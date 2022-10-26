

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $261M, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $470M or $2.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.56 billion from $3.39 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $283 Mln. vs. $261M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q3): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.72 - $2.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,654 - $3,754 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.10 - $10.20 Full year revenue guidance: $14,325 -$14,425 Mln



