equity
2,761,558
3,071,265
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
37,665,769
$
34,401,995
Net interest spread
2.29
%
2.47
%
Net interest margin
2.56
2.55
Business Segment Information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
150,080
$
43,382
$
40,023
$
233,485
Provision for credit losses
20,156
162
1,682
22,000
Noninterest income
16,785
89,386
22,552
128,723
Noninterest expense
87,120
82,073
62,203
231,396
Income (loss) before taxes
59,589
50,533
(1,310
)
108,812
Income tax expense (benefit)
11,403
9,670
(251
)
20,822
Net income (loss)
$
48,186
$
40,863
$
(1,059
)
$
87,990
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
150,871
$
21,203
37,691
$
209,765
Provision for credit losses
(5,720
)
172
548
(5,000
)
Noninterest income
17,048
65,568
25,291
107,907
Noninterest expense
78,708
73,369
56,792
208,869
Income before taxes
94,931
13,230
5,642
113,803
Income tax expense
16,130
2,248
958
19,336
Net income
$
78,801
$
10,982
$
4,684
$
94,467
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
444,176
$
104,615
$
119,840
$
668,631
Provision for credit losses
25,183
402
3,315
28,900
Noninterest income
100,379
243,740
84,617
428,736
Noninterest expense
246,230
234,185
179,886
660,301
Income before taxes
273,142
113,768
21,256
408,166
Income tax expense
51,298
21,367
3,992
76,657
Net income
$
221,844
$
92,401
$
17,264
$
331,509
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
430,158
$
64,599
$
110,194
$
604,951
Provision for credit losses
8,096
539
2,865
11,500
Noninterest income
62,306
202,769
83,318
348,393
Noninterest expense
221,883
217,257
172,013
611,153
Income before taxes
262,485
49,572
18,634
330,691
Income tax expense
44,584
8,419
3,166
56,169
Net income
$
217,901
$
41,153
$
15,468
$
274,522
The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company's internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. The company's reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at September 30, 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (GAAP)
$
87,990
$
94,467
$
331,509
$
274,522
Adjustments:
Acquisition expense
71
—
71
—
Severance expense
283
639
480
763
COVID-19 related expense
—
190
—
527
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
(85
)
(184
)
(132
)
(286
)
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)
269
645
419
1,004
Net operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
88,259
$
95,112
$
331,928
$
275,526
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
1.81
$
1.94
$
6.80
$
5.64
Acquisition expense
—
—
—
—
Severance expense
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
COVID-19 related expense
—
—
—
0.01
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Operating earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
1.82
$
1.95
$
6.81
$
5.66
GAAP
Return on average assets
0.96
%
1.04
%
1.18
%
1.07
%
Return on average equity
12.90
11.89
16.05
11.95
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
0.96
%
1.05
%
1.18
%
1.07
%
Operating return on average equity
12.94
11.97
16.07
11.99
(i) Calculated using the company's marginal tax rate of 24.0% in 2022 and 22.2% in 2021.
Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Noninterest expense
$
231,396
$
208,869
$
660,301
$
611,153
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax):
Acquisition expense
71
—
71
—
Severance expense
283
639
480
763
COVID-19 related expense
—
190
—
527
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax)
354
829
551
1,290
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
231,042
$
208,040
$
659,750
$
609,863
Noninterest expense
$
231,396
$
208,869
$
660,301
$
611,153
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,092
1,110
3,388
3,647
Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A)
$
230,304
$
207,759
$
656,913
$
607,506
Operating noninterest expense
$
231,042
$
208,040
$
659,750
$
609,863
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,092
1,110
3,388
3,647
Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B)
$
229,950
$
206,930
$
656,362
$
606,216
Net interest income
$
233,485
$
209,765
$
668,631
$
604,951
Noninterest income
128,723
107,907
428,736
348,393
Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
—
1,058
—
5,078
Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A)
$
362,208
$
316,614
$
1,097,367
$
948,266
Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A)
63.58
%
65.62
%
59.86
%
64.06
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A)
63.49
65.36
59.81
63.93
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
233,485
$
209,765
$
668,631
$
604,951
Noninterest income (GAAP)
128,723
107,907
428,736
348,393
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
231,396
208,869
660,301
611,153
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:
Acquisition expense
71
—
71
—
Severance expense
283
639
480
763
COVID-19 related expense
—
190
—
527
Total Non-GAAP adjustments
354
829
551
1,290
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
231,042
208,040
659,750
609,863
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)
$
131,166
$
109,632
$
437,617
$
343,481
Net interest income earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
4.80
$
4.30
$
13.72
$
12.43
Noninterest income (GAAP)
2.65
2.22
8.80
7.16
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
4.76
4.29
13.55
12.56
Acquisition expense
—
—
—
—
Severance expense
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
COVID-19 related expense
—
—
—
0.01
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
2.70
$
2.24
$
8.98
$
7.06
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE Non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
233,485
$
209,765
$
668,631
$
604,951
Adjustments to arrive at net interest income - FTE:
Tax equivalent interest
6,454
6,544
19,131
19,851
Net interest income - FTE (Non-GAAP)
239,939
216,309
687,762
624,802
Noninterest income (GAAP)
128,723
107,907
428,736
348,393
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
231,396
208,869
660,301
611,153
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:
Acquisition expense
71
—
71
—
Severance expense
283
639
480
763
COVID-19 related expense
—
190
—
527
Total Non-GAAP adjustments
354
829
551
1,290
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
231,042
208,040
659,750
609,863
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP)
$
137,620
$
116,176
$
456,748
$
363,332
Net interest income earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
4.80
$
4.30
$
13.72
$
12.43
Tax equivalent interest
0.13
0.14
0.39
0.41
Net interest income - FTE (Non-GAAP)
4.93
4.44
14.11
12.84
Noninterest income (GAAP)
2.65
2.22
8.80
7.16
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
4.76
4.29
13.55
12.56
Acquisition expense
—
—
—
—
Severance expense
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
COVID-19 related expense
—
—
—
0.01
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
2.83
$
2.38
$
9.37
$
7.47
Tangible book value non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
As of September 30,
2022
2021
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
2,523,545
$
3,112,840
Less: Intangible assets
Goodwill
182,225
174,518
Other intangibles, net
13,373
15,526
Total intangibles, net
195,598
190,044
Total tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
$
2,327,947
$
2,922,796
Total shares outstanding
48,309,638
48,355,373
Ratio of total shareholders' equity (book value) per share
$
52.24
$
64.37
Ratio of total tangible shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP)
48.19
60.44
