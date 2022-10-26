TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website, http://ir.capfed.com.

Highlights for the quarter include:

net income of $19.5 million;

basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14;

net interest margin of 1.71% (2.07% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);

annualized loan growth of 12.6%;

paid dividends of $0.085 per share; and

on October 25, 2022, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022.

Highlights for the fiscal year include:

net income of $84.5 million;

basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.62;

net interest margin of 1.79% (2.04% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);

loan growth of 5.4%;

paid dividends of $0.76 per share; and

on October 26, 2022, announced a fiscal year 2022 cash true-up dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on December 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized net income of $19.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to net income of $21.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net income was due primarily to higher non-interest expense in the current quarter. The net interest margin decreased eight basis points, from 1.79% for the prior quarter to 1.71% for the current quarter. When the leverage strategy discussed below is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have decreased four basis points, from 2.11% for the prior quarter to 2.07% for the current quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits, partially offset by an increase in loan yield due to higher market interest rates. Management anticipates the cost of borrowings and deposits may continue to increase at a faster pace than increases in asset yields in the near term.

Leverage Strategy

At times, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings. The leverage strategy during the current quarter involved borrowing up to $2.60 billion by entering into short-term Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") advances, compared to $2.10 billion during the prior quarter. The leverage strategy was increased during the current quarter in response to the increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB. The borrowings were repaid prior to each quarter end. The proceeds from the borrowings, net of the required FHLB stock holdings which yielded 7.75% during the current quarter, were deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB of Kansas City"). Net income attributable to the leverage strategy is largely derived from the dividends received on FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the cash deposited at the FRB of Kansas City and the rate paid on the related FHLB borrowings, less applicable federal insurance premiums and estimated taxes. Net income attributable to the leverage strategy was $1.3 million during the current quarter and $3.1 million during the current year. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the strategy. It is expected that the strategy will continue to be utilized as long as it remains profitable and/or the borrowing capacity does not need to be used for other operational purposes.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average yield on loans receivable increased 11 basis points and the weighted average yield on mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") increased four basis points compared to the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 60,445 $ 56,886 $ 3,559 6.3 % MBS 4,912 5,048 (136 ) (2.7 ) Cash and cash equivalents 13,373 3,968 9,405 237.0 FHLB stock 3,865 2,695 1,170 43.4 Investment securities 845 815 30 3.7 Total interest and dividend income $ 83,440 $ 69,412 $ 14,028 20.2

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due to an increase in the weighted average yield on the loan portfolio, along with an increase in the average balance of one- to four-family loans and commercial loans. The increase in the weighted average yield was due primarily to originations and purchases at higher market yields, as well as disbursements on commercial construction loans at rates higher than the overall portfolio rate and upward repricing of existing adjustable-rate loans due to higher market interest rates. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due to an increase in the yield earned on balances held at the FRB of Kansas City, the majority of which were related to the leverage strategy, due to an increase in FRB interest rates. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock was due to an increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB, as well as an increase in the average balance of FHLB stock held stemming from an increase in the average balance of FHLB borrowings to support growth in the loan portfolio and replace deposit balances.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average rate paid on deposits increased 10 basis points and the weighted average rate paid on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased 33 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Borrowings $ 24,529 $ 11,644 $ 12,885 110.7 % Deposits 9,013 7,787 1,226 15.7 Total interest expense $ 33,542 $ 19,431 $ 14,111 72.6

The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to an increase in the rate paid on the short-term borrowings associated with the leverage strategy during the current quarter, due to higher market interest rates, along with an increase in the average balance of borrowings associated with the leverage strategy. Additionally, the average balance and weighted average rate paid on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased compared to the prior quarter due to new borrowings added near the end of the prior quarter and during the current quarter at higher market interest rates. The additional borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy were utilized to fund operational liquidity needs. See additional discussion in the "Financial Condition" section below. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to an increase in the weighted average rate paid on money market accounts and certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of the deposit portfolio, largely the certificate of deposit portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $937 thousand for the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the current quarter was comprised of a $122 thousand increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and a $938 thousand increase in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The provision for credit losses associated with the ACL was primarily related to the one- to four-family loan portfolio due to a slow-down in prepayment speeds and growth in the correspondent loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loan ACL due primarily to the removal of a large dollar loan from special mention classification during the current quarter. The provision for credit losses associated with reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to growth in commercial construction exposures. The forecasted economic conditions used in the model were less favorable at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022, which also contributed to the increase in both ACL and reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures calculated by the model for all loan categories. Similar to June 30, 2022, a weighted economic forecast was selected at September 30, 2022 which incorporates a recessionary outlook into the model.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 3,467 $ 3,601 $ (134 ) (3.7 )% Insurance commissions 905 788 117 14.8 Other non-interest income 1,421 1,726 (305 ) (17.7 ) Total non-interest income $ 5,793 $ 6,115 $ (322 ) (5.3 )

