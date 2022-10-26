Mycoplasma Testing Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030. The major factors driving the expansion of market includes growing demand for mycoplasma testing in bio manufacturing, emerging economies, and growing pharmaceutical outsourcing. Additionally, the market's overall growth is driven by rising cell-line contamination and innovation & research in biological sciences.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, kits and reagents dominated the market, and are anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to their widespread use in mycoplasma testing

By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment held a larger share in 2021 which can be attributed to the technology's ability to give quick and precise findings

Ease of conducting the procedure and rapid detection are some of the major advantages offered by the PCR method

By application, the cell line testing segment held a larger share in 2021. the increasing risk of cell line contamination

Mycoplasma contamination can cause alterations in cell culture metabolites and lead to development of toxins. This increases the importance of cell line testing and authentication in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries

North America held the larger share in 2021. This is mostly attributed to the presence of significant market participants, as well as rising R&D spending and federal assistance

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the highest rate in a projected time period driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases with an aging population, rising awareness and others

Read 150-page market research report, "Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Instruments, Kit & Reagents), By Technology (PCR, ELISA), By Application (Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing), By End Use, Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Growth & Trends

Growing number of government initiatives to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is also driving the market growth. The U.S. FDA proposed to remove a test for detecting mycoplasma within in vitro living cell cultures, as it can help identify only a single test method. These changes in biologics regulations are anticipated to improve specificity and sensitivity in mycoplasma detection tests, leading to introduction of new technologies in the industry. This is expected to create immense opportunities for key players in new product development.

The rates of M. pneumoniae positivity sharply decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak at the end of 2019. This was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's stringent regulations, which successfully stopped the spread of M. pneumonia. However, it is anticipated that M. pneumonia will expand even more throughout the research period following the relaxation of COVID-19 limits, which will have a positive impact on the mycoplasma testing market's growth.

Increasing investments in R&D have contributed significantly to the market's revenue growth. With rising healthcare expenditure, research activities in the life sciences industry are increasing significantly. The adoption of new technologies for drug discovery & development and innovations in cell culture technologies are driving the demand for mycoplasma tests. The high risk of cell culture contamination remains the primary factor expected to drive the mycoplasma testing market over the forecast period.

Mycoplasma is estimated to contaminate around 15%-35% of all continuous cell cultures around the world. Out of over 190 known species of mycoplasma, only eight species are responsible for more than 95% of cell culture contamination. Poor cultural practices, aerosols, dust, and cross-contamination as a result of faulty or broken laminar flow are some of the factors responsible for an increase in the number of cell culture contamination events. Such factors are likely to drive the market demand for mycoplasma testing solutions.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mycoplasma testing market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

PCR Assays



Nucleic Acid Detection Kits



Stains



Elimination Kits



Standards & Controls



Others

Services

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods



Mycoplasma Testing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

Mycoplasma Testing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Mycoplasma Testing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

American Type Culture Collection

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Sartorius AG

InvivoGen

Eurofins Scientific

