Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company"), a world leader in molecular imprinting technology, announced today that the Patent Office of the Uzbekistan has granted the Company a patent for its unique method of metal extraction and purification using molecularly imprinted polymers. ("MIPS").

This patent extends the Company's existing patent portfolio to include methodologies relating to the molecularly imprinted polymers, which selectively bind to target metals ions, achieving more efficient metal extraction.

With the latest patent issuance, Sixth Wave has advanced its intellectual property ("IP") stack for molecular detection and extraction using MIPS and other molecular separation techniques. "The patent process is typically slow and can be difficult negotiating with issuing authorities. Sixth Wave has been very successful in obtaining patent protections around the world and more specifically in the countries where we believe that such protections are enforceable and where the use of our products make it important to have such protections," said Dr. Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Sixth Wave believes there are significant opportunities to monetize the Company's metals purification MIPs being sold under the IXOS® brand name. This technology enables the delivery of efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost solutions to our mining customers.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141931