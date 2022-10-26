AMRA Medical's MRI-based technology and informatics are featured in seven abstracts accepted for presentation at The Liver Meeting 2022 the world's "must-attend" hepatology meeting.

AMRA Medical, and their collaborators, will present seven abstracts along the whole disease progression line of chronic liver disease, with studies involving individuals with early liver disease (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; NAFLD) to cirrhosis to liver transplant. The data presented suggest that it may be possible to use the same objective, accurate, and precise magnetic resonance (MR)-based technology and informatics-based image analysis, to assess both physical frailty and sarcopenia throughout the course of disease. Those attending AASLD The Liver Meeting in November can learn more about how AMRA's technology and informatics were used in these studies and how it all underpins our clinical applications, AMRA MAsS scan and AMRA BCP scan, by attending the abstract presentations or visiting AMRA's exhibition booth #731.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005321/en/

AMRA Medical's MRI-based technology and informatics are featured in seven abstracts accepted for presentation at The Liver Meeting 2022 the world's "must-attend" hepatology meeting. (Photo: Business Wire)

AMRA's magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-based technology accurately measures various characteristics, such as muscle fat infiltration, muscle volume, and fat distribution, and objectively assesses muscle quality and quantity. The imaging-based technology and unique informatics platform can give insight into varying muscle phenotypes in different disease progression states, appealing to many internal and external research groups from those investigating the biological nuances of liver disease to those developing the next generation of liver disease therapeutics and interventions. Such research has led to AMRA's clinical offering which may assist clinicians with care decisions for liver patients.

Two abstracts involving individuals with early liver disease and the potential to risk stratify based on muscle composition will be presented. These include:

"Muscle composition, but not liver fat, predicts all-cause mortality in the UK Biobank imaging study?"

"Adverse muscle composition is a significant risk factor for all-cause mortality in NAFLD?"

Three abstracts liver cirrhosis and two separate cohorts with liver transplant candidates involving MR-based tests for assessing frailty and sarcopenia will be presented. These include:

"?Imaging-based test for physical frailty and sarcopenia Interim results from the prospective cirrhosis cohort study ACCESS-ESLD?"

"Imaging-based test for sarcopenia Interim results from a liver transplant waitlist natural history study?"

"Severity of Myosteatosis Correlates with Frailty in Patients with End-Stage Liver Disease?"

Two abstracts showing the utility of AMRA's MR-based measurements of muscle and fat in liver transplant recipients will be presented. These include:

"?Randomized Controlled Trial of Low Calorie vs. Low Carbohydrate Diet on Metabophenotype in Liver Transplant Recipients with Obesity?"

"Relationship Between Metabophenotype and Atherogenic Lipoproteins in Liver Transplant Recipients "

Considering all seven abstracts together which spans different cohorts in Europe and USA, from early chronic disease to post-liver transplant suggests AMRA's technology is positioned to improve how researchers and clinicians stratify patients based on risk, evaluate various disease stages, and assess the effect of liver transplant on health outcomes or the effect of other interventions post-transplant.

Eric Converse, CEO of AMRA Medical commented: "We are so proud to see our years of research continue to help researchers develop more solutions for metabolic disorders such as liver disease. As part of our ambition to bring better healthcare to all, AMRA is excited to see our recently FDA-cleared AMRA MAsS Scan being used to support clinical care decisions for patients with cirrhosis and those undergoing liver transplant. It's empowering to see this technology, and also our FDA-cleared AMRA BCP Scan which may help clinicians with disease prevention by providing actionable patient insights, make real-world impact. We're hopeful our technology and services lessen the burden on healthcare providers by allowing patients to stay healthier longer."

Converse continued: "I hope attendees are able to see our abstracts, attend the plenary session by Dr. Mohammad Siddiqui and then visit our booth to see how all this research has led to our amazing clinical decision-support applications for surgery such as liver transplant, chronic care such as cirrhotics and disease prevention."

Attend the abstract presentations or visit our booth #731 to learn more about the utility of AMRA's technology in liver disease research and in the clinic.

To contact us or read further about our clinical services visit our website and to find information about the abstracts, read more here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005321/en/

Contacts:

Nicole Shugrue, SVP Commercialization, profiler@amramedical.com