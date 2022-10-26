

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $496.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $418.8 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $496.5 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $3.29 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.09 - $3.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $2.97 Full year revenue guidance: $12.474 - $12.534 Bl



