LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB" or "the Company") (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Net sales decreased 1.9% to $107.8 million Combined net sales increased 17.7% for Zig-Zag and Stoker's Products (increased 23.3% and 10.0%, respectively) NewGen net sales declined by 40.3% (declined 3.9% sequentially)

Gross profit decreased 2.9% to $52.7 million

Net income decreased 14.3% to $11.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% to $24.5 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)

Diluted EPS of $0.60 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.72 compared to $0.65 and $0.72 in the same period one year ago, respectively (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

"Zig-Zag and Stoker's segments demonstrated strong double-digit growth during the quarter despite a challenging economic backdrop with inflationary pressures continuing to impact consumers. Zig-Zag benefitted from solid growth in the U.S. papers and Canadian businesses during the quarter and the successful launch of CLIPPER lighters. Meanwhile, Stoker's MST experienced continued share gains driven by consumer trade-down to the value category. NewGen sales decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter and the segment remained profitable as we monitor ongoing regulatory developments," said Graham Purdy, President and CEO. "We continued to return capital to our shareholders during the quarter while maintaining a strong cash balance that provides us with the ability to navigate the current financing environment. While our competitive position remains strong and we outperformed our markets during the quarter, it is prudent to adjust our outlook for the year in light of the current economic environment."

Mr. Purdy continued, "After 18 years with the Company, I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead our team to drive organic growth and create shareholder value."

Zig-Zag Products Segment (48% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the third quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 23.3% to $52.1 million. Both of TPB's U.S. rolling papers and e-commerce, and other smoking accessories businesses grew by double-digits during the quarter. Continued strength in paper cones, strong receptivity to promotional programs, the launch of CLIPPER lighters, and timing shifts in Canadian deliveries contributed to strong performance during the quarter. In total, the Company believes approximately $5 million of sales was pulled forward from the fourth quarter across the Zig Zag portfolio. For the third quarter, total Zig-Zag Products segment volume increased 21.7%, while price / mix increased 1.6%.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit increased 18.3% to $28.0 million. The segment's gross margin declined 220 basis points to 53.9% driven primarily by product mix including the launch of our lighters business.

"New product offerings such as our paper cones and Zig-Zag's fast growing alternative channel business continue to drive growth and market outperformance within our U.S. papers business," said Purdy. "In addition, we are very excited by the launch of CLIPPER lighters during the quarter which resulted in one of the most successful new product roll-out in our company's history. The initial reception supports our conviction that the lighters business will be a major driver of Zig-Zag segment growth for the foreseeable future."

Stoker's Products Segment (31% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the third quarter, Stoker's Products net sales increased 10.0% to $33.5 million on strong double-digit growth of MST partially offset by a mid-single digit decline in loose-leaf chewing tobacco. FRE nicotine pouch product was a marginal contributor to segment sales. For the third quarter, total Stoker's Products segment volume increased 2.4%, while price / mix increased 7.6%.

For the quarter, the Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 6.9% to $18.3 million. The segment's gross margin contracted 160 basis points to 54.5% primarily due to the mix impact of FRE and stronger growth in discount looseleaf products.

"Stoker's market share gains in both the MST and loose-leaf chewing tobacco categories continued during the quarter," continued Purdy. "Stoker's remains well-positioned within its categories as a leading value brand which we believe is helping drive sales due to consumer downtrading in the current economic environment. Our outlook for our MST business remains solid driven by continued growth in in-store market share, distribution gains, and favorable category pricing."

NewGen Products Segment (21% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the third quarter, NewGen Products net sales decreased 40.3% to $22.2 million. The regulatory environment continues to impact sales. Net sales have been relatively steady sequentially within the current year period.

For the quarter, NewGen Products segment gross profit decreased 52.5% to $6.4 million. The segment gross margin contracted 740 basis points from the previous year to 28.8% due to product mix and the competitive environment.

"The NewGen Products business had another challenging quarter but remained profitable as we await developments from the FDA on the PMTA process," concluded Purdy.

