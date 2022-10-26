COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Vertiv reported third quarter net sales of $1,481 million, an increase of $252 million, or 20.5%, compared with last year's third quarter and a 20.1% organic net sales increase excluding the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures. Foreign currency negatively impacted third quarter sales by approximately $86 million. Orders remain at very high levels but the comparison to prior year periods will continue to be difficult over the next several quarters (order growth was +51% in fourth quarter 2021 and +34% in first quarter 2022). Market demand remains strong, as demonstrated by the absolute value of orders booked, and we anticipate this trend continuing. Backlog at the end of September 2022 was $4.7 billion, an increase of 46%, from the end of 2021.

Third quarter operating profit of $80 million decreased $2 million and adjusted operating profit of $134 million increased $3 million from the third quarter 2021. Benefits from pricing, volume and the E&I acquisition were primarily offset by material and freight inflation, foreign exchange, and higher fixed costs this year including capacity expansion and R&D investments, as well as one-time fixed cost benefits realized in third quarter 2021. Pricing of $110 million was consistent with our August guidance, and our full year pricing plan has been increased $5 million to $365 million, of which $230 million has already been recognized in the first three quarters of 2022. We have increased our estimate for inflation by $15 million for the full year, with $5 million recognized in the third quarter and $10 million projected in the fourth quarter, primarily related to regional sales mix shifts toward more inflationary regions and higher inflation in EMEA. While supply chain is beginning to see some improvements, there are still challenges related to electronic components that we continue to navigate.

"Our third quarter results, which are consistent with our recently reaffirmed operating profit and adjusted operating profit guidance and updated forecast from earlier this month, reflect an environment of continued strong market demand for our products, improved navigation of supply chain constraints and further progress in meeting our pricing plan," said Rob Johnson, Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer. "As I prepare to retire at year-end and hand over the reins to incoming CEO Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv is on solid footing and well positioned for a strong performance in 2023 under Giordano's capable leadership."

Dave Cote, Vertiv's Executive Chairman, added: "We continue to execute on the framework we laid out in February for strengthening our supply chain, addressing cost challenges especially in the Americas, and advancing our aggressive pricing plan to drive margin improvement and improved profitability. As we anticipated, we saw a more challenging first half and significant improvement in the third quarter, notwithstanding currency headwinds, putting us on track for what we anticipate to be our best quarter ever in the fourth quarter. Giordano has played a pivotal role in EMEA, the Americas and now globally in making Vertiv a high-performing organization, and he is the right person to lead Vertiv into the future. Data continues to proliferate rapidly which drives underlying demand in our end markets. While the global macroeconomic environment is uncertain, the profitability levers we are implementing help provide us with greater flexibility and capability to help sustain margin improvement throughout economic cycles. I am more confident than ever in Vertiv's ability to deliver improved performance, profitability and value in 2023 and beyond."

Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash generated by operating activities in the third quarter was $4 million and free cash flow(1) was a use of cash of $20 million, a sequential improvement from second quarter 2022 of $210 million and $212 million, respectively. We expect a quarterly record high free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of $250 million to $300 million and free cash flow for the full year 2022 to be a use of cash of $100 million to $150 million. While supply chain challenges persist, which have resulted in increased inventory levels, we continue to anticipate a record sales level in the fourth quarter and the associated cash benefit from those sales which would primarily be realized in 2023. In addition, working capital optimization programs are underway which we anticipate will provide additional benefits to cash generation in 2023. Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was $531 million, a sequential improvement of $74 million from second quarter 2022, driven by an increase to our borrowing capacity under our ABL credit facility of $115 million that was completed in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance and Full Year 2023 Adjusted Operating Profit Guidance

