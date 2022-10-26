Anzeige
26.10.2022
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Oct-2022 / 11:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.2243

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19156713

CODE: LESW LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1792117779 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LESW LN 
Sequence No.:  196955 
EQS News ID:  1472451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)

