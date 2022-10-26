

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $639 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $538M, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $5.08 billion from $4.67 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $639 Mln. vs. $538M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $5.08 Bln vs. $4.67 Bln last year.