We reaffirm our 2022 full year operating profit guidance of $230 million to $250 million and adjusted operating profit range previously provided in early October of $450 million to $470 million. Our pricing expectation for full year 2022 has been increased to $365 million. Supply chain challenges, notably for electronic components, continued in the third quarter and we expect pressure continuing at least into the first half of 2023. There has been significant progress in qualifying alternative suppliers, including a newly qualified fan supplier, and our Monterrey, Mexico facility continues to ramp up production supporting our fourth quarter volume plan. We have delivered sequentially improving financial performance each quarter in 2022 and expect that to continue with quarterly record high sales and adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter. We reaffirm our expectation of operating profit of $530 million to $550 million and adjusted operating profit of $730 million to $750 million for 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance Net sales $1,640M - $1,700M Organic net sales growth(2) 23% - 28% Adjusted operating profit $220M - $240M Adjusted operating margin(2) 13.4% - 14.1% Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $0.29 - $0.35 Full Year 2022 Guidance Net sales $5,675M - $5,735M Organic net sales growth(2) 13.5% - 14.5% Adjusted operating profit $450M - $470M Adjusted operating margin(2) 7.9% - 8.2% Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $0.53 - $0.59 Free Cash Flow(2) ($150M) - ($100M)

(1) This release contains certain non-GAAP metrics. For reconciliations to the relevant GAAP measures and an explanation of the non-GAAP measures and reasons for their use, please refer to sections of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that cannot be reconciled for those reasons set forth under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Vertiv Holdings Co (Dollars in millions except for per share data) Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Net sales(1) Net sales - products $ 1,135.4 $ 894.8 $ 3,039.8 $ 2,625.1 Net sales - services 345.7 334.1 997.1 962.5 Net sales 1,481.1 1,228.9 4,036.9 3,587.6 Costs and expenses(1) Cost of sales - products 838.5 653.4 2,301.7 1,870.4 Cost of sales - services 213.3 193.8 630.8 568.2 Cost of sales 1,051.8 847.2 2,932.5 2,438.6 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 295.2 257.8 875.0 779.6 Amortization of intangibles 54.2 31.6 167.7 95.3 Restructuring costs (1.5 ) (3.8 ) 0.1 (0.7 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss, net 0.2 4.9 1.8 2.1 Asset impairments — 8.7 — 8.7 Other operating expense (income) 1.2 0.7 (1.2 ) 0.2 Operating profit (loss) 80.0 81.8 61.0 263.8 Interest expense, net 38.8 22.4 101.5 66.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.4 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9.8 (32.5 ) (124.0 ) 52.3 Income (loss) before income taxes 31.4 91.9 83.5 144.6 Income tax expense 10.2 35.7 33.5 47.0 Net income (loss) $ 21.2 $ 56.2 $ 50.0 $ 97.6 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.27 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 377,016,981 352,482,900 376,531,805 351,439,095 Diluted 377,444,002 363,198,701 378,038,809 355,974,628

(1) Refer to Exhibit 99.2 to Vertiv's current report on Form 8-K filed on April 27, 2022 for a fiscal year 2021 summary of changes made to conform with the current year presentation for product and service net sales and cost of sales.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Vertiv Holdings Co (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258.0 $ 439.1 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $15.9 and $14.1, respectively 1,743.8 1,536.4 Inventories 804.3 616.3 Other current assets 167.7 106.8 Total current assets 2,973.8 2,698.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 466.0 489.3 Other assets: Goodwill 1,247.3 1,330.1 Other intangible assets, net 1,801.6 2,138.2 Deferred income taxes 43.3 47.9 Other 295.0 235.5 Total other assets 3,387.2 3,751.7 Total assets $ 6,827.0 $ 6,939.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 21.8 $ 21.8 Accounts payable 882.9 858.5 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 900.3 953.4 Income taxes 33.4 21.1 Total current liabilities 1,838.4 1,854.8 Long-term debt, net 3,223.8 2,950.5 Deferred income taxes 152.1 198.8 Warrant liabilities 25.6 149.6 Other long-term liabilities 320.0 368.2 Total liabilities 5,559.9 5,521.9 Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized, 377,058,727 and 375,801,857 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 2,621.9 2,597.5 Accumulated deficit (1,165.4 ) (1,215.4 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (189.4 ) 35.6 Total equity 1,267.1 1,417.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,827.0 $ 6,939.6