Performance Measures in the Third Quarter

Third quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $32.9 million compared to $31.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter SG&A included the following notable items:

$0.4 million of ERP / CRM scoping expenses and duplicative system costs compared to none in the previous year

$1.4 million of stock options, restricted stock and incentive expense compared to $1.8 million in the year-ago period

$1.2 million of FDA PMTA-related expenses compared to $1.0 million in the year-ago period

$2.3 million Turning Point Brands Canada compared to $1.5 in the year-ago period

Total gross debt as of September 30, 2022 was $422.5 million. The corresponding net debt (total gross debt less cash) at September 30, 2022 was $316.8 million. The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $127.1 million, comprised of $105.7 million in cash and $21.4 million of revolving credit facility capacity.

During the quarter, the Company spent $7.6 million to repurchase 307,207 shares at an average price of $24.78 per share.

2022 Outlook

As previously disclosed in our October 17, 2022 press release, the Company expects the following full-year 2022 results:

Zig-Zag Products sales of $186 to $191 million (compared to previous outlook of $193 to $200 million)

Stoker's Products sales of $128 to $132 million (compared to previous outlook of $127 to $133 million)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $96 to $99 million (compared to previous outlook of $97 to $103 million)

Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures accompanies this release.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Financial Statements Follow:

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 107,802 $ 109,904 Cost of sales 55,090 55,635 Gross profit 52,712 54,269 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 32,891 31,894 Operating income 19,821 22,375 Interest expense, net 4,802 5,397 Investment income (75 ) (157 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (375 ) Income before income taxes 15,094 17,510 Income tax expense 3,797 4,073 Consolidated net income 11,297 13,437 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (239 ) (31 ) Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 11,536 $ 13,468 Basic income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.65 $ 0.71 Diluted income per common share: Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 0.60 $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,749,294 18,897,974 Diluted 21,102,006 22,364,807 Supplemental disclosures of statements of income information: Excise tax expense $ 5,747 $ 6,040 FDA fees $ 170 $ 163

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 105,672 $ 128,320 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $107 in 2022 and $262 in 2021 11,453 6,496 Inventories 113,928 87,607 Other current assets 24,729 26,746 Total current assets 255,782 249,169 Property, plant, and equipment, net 22,512 18,650 Deferred income taxes 2,795 1,363 Right of use assets 13,185 15,053 Deferred financing costs, net 309 388 Goodwill 162,120 162,333 Other intangible assets, net 86,112 87,485 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits 27,845 31,720 Other assets 29,129 35,399 Total assets $ 599,789 $ 601,560 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,247 $ 7,361 Accrued liabilities 32,613 32,937 Other current liabilities 21 38 Total current liabilities 41,881 40,336 Notes payable and long-term debt 416,029 414,172 Lease liabilities 11,299 13,336 Total liabilities 469,209 467,844 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 190,000,000; 19,801,623 issued shares and 17,587,122 outstanding shares at September 30, 2022, and 19,690,884 issued shares and 18,395,476 outstanding shares at December 31, 2021 198 197 Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Additional paid-in capital 112,034 108,811 Cost of repurchased common stock (2,214,501 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,295,408 shares at December 31, 2021) (75,901 ) (48,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,424 ) (195 ) Accumulated earnings 96,088 71,460 Non-controlling interest 1,585 2,312 Total stockholders' equity 130,580 133,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 599,789 $ 601,560

