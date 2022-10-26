DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Board of Directors meeting

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Board of Directors meeting 26-Oct-2022 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of the Board of directors meeting

26 October 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on 26 October 2022.

The Board of Directors passed the following resolutions: 1. To approve the payment of the interim dividends for the first 6 months of 2022 in the amount of RUB642,318,835.50 which constitutes RUB 8.55 per common share/Global Depository Receipt. 2. The dividend record date for the payment purposes is set as 7 November 2022. The Global DepositoryReceipts will be marked as ex-dividend on 4 November 2022. The dividend payment date is set for 29 November 2022.The payment in USD shall be made at the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the RussianFederation as of the date of this meeting (26 October 2022) which corresponds to RUB 61.3326 per USD.

Starting from 1 January 2015, the Company has been a Russian tax resident according to part 8 of article 246.2 of the Russian Tax Code (the "Code"). According to part 5 of article 246 of the Code, foreign organisations which are considered Russian tax residents in line with article 246.2 of the Code are treated as Russian organisations for the purposes of Section 25 of the Code. When paying dividends, according to Section 25 of the Code, Russian organisations which are the source of income are usually (but not limited to) acting as tax agents and withhold taxes at a rate of 15% rate in order to transfer it to Russian tax authorities. Potential holders should consult with their tax advisors if they need to receive the Russian taxes withheld for any payments received in relation to GDRs.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 50 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55279C2008 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MDMG LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 Sequence No.: 196860 EQS News ID: 1472197 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)