The decrease in other non-interest income was due mainly to a decrease in income on bank-owned life insurance related to the receipt of death benefits during the prior quarter and no such benefits being received during the current quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,268 $ 14,581 $ (313 ) (2.1 )% Information technology and related expense 5,043 4,343 700 16.1 Occupancy, net 3,777 3,721 56 1.5 Regulatory and outside services 1,980 1,572 408 26.0 Advertising and promotional 1,552 1,068 484 45.3 Federal insurance premium 820 784 36 4.6 Deposit and loan transaction costs 747 664 83 12.5 Office supplies and related expense 487 494 (7 ) (1.4 ) Other non-interest expense 1,133 1,163 (30 ) (2.6 ) Total non-interest expense $ 29,807 $ 28,390 $ 1,417 5.0

The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due mainly to a decrease in incentive compensation. The increase in information technology and related expense was due primarily to increases in software maintenance/licensing and professional services. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due primarily to higher consulting expenses related to the Bank's upcoming digital transformation project. The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due primarily to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.52% for the current quarter compared to 50.61% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher non-interest expense. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2022 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 24,824 $ 26,769 $ (1,945 ) (7.3 )% Income tax expense 5,332 5,617 (285 ) (5.1 ) Net income $ 19,492 $ 21,152 $ (1,660 ) (7.8 ) Effective Tax Rate 21.5 % 21.0 %

The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pretax income in the current quarter.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

The Company recognized net income of $84.5 million, or $0.62 per share, for the current year compared to net income of $76.1 million, or $0.56 per share, for the prior year. The increase in net income was due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by higher income tax expense and a lower negative provision for credit losses. The net interest margin decreased 11 basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year to 1.79% for the current year. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased 14 basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year to 2.04% for the current year. The increase in net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a reduction in the weighted average cost of retail certificates of deposit.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 228,531 $ 229,897 $ (1,366 ) (0.6 )% MBS 19,406 21,399 (1,993 ) (9.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents 18,304 144 18,160 12,611.1 FHLB stock 10,031 3,916 6,115 156.2 Investment securities 3,268 2,825 443 15.7 Total interest and dividend income $ 279,540 $ 258,181 $ 21,359 8.3

The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due to a lower weighted average rate on the originated and correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio during the current year, mostly offset by an increase in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The lower weighted average rate was due to endorsements, refinances, originations and purchases at lower market rates at the time of the transactions in the prior fiscal year, which are being fully reflected in the current year. Premium amortization related to the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio decreased significantly compared to the prior year due to the slow-down in prepayments and endorsements resulting from the increase in market interest rates during the last half of the fiscal year, partially offsetting the reduction in interest income related to a lower weighted average rate on the one- to four-family portfolio mentioned above.

The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due primarily to a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio as repayments were primarily used to fund loan growth.

The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents and the increase in dividend income on FHLB stock were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year and not being utilized during the prior year. Additionally, market interest rates increased during the year resulting in an increase in the yield on cash, and FHLB increased the dividend rate paid during the year.

The increase in interest income on investment securities was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of the portfolio, along with an increase in the yield due to purchases at higher market yields during the current year.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Borrowings $ 52,490 $ 34,774 $ 17,716 50.9 % Deposits 34,456 48,406 (13,950 ) (28.8 ) Total interest expense $ 86,946 $ 83,180 $ 3,766 4.5

The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due to the leverage strategy being utilized during a portion of the current year and not being utilized during the prior year. Interest expense on borrowings associated with the leverage strategy totaled $18.5 million during the current year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy was lower in the current year due to terminating or not renewing certain interest rate swap agreements, not replacing some maturing FHLB advances and prepaying certain advances during fiscal year 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance due to a recent increase in FHLB borrowings to fund operational needs.

