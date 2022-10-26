Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2022 | 13:04
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miral Reveals New Brand Identity

Announces portfolio of projects under construction worth over AED 13 billion on Yas Island and across Abu Dhabi, with three new projects coming soon

Renamed subsidiaries to Miral Destinations, Miral Experiences and Yas Asset Management under one new unified visual identity

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, today unveiled its new visual identity and first brand campaign, signifying a new chapter of growth as it strives to be the region's most impactful, influential leisure, tourism, and lifestyle entity. A key contributor to the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy, Miral also announced its portfolio of projects under construction worth over AED 13 billion on Yas Island and across the emirate, with three new projects coming soon.