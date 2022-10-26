

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):



Earnings: -$3.28 billion in Q3 vs. -$109 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.49 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.08 billion or -$6.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $15.96 billion in Q3 vs. $15.28 billion in the same period last year.



