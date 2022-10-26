DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Oct-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0104

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3536924

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 196987 EQS News ID: 1472517 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)