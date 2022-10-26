

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved more than initially estimated in August, final figures from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 101.3 in August from 98.9 in July. In the initial estimate, the reading was 100.9.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, increased to 101.8 in August from 100.1 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 101.7.



The lagging index improved to 98.9 in August, versus 97.9 in the initial estimate. In July, the reading was 97.2.



