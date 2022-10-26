LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its third quarter results.

2022 Third Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to third quarter 2021: Net sales of $2,204 million matched prior year; in local currency, net sales increased 3 percent North American sales increased 2 percent and international sales decreased 9 percent; in local currency, North American sales increased 3 percent and international sales increased 5 percent Gross margin decreased 270 basis points to 31.5 percent from 34.2 percent Operating profit decreased 9 percent to $351 million Operating margin decreased 160 basis points to 15.9 percent from 17.5 percent Net income increased to $0.97 per share, compared to $0.89 per share

Compared to third quarter 2021, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 25 percent, were as follows: Gross margin decreased 270 basis points to 31.5 percent compared to 34.2 percent Operating profit decreased 9 percent to $351 million from $385 million Operating margin decreased 160 basis points to 15.9 percent compared to 17.5 percent Net income decreased to $0.98 per share, compared to $0.99 per share

Liquidity as of September 30, 2022 was $1,464 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)

Plumbing Products' net sales were flat to prior year third quarter; in local currency, sales increased 5 percent

Decorative Architectural Products' net sales increased 1 percent

"During the third quarter, our pricing actions helped mitigate the impact of volume declines and persistent supply chain challenges," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "As a result, we delivered modest sales growth of three percent in local currency."

"As market conditions continue to evolve, we now anticipate lower market demand, elevated operational costs, and additional foreign currency headwinds in the fourth quarter," continued Allman. "Given these challenges, we have lowered our guidance for full year adjusted earnings per share to $3.70 - $3.80 per share. We are enacting plans to address the lower market demand and elevated operational costs. We remain confident in the power of our leading brands and the underlying positive long-term structural factors in housing that are supportive of our repair and remodel-oriented business."

Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022.

The Board also authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program effective October 20, 2022, replacing the existing authorization.

"Our dividend and share repurchase program are important pillars of our capital allocation strategy to deliver enhanced value to shareholders. The new $2.0 billion share repurchase program underscores the Company's resilient business model, strong financial position and the Board's confidence in Masco's future," concluded Allman.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The third quarter 2022 supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on Masco's website at www.masco.com.

Conference Call Detail

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 200-6205 and from outside the U.S. at (929) 526-1599. Please use the conference identification number 231792. Alternatively, you can pre-register for the call using this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=433f3dfb&confId=42422.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through Masco's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on Masco's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the U.S., (226) 828-7578 from Canada, and +44 204 525 0658 from all other locations. Please use access code 438003. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through November 25, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands and reputation and to develop innovative products, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on domestic and international economic activity, consumer discretionary spending, our employees and our supply chain, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on third-party suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have and may acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain talented and diverse personnel, risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology, and risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 2,204 $ 2,204 $ 6,757 $ 6,353 Cost of sales 1,509 1,451 4,589 4,109 Gross profit 695 753 2,168 2,244 Selling, general and administrative expenses 344 368 1,056 1,057 Operating profit 351 385 1,112 1,187 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (29 ) (26 ) (82 ) (253 ) Other, net (12 ) (17 ) 4 (438 ) (41 ) (43 ) (78 ) (691 ) Income before income taxes 310 342 1,034 496 Income tax expense 77 103 255 158 Net income 233 239 779 338 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15 19 50 60 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 218 $ 220 $ 729 $ 278 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 0.97 $ 0.89 $ 3.13 $ 1.07 Average diluted common shares outstanding 227 247 233 253

Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 2,204 $ 2,204 $ 6,757 $ 6,353 Gross profit, as reported $ 695 $ 753 $ 2,168 $ 2,244 Rationalization charges — — 9 2 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 695 $ 753 $ 2,177 $ 2,246 Gross margin, as reported 31.5 % 34.2 % 32.1 % 35.3 % Gross margin, as adjusted 31.5 % 34.2 % 32.2 % 35.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 344 $ 368 $ 1,056 $ 1,057 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 15.6 % 16.7 % 15.6 % 16.6 % Operating profit, as reported $ 351 $ 385 $ 1,112 $ 1,187 Rationalization charges — — 9 2 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 351 $ 385 $ 1,121 $ 1,189 Operating margin, as reported 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.5 % 18.7 % Operating margin, as adjusted 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.6 % 18.7 %

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income before income taxes, as reported $ 310 $ 342 $ 1,034 $ 496 Rationalization charges — — 9 2 Pension costs associated with terminated plans — — — 422 Loss (earnings) from equity investments, net 6 (5 ) 6 (7 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 168 Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (1) — 14 (24 ) 14 (Gain) loss on sale of business (2) — — (2 ) 18 (Gain) on preferred stock redemption — — — (14 ) Income before income taxes, as adjusted 316 351 1,023 1,099 Tax at 25% rate (79 ) (88 ) (256 ) (275 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15 19 50 60 Net income, as adjusted $ 222 $ 244 $ 717 $ 764 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.98 $ 0.99 $ 3.08 $ 3.02 Average diluted common shares outstanding 227 247 233 253

(1) Represents income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition. (2) Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe GmbH ("Hüppe") for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Represents a loss related to the divestiture of Hüppe for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Outlook for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Outlook Net income per common share $ 3.73 $ 3.83 Rationalization charges 0.03 0.03 Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (1) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (Gain) on sale of business (2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Loss from equity investments, net 0.02 0.02 Allocation to participating securities per share (3) 0.01 0.01 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 3.70 $ 3.80

