Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vested Restricted Share Units and reduction of number of shares due to cancellation of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares and cancellation of shares will take effect as per 27 October 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before changes: 130,490,759 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Increase due to vested RSU: 345,033 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Reduction due to cancellation of shares: 30,459 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 130,805,333 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66