The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid and the average balance of the retail certificate of deposit portfolio. Retail certificates of deposit repriced downward during the prior year and first half of the current year as they were renewed or were replaced at lower offered rates at the time of the renewal, along with some certificates of deposit not renewing. During the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, management began to increase rates offered on retail certificates of deposit and money market accounts to help reduce the outflow from these portfolios.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current year of $4.6 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.5 million during the prior year. The negative provision in the current year was comprised of a $3.6 million decrease in the ACL for loans and a $992 thousand decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL in the current year was due primarily to a reduction in commercial loan qualitative factors, partially offset by an increase in ACL related to loan growth during the current year and a less favorable economic forecast compared to the prior year. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures in the current year was due primarily to a reduction in commercial loan qualitative factors, partially offset by growth in commercial construction exposures.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 13,798 $ 12,282 $ 1,516 12.3 % Insurance commissions 2,947 3,030 (83 ) (2.7 ) Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares — 7,386 (7,386 ) (100.0 ) Other non-interest income 6,085 5,388 697 12.9 Total non-interest income $ 22,830 $ 28,086 $ (5,256 ) (18.7 )

The increase in deposit service fees was due primarily to an increase in debit card income and service charges as a result of higher transaction and settlement volume, in addition to an increase in the average transaction amount. During the prior year, the Bank sold its Visa Class B shares, resulting in a $7.4 million gain, with no similar transaction during the current year. The increase in other non-interest income was due primarily to a gain on a loan-related financial derivative agreement.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 56,600 $ 56,002 $ 598 1.1 % Information technology and related expense 18,311 17,922 389 2.2 Occupancy, net 14,370 14,045 325 2.3 Regulatory and outside services 6,192 5,764 428 7.4 Advertising and promotional 5,178 5,133 45 0.9 Federal insurance premium 3,020 2,545 475 18.7 Deposit and loan transaction costs 2,797 2,761 36 1.3 Office supplies and related expense 1,951 1,715 236 13.8 Loss on interest rate swap termination — 4,752 (4,752 ) (100.0 ) Other non-interest expense 4,432 4,930 (498 ) (10.1 ) Total non-interest expense $ 112,851 $ 115,569 $ (2,718 ) (2.4 )

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to merit increases and higher benefits expense, partially offset by a lower employee count during the current year. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due to higher consulting expenses related to the Bank's upcoming digital transformation project. The increase in federal insurance premium expense was due mainly to an increase in average assets as a result of the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year. During the prior year, the Bank terminated $200.0 million of interest rate swaps, resulting in a loss of $4.8 million, with no similar transaction in the current fiscal year. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due primarily to the write-down during the prior year of a property that had previously served as one of the Bank's branch locations, partially offset by higher fraud losses in the current year.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 52.39% for the current year compared to 56.91% for the prior year. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher net interest income.

Management intends to implement a new core processing system ("digital transformation") for the Bank by September 2023. The digital transformation is expected to better position the Bank for the future and allow for the introduction of new products and services to enhance customer experiences. Management is still negotiating the related agreements, but anticipates information technology and related expenses will be approximately $6 million higher in fiscal year 2023. In addition, it is expected there will be approximately $1 million more of information technology and related expenses in fiscal year 2023 related to projects outside of the digital transformation and due to general cost increases. Overall, it is anticipated information technology and related expenses will be approximately $7 million higher in fiscal year 2023, or approximately $25 million for the year.

In fiscal year 2024, information technology and related expense is expected to decrease approximately $3 million from fiscal year 2023 levels due to a reduction in professional service costs.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and effective tax rate.

For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 107,203 $ 96,028 $ 11,175 11.6 % Income tax expense 22,750 19,946 2,804 14.1 Net income $ 84,453 $ 76,082 $ 8,371 11.0 Effective Tax Rate 21.2 % 20.8 %

The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year. Management anticipates the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2023 will be approximately 20% to 21%.

Financial Condition as of September 30, 2022

The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.

Annualized September 30, June 30, Percent September 30, Percent 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 9,624,897 $ 9,476,053 6.3 % $ 9,631,246 (0.1 )% Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 1,563,307 1,694,160 (30.9 ) 2,014,608 (22.4 ) Loans receivable, net 7,464,208 7,236,196 12.6 7,081,142 5.4 Deposits 6,194,866 6,329,883 (8.5 ) 6,597,396 (6.1 ) Borrowings 2,132,154 1,869,897 56.1 1,582,850 34.7 Stockholders' equity 1,096,499 1,131,740 (12.5 ) 1,242,273 (11.7 ) Equity to total assets at end of period 11.4 % 11.9 % 12.9 % Average number of basic shares outstanding 135,773 135,725 0.1 135,571 0.1 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 135,773 135,725 0.1 135,571 0.1

