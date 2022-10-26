Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8N ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Stuttgart
25.10.22
08:09 Uhr
34,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2022 | 12:05
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to vested Restricted Share Units and reduction of number of shares due to cancellation of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares and cancellation of shares will take
effect as per 27 October 2022 in the ISIN below. 


ISIN:                   GB00BMXNWH07   
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                   Noble Corporation 
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes:     130,490,759 shares
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase due to vested RSU:        345,033 shares  
------------------------------------------------------------
Reduction due to cancellation of shares: 30,459 shares   
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:      130,805,333 shares
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                USD 0.00001    
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                NOBLE       
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:               267224      
------------------------------------------------------------


For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
NOBLE CORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.