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Vertiv Holdings Co (Dollars in millions) Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 21.2 $ 56.2 $ 50.0 $ 97.6 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Depreciation 17.8 16.4 53.3 51.6 Amortization 57.9 35.0 178.6 105.5 Deferred income taxes (12.8 ) — (22.0 ) (22.3 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2.6 1.3 7.4 4.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.4 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9.8 (32.5 ) (124.0 ) 52.3 Asset impairment — 8.7 — 8.7 Changes in operating working capital (70.2 ) (33.9 ) (448.0 ) (160.0 ) Stock based compensation 6.3 5.7 20.1 17.5 Payment of contingent consideration — — (8.7 ) — Changes in tax receivable agreement — 1.7 — 3.3 Other (28.2 ) (4.2 ) (40.2 ) 15.2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4.4 54.4 (333.5 ) 174.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (23.5 ) (12.9 ) (61.7 ) (43.3 ) Investments in capitalized software (1.3 ) (4.1 ) (8.0 ) (9.5 ) Acquisition of Business, net of cash acquired — — (5.0 ) — Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment — 6.1 — 6.1 Net cash used for investing activities (24.8 ) (10.9 ) (74.7 ) (46.7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from ABL revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings 130.8 — 578.4 — Repayments of ABL revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings (26.8 ) — (281.5 ) — Repayment of long-term debt — (5.5 ) (10.9 ) (16.4 ) Debt issuance costs (0.5 ) — (0.5 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of warrants — — — 107.5 Payment of tax receivable agreement (12.5 ) — (25.0 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — — (12.8 ) — Exercise of employee stock options 0.2 0.5 1.3 2.6 Employee taxes paid from shares withheld — (0.2 ) (4.3 ) (7.2 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 91.2 (5.2 ) 244.7 86.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7.4 ) (3.5 ) (14.9 ) (5.2 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63.4 34.8 (178.4 ) 209.0 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 205.3 716.8 447.1 542.6 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 268.7 $ 751.6 $ 268.7 $ 751.6 Changes in operating working capital Accounts receivable $ (87.2 ) $ (39.4 ) $ (257.0 ) $ (67.8 ) Inventories (15.2 ) (40.4 ) (202.3 ) (147.7 ) Other current assets 5.8 10.5 (4.2 ) 2.4 Accounts payable 21.6 12.2 42.2 63.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1.1 ) 21.7 (15.7 ) 5.7 Income taxes 5.9 1.5 (11.0 ) (15.7 ) Total changes in operating working capital $ (70.2 ) $ (33.9 ) $ (448.0 ) $ (160.0 )

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement this news release, we have included certain non-GAAP financial measures in the format of performance metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. Further, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are also included. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions and in evaluating the company's performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures allows investors and management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.

Vertiv's non-GAAP financial measures include:

Adjusted operating profit (loss), which represents operating profit (loss), adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles and certain mergers and acquisition costs;

Adjusted operating margin, which represents adjusted operating profit (loss) divided by net sales;

Organic net sales growth, represents the change in net sales adjusted to exclude the impacts foreign currency exchange rate, acquisition, and divestiture;

Free cash flow, which represents net cash provided by (used for) operating activities adjusted to exclude capital expenditures, investments in capitalized software and include proceeds from disposition of PP&E; and

Adjusted diluted EPS, which represents diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles, certain merger and acquisition costs, and change in warranty liability.