During the current quarter, total assets increased due to growth in the loan portfolio which was largely funded with cash flows from the securities portfolio and additional FHLB borrowings. As a result of loan growth and a slow-down in loan prepayment speeds due to an increase in market interest rates, as well as continued deposit outflows, the Bank increased FHLB borrowings during the quarter to provide sufficient liquidity for operations. The deposit portfolio decreased $135.0 million, or 8.5% annualized, during the quarter. The decrease was primarily in retail certificates of deposit ($56.2 million), money market accounts ($48.2 million), and commercial certificates of deposit ($18.8 million). The Bank continued to increase rates offered on certificates of deposit and money market accounts during the current quarter, which has slowed the runoff in these portfolios. Even with the increase in offered rates, management anticipates continued retail deposit outflows in future periods, primarily in transaction accounts, due to strong customer spending, along with competition from other financial institutions and/or brokerage firms that may offer alternative higher yielding investment options. If deposit outflows continue, the Bank will likely enter into additional FHLB borrowings. If that occurs, the leverage strategy transaction amount may decrease due to borrowing and collateral capacity levels. The decrease in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 was due mainly to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") as a result of changes in the fair value of AFS securities due to an increase in market interest rates. During the current year, unrealized losses on AFS securities increased $211.3 million, resulting in a $159.8 million reduction in AOCI, net of tax.

The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Loan originations, purchases, and participations One- to four-family and consumer: Originated $ 184,879 4.55 % $ 797,589 3.57 % Purchased 187,298 4.17 581,309 3.38 Commercial: Originated 92,859 4.67 267,784 4.22 Participations/Purchased 38,308 4.94 120,365 3.85 $ 503,344 4.46 $ 1,767,047 3.63 Borrowing activity Maturities and repayments $ (77,500 ) 0.39 $ (177,500 ) 1.94 New borrowings 300,000 3.90 650,000 3.68

Stockholders' Equity

During the year ended September 30, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $103.1 million. These cash dividends totaled $0.76 per share and consisted of a $0.22 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2021 earnings, a $0.20 per share True Blue Capitol cash dividend, and four regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share.

On October 25, 2022, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.6 million, payable on November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022. On October 26, 2022, the Company announced a fiscal year 2022 cash true-up dividend of $0.28 per share, or approximately $38.0 million, related to fiscal year 2022 earnings. The $0.28 per share cash true-up dividend was determined by taking the difference between total earnings for fiscal year 2022 and total regular quarterly cash dividends paid during fiscal year 2022, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The cash true-up dividend is payable on December 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022, and is the result of the Board of Directors' commitment to distribute to stockholders 100% of the annual earnings of the Company for fiscal year 2022. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At September 30, 2022, this ratio was 9.9%. During the current year, the increase in unrealized losses on AFS securities and the related impact on AOCI reduced the Bank's ratio of equity to total assets by approximately 150 basis points.

Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") was 9.0%, which met the minimum requirement of 9.0%. The CBLR is based on average assets. The leverage strategy increases average assets which reduces the Bank's CBLR.

At September 30, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $104.0 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2023, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.

There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022.

Total shares outstanding 138,858,884 Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock (3,043,514 ) Net shares outstanding 135,815,370

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $27,467, $31,589 and $24,289) $ 49,194 $ 54,789 $ 42,262 AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,768,490, $1,830,262 and $2,008,456) 1,563,307 1,694,160 2,014,608 Loans receivable, net (ACL of $16,371, $16,283 and $19,823) 7,464,208 7,236,196 7,081,142 FHLB stock, at cost 100,624 87,696 73,421 Premises and equipment, net 94,820 96,008 99,127 Income taxes receivable, net 1,266 1,993 — Deferred income tax assets, net 33,884 19,636 — Other assets 317,594 285,575 320,686 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,624,897 $ 9,476,053 $ 9,631,246 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 6,194,866 $ 6,329,883 $ 6,597,396 Borrowings 2,132,154 1,869,897 1,582,850 Advances by borrowers 80,067 55,955 72,729 Income taxes payable, net — — 918 Deferred income tax liabilities, net — — 5,810 Other liabilities 121,311 88,578 129,270 Total liabilities 8,528,398 8,344,313 8,388,973 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,858,884, 138,854,084 and 138,832,284 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively 1,388 1,388 1,388 Additional paid-in capital 1,190,213 1,190,117 1,189,633 Unearned compensation, ESOP (29,735 ) (30,148 ) (31,387 ) Retained earnings 80,266 72,308 98,944 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (145,633 ) (101,925 ) (16,305 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,096,499 1,131,740 1,242,273 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,624,897 $ 9,476,053 $ 9,631,246