(1) Represents income from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition. (2) Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe. (3) Represents the impact of distributed dividends and undistributed earnings to unvested restricted stock awards as well as an allocation to redeemable noncontrolling interest in accordance with the two-class method of calculating earnings per share.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash investments $ 464 $ 926 Receivables 1,330 1,171 Prepaid expenses and other 131 109 Inventories 1,339 1,216 Total Current Assets 3,264 3,422 Property and equipment, net 902 896 Goodwill 544 568 Other intangible assets, net 359 388 Operating lease right-of-use assets 263 187 Other assets 85 114 Total Assets $ 5,417 $ 5,575 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,048 $ 1,045 Notes payable 405 10 Accrued liabilities 771 884 Total Current Liabilities 2,224 1,939 Long-term debt 2,946 2,949 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 253 172 Other liabilities 410 437 Total Liabilities 5,833 5,497 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 20 22 Equity (436 ) 56 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,417 $ 5,575

As of September 30, 2022 2021 Other Financial Data Working Capital Days Receivable days 51 51 Inventory days 87 80 Payable days 66 65 Working capital $ 1,621 $ 1,400 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 18.5 % 17.0 %

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 954 $ 904 Working capital changes (434 ) (309 ) Net cash from operating activities 520 595 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Retirement of notes — (1,326 ) Purchase of Company common stock (914 ) (878 ) Cash dividends paid (195 ) (154 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (68 ) (43 ) Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs — 1,481 Proceeds from term loan 500 — Payment of term loan (100 ) — Debt extinguishment costs — (160 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1 1 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (17 ) (14 ) Decrease in debt, net (9 ) (2 ) Net cash for financing activities (802 ) (1,095 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (137 ) (82 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (57 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed — 5 Proceeds from disposition of other financial investments 1 170 Other, net (8 ) 7 Net cash (for) from investing activities (144 ) 43 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments (36 ) (15 ) Cash and Cash Investments: Decrease for the period (462 ) (472 ) At January 1 926 1,326 At September 30 $ 464 $ 854

As of September 30, 2022 2021 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 464 $ 854 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,464 $ 1,854

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,324 $ 1,329 — % $ 4,056 $ 3,907 4 % Operating profit, as reported $ 220 $ 248 $ 686 $ 773 Operating margin, as reported 16.6 % 18.7 % 16.9 % 19.8 % Rationalization charges — — — 2 Operating profit, as adjusted 220 248 686 775 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.6 % 18.7 % 16.9 % 19.8 % Depreciation and amortization 24 26 73 76 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 244 $ 274 $ 759 $ 851 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 880 $ 875 1 % $ 2,701 $ 2,446 10 % Operating profit, as reported $ 151 $ 166 $ 498 $ 496 Operating margin, as reported 17.2 % 19.0 % 18.4 % 20.3 % Rationalization charges — — 8 — Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment — — 1 — Operating profit, as adjusted 151 166 507 496 Operating margin, as adjusted 17.2 % 19.0 % 18.8 % 20.3 % Depreciation and amortization 8 8 25 27 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 159 $ 174 $ 532 $ 523 Total Net sales $ 2,204 $ 2,204 — % $ 6,757 $ 6,353 6 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 371 $ 414 $ 1,184 $ 1,269 General corporate expense, net (20 ) (29 ) (72 ) (82 ) Operating profit, as reported 351 385 1,112 1,187 Operating margin, as reported 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.5 % 18.7 % Rationalization charges - segment — — 8 2 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment — — 1 — Operating profit, as adjusted 351 385 1,121 1,189 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.6 % 18.7 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 32 34 98 103 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 6 11 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 385 $ 421 $ 1,225 $ 1,303

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change North American Net sales $ 1,792 $ 1,753 2 % $ 5,431 $ 4,999 9 % Operating profit, as reported $ 305 $ 332 $ 961 $ 1,010 Operating margin, as reported 17.0 % 18.9 % 17.7 % 20.2 % Rationalization charges — — 8 2 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — — 1 — Operating profit, as adjusted 305 332 970 1,012 Operating margin, as adjusted 17.0 % 18.9 % 17.9 % 20.2 % Depreciation and amortization 21 22 64 66 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 326 $ 354 $ 1,034 $ 1,078 International Net sales $ 412 $ 451 (9 )% $ 1,326 $ 1,354 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 66 $ 82 $ 223 $ 259 Operating margin, as reported 16.0 % 18.2 % 16.8 % 19.1 % Depreciation and amortization 11 12 34 37 EBITDA $ 77 $ 94 $ 257 $ 296 Total Net sales $ 2,204 $ 2,204 — % $ 6,757 $ 6,353 6 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 371 $ 414 $ 1,184 $ 1,269 General corporate expense, net (20 ) (29 ) (72 ) (82 ) Operating profit, as reported 351 385 1,112 1,187 Operating margin, as reported 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.5 % 18.7 % Rationalization charges - segment — — 8 2 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment — — 1 — Operating profit, as adjusted 351 385 1,121 1,189 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.6 % 18.7 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 32 34 98 103 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 6 11 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 385 $ 421 $ 1,225 $ 1,303

