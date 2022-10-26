

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.



For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.75 per share on sales between $3.09 billion and $3.15 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share on sales of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.95 to $2.97 per share on sales between $12.474 billion and $12.534 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.93 per share on sales of $12.35 billion for the year.



On Tuesday, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share, payable on January 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022.



