Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the IGEL Ready Program as a technology partner.

The IGEL Ready program was established in July 2020, by IGEL, the provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace. Today, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 120 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments.

In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. Plurilock's flagship product DEFENDTM has been validated by the program and is now integrated with the IGEL OS platform, providing easier accessibility to companies that utilize IGEL solutions to adopt this advanced technology offering. DEFEND enables companies to biometrically detect and prevent unauthorized access, ensuring frictionless security and threat protection, and as a result of its validation by this program, IGEL users can now leverage DEFEND's unique patented identity assurance capabilities.

"IGEL is a well-recognized cloud-based solutions provider, and we are pleased to join its exclusive IGEL Ready Program as a technology partner," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "By integrating our flagship cybersecurity product with their IGEL OS platform, we will be able to provide IGEL customers and partners with a comprehensive offering that delivers a seamless experience to users. We look forward to working with IGEL in integrating DEFEND with their robust platform."

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Plurilock to our growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Overall, this program represents part of Plurilock's ongoing efforts to integrate its unique solutions with leading cloud-based platforms that are utilized across various industry verticals. In addition, this program complements DEFEND's integration with Amazon WorkSpaces, previously announced on May 11, 2022, and is well-suited to protect employees during remote work sessions.

