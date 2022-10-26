

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $107.62 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $93.85 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.62 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $729.70 million from $650.20 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



