

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $958 million, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $753 million, or $3.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $3.34 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $958 Mln. vs. $753 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.10 vs. $3.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.64 -Revenue (Q3): $3.34 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



