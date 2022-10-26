While still using conventional lithium-ion raw materials, 24M's technology is said to reduce the number of steps required to manufacture battery cells and thereby the cost by up to 40%. The US company's SemiSolid design is also said to deliver improved energy density, safety and recyclability.US-based 24M Technologies says it has simplified lithium-ion battery production with a new design that requires fewer materials and fewer steps to manufacture each cell. Its solution is a semi-solid flow battery in which the gooey electrodes are mixed directly into the electrolyte. According to 24M, its ...