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 60,445 $ 56,886 $ 228,531 $ 229,897 MBS 4,912 5,048 19,406 21,399 Cash and cash equivalents 13,373 3,968 18,304 144 FHLB stock 3,865 2,695 10,031 3,916 Investment securities 845 815 3,268 2,825 Total interest and dividend income 83,440 69,412 279,540 258,181 INTEREST EXPENSE: Borrowings 24,529 11,644 52,490 34,774 Deposits 9,013 7,787 34,456 48,406 Total interest expense 33,542 19,431 86,946 83,180 NET INTEREST INCOME 49,898 49,981 192,594 175,001 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,060 937 (4,630 ) (8,510 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 48,838 49,044 197,224 183,511 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees 3,467 3,601 13,798 12,282 Insurance commissions 905 788 2,947 3,030 Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares — — — 7,386 Other non-interest income 1,421 1,726 6,085 5,388 Total non-interest income 5,793 6,115 22,830 28,086 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 14,268 14,581 56,600 56,002 Information technology and related expense 5,043 4,343 18,311 17,922 Occupancy, net 3,777 3,721 14,370 14,045 Regulatory and outside services 1,980 1,572 6,192 5,764 Advertising and promotional 1,552 1,068 5,178 5,133 Federal insurance premium 820 784 3,020 2,545 Deposit and loan transaction costs 747 664 2,797 2,761 Office supplies and related expense 487 494 1,951 1,715 Loss on interest rate swap termination — — — 4,752 Other non-interest expense 1,133 1,163 4,432 4,930 Total non-interest expense 29,807 28,390 112,851 115,569 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 24,824 26,769 107,203 96,028 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,332 5,617 22,750 19,946 NET INCOME $ 19,492 $ 21,152 $ 84,453 $ 76,082

Average Balance Sheets

The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related weighted average yields and rates (annualized for the three-month periods) on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing income (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing expense (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Assets: (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 4,021,121 $ 32,809 3.26 % $ 3,982,602 $ 32,168 3.23 % Correspondent purchased 2,166,869 15,394 2.84 2,060,947 14,027 2.72 Bulk purchased 150,253 475 1.26 154,663 464 1.20 Total one- to four-family loans 6,338,243 48,678 3.07 6,198,212 46,659 3.01 Commercial loans 935,374 10,326 4.32 890,455 9,104 4.05 Consumer loans 98,189 1,441 5.82 92,790 1,123 4.85 Total loans receivable(1) 7,371,806 60,445 3.27 7,181,457 56,886 3.16 MBS(2) 1,279,143 4,912 1.54 1,343,891 5,048 1.50 Investment securities(2)(3) 524,546 845 0.64 522,147 815 0.62 FHLB stock(4) 198,431 3,865 7.73 166,879 2,695 6.48 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 2,322,891 13,373 2.25 1,930,539 3,968 0.81 Total interest-earning assets 11,696,817 83,440 2.83 11,144,913 69,412 2.49 Other non-interest-earning assets 288,496 293,882 Total assets $ 11,985,313 $ 11,438,795 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,035,600 217 0.08 $ 1,068,329 180 0.07 Savings 556,836 84 0.06 556,553 74 0.05 Money market 1,856,424 1,925 0.41 1,861,302 952 0.21 Retail certificates 2,105,237 6,434 1.21 2,169,262 6,383 1.18 Commercial certificates 45,901 82 0.71 84,231 129 0.61 Wholesale certificates 93,232 271 1.15 113,101 69 0.24 Total deposits 5,693,230 9,013 0.63 5,852,778 7,787 0.53 Borrowings(6) 4,386,450 24,529 2.20 3,687,592 11,644 1.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,079,680 33,542 1.31 9,540,370 19,431 0.81 Non-interest-bearing deposits 580,687 586,876 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 184,137 147,938 Stockholders' equity 1,140,809 1,163,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,985,313 $ 11,438,795 Net interest income(7) $ 49,898 $ 49,981 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,617,137 $ 1,604,543 Net interest margin(8)(9) 1.71 1.79 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 x 1.17 x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized)(9) 0.65 % 0.74 % Return on average equity (annualized)(9) 6.83 7.27 Average equity to average assets 9.52 10.17 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10) 0.99 0.99 Efficiency ratio(9)(11) 53.52 50.61 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12) 0.28 0.31