Regional Segment Results

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 ? ?% Organic ?%(2) 2022 2021 ? ?% Organic ?%(2) Net sales (1) Americas $ 712.6 $ 537.2 $ 175.4 32.7 % 25.3 % $ 1,894.9 $ 1,603.6 $ 291.3 18.2 % 11.8 % APAC 436.1 394.6 41.5 10.5 % 17.4 % 1,176.1 1,149.9 26.2 2.3 % 5.9 % EMEA 332.4 297.1 35.3 11.9 % 14.3 % 965.9 834.1 131.8 15.8 % 11.3 % Total $ 1,481.1 $ 1,228.9 $ 252.2 20.5 % 20.1 % $ 4,036.9 $ 3,587.6 $ 449.3 12.5 % 9.8 % Adjusted operating profit (loss) Americas $ 115.2 $ 113.4 $ 1.8 1.6 % $ 255.6 $ 368.4 $ (112.8 ) (30.6 )% APAC 83.3 69.4 13.9 20.0 % 193.3 185.3 8.0 4.3 % EMEA 57.4 59.0 (1.6 ) (2.7 )% 152.4 154.8 (2.4 ) (1.6 )% Corporate (3) (121.7 ) (110.4 ) (11.3 ) 10.2 % (372.6 ) (331.4 ) (41.2 ) 12.4 % Total $ 134.2 $ 131.4 $ 2.8 2.1 % $ 228.7 $ 377.1 $ (148.4 ) (39.4 )% Adjusted operating margins (4) Americas 16.2 % 21.1 % (4.9 )% 13.5 % 23.0 % (9.5 )% APAC 19.1 % 17.6 % 1.5 % 16.4 % 16.1 % 0.3 % EMEA 17.3 % 19.9 % (2.6 )% 15.8 % 18.6 % (2.8 )% Vertiv 9.1 % 10.7 % (1.6 )% 5.7 % 10.5 % (4.8 )%

(1) Segment net sales are presented excluding intercompany sales. (2) Organic basis is adjusted to exclude foreign currency exchange rate impact and the change in acquisition and divestiture sales. (3) Corporate costs consist of headquarters management costs, stock-based compensation, other incentive compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, asset impairments, and costs that support centralized global functions including Finance, Treasury, Risk Management, Strategy & Marketing, IT, Legal, and global product platform development and offering management. (4) Adjusted operating margins calculated as adjusted operating profit (loss) divided by net sales.

Sales by Product and Service Offering

Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 ? ? % Americas: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 417.3 $ 291.9 $ 125.4 43.0 % Services & spares 203.6 180.2 23.4 13.0 % Integrated rack solutions 91.7 65.1 26.6 40.9 % $ 712.6 $ 537.2 $ 175.4 32.7 % Asia Pacific: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 265.7 $ 234.0 $ 31.7 13.5 % Services & spares 113.3 104.4 8.9 8.5 % Integrated rack solutions 57.1 56.2 0.9 1.6 % $ 436.1 $ 394.6 $ 41.5 10.5 % EMEA: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 224.3 $ 180.4 $ 43.9 24.3 % Services & spares 71.1 80.8 (9.7 ) (12.0 )% Integrated rack solutions 37.0 35.9 1.1 3.1 % $ 332.4 $ 297.1 $ 35.3 11.9 % Total: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 907.3 $ 706.3 $ 201.0 28.5 % Services & spares 388.0 365.4 22.6 6.2 % Integrated rack solutions 185.8 157.2 28.6 18.2 % $ 1,481.1 $ 1,228.9 $ 252.2 20.5 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 ? ? % Americas: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 1,080.5 $ 877.2 $ 203.3 23.2 % Services & spares 555.9 513.4 42.5 8.3 % Integrated rack solutions 258.5 213.0 45.5 21.4 % $ 1,894.9 $ 1,603.6 $ 291.3 18.2 % Asia Pacific: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 692.5 $ 690.0 $ 2.5 0.4 % Services & spares 330.8 305.8 25.0 8.2 % Integrated rack solutions 152.8 154.1 (1.3 ) (0.8 )% $ 1,176.1 $ 1,149.9 $ 26.2 2.3 % EMEA: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 642.6 $ 494.1 $ 148.5 30.1 % Services & spares 208.0 229.9 (21.9 ) (9.5 )% Integrated rack solutions 115.3 110.1 5.2 4.7 % $ 965.9 $ 834.1 $ 131.8 15.8 % Total: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 2,415.6 $ 2,061.3 $ 354.3 17.2 % Services & spares 1,094.7 1,049.1 45.6 4.3 % Integrated rack solutions 526.6 477.2 49.4 10.4 % $ 4,036.9 $ 3,587.6 $ 449.3 12.5 %

