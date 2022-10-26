

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's non-EU trade balance turned to a deficit in September from a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The non-EU trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 5.440 billion in September versus a surplus of EUR 1.063 billion in the same month last year.



In August, there was a shortfall of EUR 7.762 billion.



Annual export growth accelerated from 22.1 percent in August to 26.9 percent in September.



Meanwhile, imports grew sharply by 62.3 percent yearly in September, following a 84.0 percent surge in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, exports rebounded a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent, while imports increased marginally by 0.3 percent.



Except for the energy sector, all the main industries showed monthly increases in exports.