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 27,274 $ 40,007 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 5,331 Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment (8 ) (2 ) Depreciation expense 2,611 2,313 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,373 1,431 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,936 1,895 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (431 ) 1,528 Stock compensation expense 4,103 6,015 Noncash lease income - (49 ) Loss (gain) on investments 6,244 (144 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,030 ) 1,324 Inventories (26,467 ) (10,970 ) Other current assets 1,891 (491 ) Other assets 1,211 685 Accounts payable 2,074 3,488 Accrued liabilities and other (392 ) (2,796 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,389 $ 49,565 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (6,662 ) $ (4,391 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (16,416 ) Payments for investments (1,000 ) (16,657 ) Restricted cash, MSA escrow deposits (10,169 ) (14,783 ) Proceeds on the sale of property, plant and equipment 63 2 Net cash used in investing activities $ (17,768 ) $ (52,245 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Senior Secured Notes $ - $ 250,000 Payments of 2018 first lien term loan - (130,000 ) Settlement of interest rate swaps - (3,573 ) Payment of promissory note - (9,625 ) Payment of dividends (3,259 ) (3,056 ) Payments of financing costs - (6,921 ) Exercise of options 504 2,071 Redemption of options (155 ) (2,111 ) Redemption of stock units (1,228 ) - Common stock repurchased (27,032 ) (20,481 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (31,170 ) $ 76,304 Net (decrease) increase in cash $ (32,549 ) $ 73,624 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash $ (324 ) $ 235 Cash, beginning of period: Unrestricted 128,320 41,765 Restricted 15,155 35,074 Total cash at beginning of period 143,475 76,839 Cash, end of period: Unrestricted 105,672 130,551 Restricted 4,930 20,147 Total cash at end of period $ 110,602 $ 150,698

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income are used by management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income are appropriate measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance.

We define "EBITDA" as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted diluted EPS" as diluted earnings per share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Operating Income" as operating income excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and is subject to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate this non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may not calculate it at all, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the next directly comparable GAAP measures.

Schedule A Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 11,536 $ 13,468 Add: Interest expense, net 4,802 5,397 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (375 ) Income tax expense 3,797 4,073 Depreciation expense 861 767 Amortization expense 454 477 EBITDA $ 21,450 $ 23,807 Components of Adjusted EBITDA Corporate restructuring (a) 17 - ERP/CRM (b) 435 - Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c) 1,442 1,752 Transactional expenses (d) - (232 ) FDA PMTA (e) 1,169 960 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,513 $ 26,287

(a) Represents costs associated with corporate restructuring, including severance. (b) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses. (c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace performance stock units. (d) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses. (e) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA").

Schedule B Turning Point Brands Reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS (dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 GAAP EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.65 Gain on extinguishment of debt (a) - (0.01 ) Corporate restructuring (b) 0.00 - ERP/CRM (c) 0.02 - Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (d) 0.05 0.06 Transactional expenses (e) - (0.01 ) FDA PMTA (f) 0.04 0.03 Tax (expense) benefit (g) 0.01 0.00 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.72 Totals may not foot due to rounding

(a) Represents gain on extinguishment of debt tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (b) Represents costs associated with corporate restructuring, including severance, tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (c) Represents cost associated with scoping and mobilization of new ERP and CRM systems and cost of duplicative ERP licenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (d) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace PRSUs tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (e) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (f) Represents costs associated with applications related to the FDA PMTA tax effected at the quarterly tax rate. (g) Represents adjustment from quarterly tax rate to annual projected tax rate of 23% in 2022 and 2021.

Schedule C Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Consolidated Zig-Zag Products Stoker's Products NewGen Products 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 107,802 $ 109,904 $ 52,061 $ 42,234 $ 33,525 $ 30,472 $ 22,216 $ 37,198 Gross profit $ 52,712 $ 54,269 $ 28,035 $ 23,703 $ 18,279 $ 17,104 $ 6,398 $ 13,462 Operating income $ 19,821 $ 22,375 $ 18,740 $ 17,122 $ 13,653 $ 13,305 $ 142 $ 2,027 Adjustments: Corporate restructuring 17 - - - - - - - ERP/CRM 435 - - - - - - Transactional expenses - (232 ) - - - - - - FDA PMTA 1,169 960 - - - - - - Adjusted operating income $ 21,442 $ 23,103 $ 18,740 $ 17,122 $ 13,653 $ 13,305 $ 142 $ 2,027