Organic growth by Product and Service Offering

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Net Sales ? FX ? Acquisition/Divestiture

?(1) Organic growth Organic ? %(2) Americas: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 125.4 $ 1.5 $ (41.9 ) $ 85.0 29.1 % Services & spares 23.4 0.7 — 24.1 13.4 % Integrated rack solutions 26.6 0.3 — 26.9 41.3 % $ 175.4 $ 2.5 $ (41.9 ) $ 136.0 25.3 % Asia Pacific: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 31.7 $ 16.4 $ — $ 48.1 20.6 % Services & spares 8.9 7.2 — 16.1 15.4 % Integrated rack solutions 0.9 3.6 — 4.5 8.0 % $ 41.5 $ 27.2 $ — $ 68.7 17.4 % EMEA: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 43.9 $ 35.9 $ (53.4 ) $ 26.4 14.6 % Services & spares (9.7 ) 13.6 4.8 8.7 10.8 % Integrated rack solutions 1.1 6.4 — 7.5 20.9 % $ 35.3 $ 55.9 $ (48.6 ) $ 42.6 14.3 % Total: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 201.0 $ 53.8 $ (95.3 ) $ 159.5 22.6 % Services & spares 22.6 21.5 4.8 48.9 13.4 % Integrated rack solutions 28.6 10.3 — 38.9 24.7 % $ 252.2 $ 85.6 $ (90.5 ) $ 247.3 20.1 %

(1) The change in acquisition and divestiture sales includes E&I sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $41.9 and $73.3 included in Americas; and Europe, Middle East & Africa reportable segments, respectively, partially offset by the divested heavy industrial UPS business sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $24.7 included in the Europe, Middle East & Africa reportable segment. (2) Organic growth percentage change is calculated as organic growth divided by net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Net Sales ? FX ? Acquisition/Divestiture

?(1) Organic growth Organic ? %(2) Americas: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 203.3 $ 3.4 $ (105.9 ) $ 100.8 11.5 % Services & spares 42.5 0.7 — 43.2 8.4 % Integrated rack solutions 45.5 0.2 — 45.7 21.5 % $ 291.3 $ 4.3 $ (105.9 ) $ 189.7 11.8 % Asia Pacific: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 2.5 $ 25.0 $ — $ 27.5 4.0 % Services & spares 25.0 11.7 — 36.7 12.0 % Integrated rack solutions (1.3 ) 5.1 — 3.8 2.5 % $ 26.2 $ 41.8 $ — $ 68.0 5.9 % EMEA: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 148.5 $ 72.8 $ (166.3 ) $ 55.0 11.1 % Services & spares (21.9 ) 28.9 12.5 19.5 8.5 % Integrated rack solutions 5.2 14.4 — 19.6 17.8 % $ 131.8 $ 116.1 $ (153.8 ) $ 94.1 11.3 % Total: Critical infrastructure & solutions $ 354.3 $ 101.2 $ (272.2 ) $ 183.3 8.9 % Services & spares 45.6 41.3 12.5 99.4 9.5 % Integrated rack solutions 49.4 19.7 — 69.1 14.5 % $ 449.3 $ 162.2 $ (259.7 ) $ 351.8 9.8 %

