

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher in choppy trade on Wednesday, with a weaker dollar and lingering supply concerns offering some support.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $92.03 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $85.84.



The U.S. dollar edged lower as weak U.S. data released overnight fueled speculation of a less hawkish Fed.



Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October and home prices fell sharply in August, adding to recent signs that the Fed's aggressive tightening stance was starting to cool the world's largest economy.



Supply concerns persist, with the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Faith Birol, saying that tightening markets for liquefied natural gas worldwide and supply cuts by major oil producers have put the world in the middle of 'the first truly global energy crisis.'



JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical matters are more concerning than a recession right now.



Meanwhile, a rise in crude oil inventories reinforced fears that a slowdown in the world's largest economy will hit demand.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude inventories grew by 4.5 million barrels last week, more than expectations for a build of 200,000 barrels.



The official report from the Energy Information Administration is due later in the session.