For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Assets: (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 3,985,267 $ 129,392 3.25 % $ 3,966,059 $ 137,461 3.47 % Correspondent purchased 2,072,677 55,227 2.66 2,010,823 48,066 2.39 Bulk purchased 159,152 2,053 1.29 191,029 3,601 1.89 Total one- to four-family loans 6,217,096 186,672 3.00 6,167,911 189,128 3.07 Commercial loans 884,126 37,223 4.15 788,702 36,085 4.51 Consumer loans 93,544 4,636 4.96 101,277 4,684 4.63 Total loans receivable(1) 7,194,766 228,531 3.17 7,057,890 229,897 3.25 MBS(2) 1,354,080 19,406 1.43 1,446,466 21,399 1.48 Investment securities(2)(3) 523,170 3,268 0.62 482,641 2,825 0.59 FHLB stock(4) 149,236 10,031 6.72 77,250 3,916 5.07 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 1,562,274 18,304 1.16 131,798 144 0.11 Total interest-earning assets 10,783,526 279,540 2.59 9,196,045 258,181 2.80 Other non-interest-earning assets 343,311 443,724 Total assets $ 11,126,837 $ 9,639,769 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,056,303 752 0.07 $ 972,920 772 0.08 Savings 543,609 299 0.06 487,146 280 0.06 Money market 1,840,898 4,578 0.25 1,598,838 4,128 0.26 Retail certificates 2,203,452 27,664 1.26 2,491,427 40,475 1.62 Commercial certificates 103,865 666 0.64 197,384 1,559 0.79 Wholesale certificates 150,689 497 0.33 252,623 1,192 0.47 Total deposits 5,898,816 34,456 0.58 6,000,338 48,406 0.81 Borrowings(6) 3,288,348 52,490 1.58 1,636,399 34,774 2.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,187,164 86,946 0.94 7,636,737 83,180 1.09 Non-interest-bearing deposits 573,954 509,778 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 178,526 219,328 Stockholders' equity 1,187,193 1,273,926 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,126,837 $ 9,639,769 Net interest income(7) $ 192,594 $ 175,001 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,596,362 $ 1,559,308 Net interest margin(8)(9) 1.79 1.90 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 x 1.20 x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets(9) 0.76 % 0.79 % Return on average equity(9) 7.11 5.97 Average equity to average assets 10.67 13.22 Operating expense ratio(10) 1.01 1.20 Efficiency ratio(9)(11) 52.39 56.91 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12) 0.25 —

(1) Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent. (2) AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts. (3) The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $569 thousand and $326 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and $1.7 million and $6.6 million for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (4) Included in this line, for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2022, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $108.8 million and $71.0 million, respectively, and dividend income of $2.1 million and $4.8 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 7.75% and 6.75%, respectively, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $89.6 million and $78.2 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.7 million and $5.2 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 7.70% and 6.69%, respectively. Included in this line for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $89.4 million and dividend income of $1.4 million, at a weighted average yield of 6.48%, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $77.5 million and dividend income of $1.3 million, at a weighted average yield of 6.48%. There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy during the year ended September 30, 2021. (5) The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $2.31 billion, $1.89 billion, and $1.51 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and year ended September 30, 2022, respectively. There were no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the year ended September 30, 2021. (6) Included in this line, for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2022, are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $2.42 billion and $1.58 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $13.5 million and $18.5 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and 1.15%, respectively, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.97 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $11.0 million and $34.0 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 2.20% and 1.98%, respectively. Included in this line for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.99 billion and interest paid of $3.7 million at a weighted average rate of 0.73%, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.70 billion and interest paid of $8.0 million at a weighted average rate of 1.87%. There were no FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the year ended September 30, 2021. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties. (7) Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them. (8) Net interest margin represents net interest income (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (9) The tables below provide a reconciliation between certain performance ratios presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the performance ratios excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes it is important for comparability purposes to provide the performance ratios without the leverage strategy because of the unique nature of the leverage strategy. The leverage strategy reduces some of our performance ratios due to the amount of earnings associated with the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction, while increasing our net income.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Actual Leverage Adjusted Actual Leverage Adjusted (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) Yield on interest-earning assets 2.83 % (0.09 )% 2.92 % 2.49 % (0.30 )% 2.79 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.31 0.28 1.03 0.81 (0.03 ) 0.84 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.65 (0.11 ) 0.76 0.74 (0.10 ) 0.84 Return on average equity (annualized) 6.83 0.46 6.37 7.27 0.42 6.85 Net interest margin 1.71 (0.36 ) 2.07 1.79 (0.32 ) 2.11 Efficiency Ratio 53.52 (1.53 ) 55.05 50.61 (1.31 ) 51.92 For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Actual Leverage Adjusted Actual Leverage Adjusted (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) Yield on interest-earning assets 2.59 % (0.19 )% 2.78 % 2.80 % — % 2.80 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.94 0.04 0.90 1.09 — 1.09 Return on average assets 0.76 (0.09 ) 0.85 0.79 — 0.79 Return on average equity 7.11 0.26 6.85 5.97 — 5.97 Net interest margin 1.79 (0.25 ) 2.04 1.90 — 1.90 Efficiency Ratio 52.39 (0.87 ) 53.26 56.91 — 56.91

(10) The operating expense ratio represents non-interest expense (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of average assets. (11) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. (12) The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents pre-tax income (annualized for the three-month periods) resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction.