(1) The change in acquisition and divestiture sales includes E&I sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $105.9 and $211.0 included in Americas; and Europe, Middle East & Africa reportable segments, respectively, partially offset by the divested heavy industrial UPS business sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $57.2 included in the Europe, Middle East & Africa reportable segment. (2) Organic growth percentage change is calculated as organic growth divided by net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Segment information

Operating profit (loss) Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Americas $ 115.2 $ 113.4 $ 255.6 $ 368.4 Asia Pacific 83.3 69.4 193.3 185.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa 57.4 59.0 152.4 154.8 Total reportable segments 255.9 241.8 601.3 708.5 Foreign currency gain (loss) (0.2 ) (4.9 ) (1.8 ) (2.1 ) Corporate and other (121.5 ) (123.5 ) (370.8 ) (347.3 ) Total corporate, other and eliminations (121.7 ) (128.4 ) (372.6 ) (349.4 ) Amortization of intangibles (54.2 ) (31.6 ) (167.7 ) (95.3 ) Operating profit (loss) $ 80.0 $ 81.8 $ 61.0 $ 263.8

Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used for) operating activities to free cash flow

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 4.4 $ 54.4 $ (333.5 ) $ 174.4 Capital expenditures (23.5 ) (12.9 ) (61.7 ) (43.3 ) Investments in capitalized software (1.3 ) (4.1 ) (8.0 ) (9.5 ) Proceeds from disposition of PP&E — 6.1 — 6.1 Free cash flow $ (20.4 ) $ 43.5 $ (403.2 ) $ 127.7

Reconciliation from operating profit (loss) to adjusted operating profit (loss)

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Operating profit (loss) $ 80.0 $ 81.8 $ 61.0 $ 263.8 Amortization of intangibles 54.2 31.6 167.7 95.3 Mergers and acquisition costs — 18.0 — 18.0 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 134.2 $ 131.4 $ 228.7 $ 377.1

Reconciliation from operating margin to adjusted operating margin

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 ? Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 ? Vertiv net sales $ 1,481.1 $ 1,228.9 $ 252.2 $ 4,036.9 $ 3,587.6 $ 449.3 Vertiv operating profit (loss) 80.0 81.8 (1.8 ) 61.0 263.8 (202.8 ) Vertiv operating margin 5.4 % 6.7 % (1.3 )% 1.5 % 7.4 % (5.9 )% Amortization of intangibles $ 54.2 $ 31.6 $ 22.6 $ 167.7 $ 95.3 $ 72.4 Mergers and acquisition costs — 18.0 (18.0 ) — 18.0 (18.0 ) Vertiv adjusted operating profit (loss) 134.2 131.4 2.8 228.7 377.1 (148.4 ) Vertiv adjusted operating margin 9.1 % 10.7 % (1.6 )% 5.7 % 10.5 % (4.8 )%

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Operating profit (loss) Interest expense, net Change in Warrant

Liability Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 80.0 $ 38.8 $ 9.8 $ 10.2 $ 21.2 $ 0.06 Amortization of intangibles 54.2 — — — 54.2 0.14 Change in warrant liability — — (9.8 ) — 9.8 0.03 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 134.2 $ 38.8 $ — $ 10.2 $ 85.2 $ 0.23

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS based on 377.4 million shares (includes 377.0 million basic shares and 0.4 million dilutive stock options and restricted stock units). We believe that this presentation is more representative of operating results by removing the impact of warrant liability accounting and the associated impact on diluted share count.

