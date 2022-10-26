Sportradar AG: Industry Leaders Sportradar and FanDuel Sign Long-Term Agreement for Official NBA Data Through 2030-31 Season

FanDuel also extends existing data relationship with Sportradar



Mutual commitment to innovation through the development of new betting products and offerings at the heart of deal

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022with Sportradar through September 2031, which continues Sportradar's designation as the preferred data and odds supplier to FanDuel.

Sportradar and FanDuel will collaborate to enhance the sports betting experience through innovative products and offerings including, for the first time, the use of certain player tracking data to create props and support the growth of same game parlays. Prop and parlay style wagering, which continue to increase in popularity, enable customers to bet in new and more creative ways.

FanDuel becomes the first North American sports betting operator to utilize Sportradar's official NBA data following the global technology company's landmark partnership with the NBA announced in November 2021. Sportradar will provide the FanDuel Sportsbook with access to the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of betting products and betting entertainment tools, such as live match trackers and betting widgets.

Additionally, FanDuel's U.S. teams will begin to utilize Sportradar's proprietary Live Channel Trading (LCT) product. Sportradar LCT is the fastest solution on the market for in-play trading with all matches transmitted via Sportradar's in-house, purpose-built Video Delivery Network (VDN), a back-end live video streaming system that provides audiovisual game feeds up to eight seconds faster than any TV broadcaster.

"As the largest operator in North America, FanDuel is an exceptional partner, trusting in our products and services to help define their market differentiation," said Carsten Koerl, CEO, Sportradar. "We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with FanDuel in a manner that will evolve and grow the skyrocketing market for sports betting in the U.S., while continuing to monetize our long-term partnership with the NBA. This deal demonstrates the value of our strategy in delivering products and services on top of data rights."



"FanDuel's top priority is to provide a superior product experience to our customers. As we forged this deal, it was critically important that our commitment to NBA basketball and its official data be tied to substantial reinvestment in product innovation and enhancements that will ensure FanDuel retains a market leading NBA offering," said Christian Genetski, President, FanDuel Group. "We're excited to continue our long-term relationship with Sportradar, as their comprehensive data is a critical element to a successful customer experience, and one we now have long-term stability with moving forward."

Sportradar's data rights partnership with the NBA makes it the exclusive worldwide provider of NBA, WNBA and NBA G League Data beginning with the 2023-24 season and running through the 2030-31 season.

About Sportradar:

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,500 full time employees in 20 countries, world-wide. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

About FanDuel Group:

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