Loan Portfolio

The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated $ 3,988,469 3.20 % 53.4 % $ 3,963,608 3.16 % 54.7 % $ 3,956,064 3.18 % 55.8 % Correspondent purchased 2,201,886 3.10 29.4 2,070,822 2.99 28.6 2,003,477 3.02 28.2 Bulk purchased 147,939 1.24 2.0 151,461 1.27 2.1 173,662 1.65 2.4 Construction 66,164 2.90 0.9 60,426 2.84 0.8 39,142 2.82 0.6 Total 6,404,458 3.12 85.7 6,246,317 3.05 86.2 6,172,345 3.09 87.0 Commercial: Commercial real estate 745,301 4.30 10.0 717,947 4.09 9.9 676,908 4.00 9.6 Commercial and industrial 79,981 4.30 1.1 70,932 3.98 1.0 66,497 3.83 0.9 Construction 141,062 5.34 1.9 115,031 4.33 1.6 85,963 4.03 1.2 Total 966,344 4.45 13.0 903,910 4.11 12.5 829,368 3.99 11.7 Consumer loans: Home equity 92,203 6.28 1.2 87,235 5.03 1.2 86,274 4.60 1.2 Other 8,665 4.21 0.1 8,289 4.14 0.1 8,086 4.19 0.1 Total 100,868 6.10 1.3 95,524 4.96 1.3 94,360 4.57 1.3 Total loans receivable 7,471,670 3.33 100.0 % 7,245,751 3.21 100.0 % 7,096,073 3.21 100.0 % Less: ACL 16,371 16,283 19,823 Deferred loan fees/discounts 29,736 29,470 29,556 Premiums/deferred costs (38,645 ) (36,198 ) (34,448 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 7,464,208 $ 7,236,196 $ 7,081,142

Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 7,245,751 3.21 % $ 7,096,073 3.21 % Originated and refinanced 277,738 4.59 1,065,373 3.74 Purchased and participations 225,606 4.30 701,674 3.46 Change in undisbursed loan funds (8,696 ) (53,811 ) Repayments (268,413 ) (1,337,034 ) Principal (charge-offs)/recoveries, net (34 ) 186 Other (282 ) (791 ) Ending balance $ 7,471,670 3.33 $ 7,471,670 3.33

One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average rate, weighted average credit score, weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of September 30, 2022. Credit scores were updated in September 2022 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.

% of Credit Average Amount Total Rate Score LTV Balance (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 3,988,469 62.9 % 3.20 % 771 61 % $ 158 Correspondent purchased 2,201,886 34.8 3.10 766 64 416 Bulk purchased 147,939 2.3 1.24 770 57 287 $ 6,338,294 100.0 3.12 770 62 205

The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Credit Credit Amount Rate LTV Score Amount Rate LTV Score (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 163,362 4.35 % 76 % 764 $ 722,300 3.42 % 72 % 766 Correspondent purchased 187,298 4.17 75 766 581,309 3.38 74 769 $ 350,660 4.25 76 765 $ 1,303,609 3.40 73 767

The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of September 30, 2022, along with associated weighted average rates.

Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Originate/refinance $ 135,765 4.51 % Correspondent 85,576 4.39 $ 221,341 4.46

Commercial Loans: During the year ended September 30, 2022, the Bank originated $267.8 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $120.4 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $342.7 million at a weighted average rate of 4.26%.

As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amounts (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $100.4 million, $95.2 million, and $90.7 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $458 thousand at September 30, 2022.

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had 25 commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $98.7 million, at a weighted average rate of 4.78%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects. Of the total commercial undisbursed amounts and commitments outstanding as of September 30, 2022, management anticipates approximately $90 million will be funded during the December 2022 quarter, $60 million during the March 2023 quarter, $50 million during the June 2023 quarter, and $46 million during the September 2023 quarter.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Senior housing 35 $ 255,075 $ 73,184 $ 328,259 $ 328,121 $ 265,284 Retail building 138 199,223 30,930 230,153 232,454 208,539 Hotel 10 152,332 29,214 181,546 192,901 194,665 Multi-family 36 80,538 42,197 122,735 79,546 66,199 Office building 84 68,114 41,539 109,653 103,043 109,987 One- to four-family property 368 62,072 6,835 68,907 70,426 69,174 Single use building 24 21,272 20,636 41,908 23,792 47,028 Other 103 47,737 5,317 53,054 35,972 36,167 798 $ 886,363 $ 249,852 $ 1,136,215 $ 1,066,255 $ 997,043 Weighted average rate 4.46 % 4.90 % 4.56 % 4.17 % 4.01 %