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Operating profit (loss) Interest expense, net Change in Warrant

Liability Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 81.8 $ 22.4 $ (32.5 ) $ 35.7 $ 56.2 $ 0.15 Amortization of intangibles 31.6 — — — 31.6 0.09 Change in warrant liability — — 32.5 — (32.5 ) (0.09 ) Merger and acquisition costs(2) 18.0 — — — 18.0 0.05 Pro-forma share count — — — — — — Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 131.4 $ 22.4 $ — $ 35.7 $ 73.3 $ 0.20

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS based on 363.2 million shares (includes 352.5 million basic shares and 4.7 million potential dilutive stock options and restricted stock units and 6.0 million dilutive warrants). We believe that this presentation is more representative of operating results by removing the impact of merger and acquisition related costs, warrant liability accounting, and the associated impact on diluted share count. (2) Includes $9.3 million of expenses primarily related to the E&I acquisition and $8.7 million asset impairment related to the Heavy Industrial UPS business.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Operating profit (loss) Interest expense, net Change in Warrant

Liability Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 61.0 $ 101.5 $ (124.0 ) $ 33.5 $ 50.0 $ (0.20 ) Amortization of intangibles 167.7 — — — 167.7 0.44 Change in warrant liability — — 124.0 — (124.0 ) — Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 228.7 $ 101.5 $ — $ 33.5 $ 93.7 $ 0.25

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS based on 378.0 million shares (includes 376.5 million basic shares and 1.5 million dilutive warrants). Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS includes an adjustment to exclude $124.0 million from net income which is attributable to the warrants as they were dilutive in the period. We believe that this presentation is more representative of operating results by removing the impact of warrant liability accounting and the associated impact on diluted share count.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Operating profit (loss) Interest expense, net Loss on

extinguishment of

debt Change in Warrant

Liability Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 263.8 $ 66.5 $ 0.4 $ 52.3 $ 47.0 $ 97.6 $ 0.27 Amortization of intangibles 95.3 — — — — 95.3 0.27 Change in warrant liability — — — (52.3 ) — 52.3 0.15 Merger and acquisition costs(2) 18.0 — — — — 18.0 0.05 Pro-forma share count — — — — — — (0.01 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 377.1 $ 66.5 $ 0.4 $ — $ 47.0 $ 263.2 $ 0.73

(1) Diluted EPS based on 356.0 million shares (includes 351.4 million basic shares and 4.5 million potential dilutive stock options and restricted stock units). Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS based on pro-forma share count 361.7 million shares (includes 351.4 million basic shares and 10.3 million potential dilutive warrants, stock options and restricted stock units). We believe that this presentation is more representative of operating results by removing the impact of merger and acquisition related costs, warrant liability accounting, and the associated impact on diluted share count. (2) Includes $9.3 million of expenses primarily related to the E&I acquisition and $8.7 million asset impairment related to the Heavy Industrial UPS business.

Vertiv Holdings Co 2022 Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating profit (loss) Interest expense, net Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted EPS (2) GAAP $ 182.3 $ 43.8 $ 66.4 $ 72.1 $ 0.19 Amortization of intangibles 47.7 — — 47.7 0.13 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 230.0 $ 43.8 $ 66.4 $ 119.8 $ 0.32

Full Year 2022 Operating profit (loss) Interest expense, net Change in Warrant Liability Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted EPS (3) GAAP $ 243.0 $ 145.3 $ (124.0 ) $ 100.0 $ 121.7 0.32 Change in warrant liability — — 124.0 — (124.0 ) (0.33 ) Amortization of intangibles 215.4 — — — 215.4 0.57 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 458.4 $ 145.3 $ — $ 100.0 $ 213.1 $ 0.56

(1) Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to FY 2022 guidance, including organic net sales growth, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow, is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity, and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. For the same reasons, we are unable to compute the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results. (2) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS based on 378.0 million shares (includes 377.4 million basic shares and a weighted average 0.6 million potential dilutive stock options and restricted stock units). (3) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS based on 377.9 million shares (includes 376.7 million basic shares and a weighted average 1.2 million potential dilutive stock options and restricted stock units).

Vertiv Holdings Co 2023 Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation of Operating Profit (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) Full year 2023 Operating profit (loss) $ 540.0 Amortization of intangibles 200.0 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 740.0