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by state as of the dates indicated.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Kansas 602 $ 368,816 $ 54,981 $ 423,797 $ 377,951 $ 348,835 Missouri 160 232,655 63,788 296,443 280,370 232,041 Texas 12 180,278 100,562 280,840 272,774 273,124 Colorado 6 20,867 13,510 34,377 33,971 36,099 Arkansas 3 21,796 11,618 33,414 33,502 33,763 Nebraska 6 32,988 4 32,992 33,092 33,468 Other 9 28,963 5,389 34,352 34,595 39,713 798 $ 886,363 $ 249,852 $ 1,136,215 $ 1,066,255 $ 997,043

The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of September 30, 2022.

Count Amount (Dollars in thousands) Greater than $30 million 6 $ 245,873 >$15 to $30 million 19 398,089 >$10 to $15 million 8 97,141 >$5 to $10 million 21 146,359 $1 to $5 million 115 259,906 Less than $1 million 1,241 188,419 1,410 $ 1,335,787

Asset Quality

The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at September 30, 2022, approximately 73% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO.

Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at: September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated 48 $ 4,134 64 $ 6,035 64 $ 6,931 74 $ 7,009 48 $ 4,156 Correspondent purchased 7 1,104 9 3,467 10 2,421 11 5,133 7 2,590 Bulk purchased 3 913 4 755 2 396 1 154 4 541 Commercial — — 6 706 4 373 2 222 2 37 Consumer 24 345 16 256 14 215 16 164 25 498 82 $ 6,496 99 $ 11,219 94 $ 10,336 104 $ 12,682 86 $ 7,822 30 to 89 days delinquent loans

to total loans receivable, net 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.11 %

Non-Performing Loans and OREO at: September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure: One- to four-family: Originated 29 $ 2,919 36 $ 2,585 44 $ 3,999 48 $ 3,943 50 $ 3,693 Correspondent purchased 12 3,737 9 2,659 11 3,967 10 3,115 10 3,210 Bulk purchased 3 1,148 5 1,807 5 1,819 6 1,945 9 2,974 Commercial 8 1,167 7 1,184 6 1,167 6 1,170 6 1,214 Consumer 9 154 9 174 19 400 25 477 21 498 61 9,125 66 8,409 85 11,352 95 10,650 96 11,589 Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure

as a percentage of total loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1) One- to four-family: Originated 3 $ 222 2 $ 207 5 $ 505 5 $ 451 7 $ 1,288 Correspondent purchased — — — — — — — — — — Bulk purchased — — — — — — — — 1 131 Commercial 1 77 1 4 2 34 3 62 4 419 Consumer 1 19 1 19 2 27 — — 1 9 5 318 4 230 9 566 8 513 13 1,847 Total nonaccrual loans 66 9,443 70 8,639 94 11,918 103 11,163 109 13,436 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.19 % OREO: One- to four-family: Originated(2) 4 $ 307 2 $ 237 — $ — 2 $ 319 3 $ 170 Consumer 1 21 1 21 — — — — — — 5 328 3 258 — — 2 319 3 170 Total non-performing assets 71 $ 9,771 73 $ 8,897 94 $ 11,918 105 $ 11,482 112 $ 13,606 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 %

(1) Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current. (2) Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.

The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The decrease in commercial special mention loans at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 was due mainly to three commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the year as the underlying economic considerations being monitored by management improved to levels deemed appropriate by the Company.

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Special

Mention Substandard Special

Mention Substandard (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 12,950 $ 19,953 $ 14,332 $ 23,458 Commercial 565 2,733 99,729 3,259 Consumer 306 354 135 718 $ 13,821 $ 23,040 $ 114,196 $ 27,435

Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at September 30, 2022 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios and other management considerations related to commercial loans to account for credit risks not fully reflected in the discounted cash flow model.

The following table presents ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $4.8 million at September 30, 2022.

For the Three

Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of period $ 16,283 $ 19,823 Charge-offs: One- to four-family (5 ) (9 ) Commercial (30 ) (40 ) Consumer (5 ) (21 ) Total charge-offs (40 ) (70 ) Recoveries: One- to four-family 1 138 Commercial — 101 Consumer 5 17 Total recoveries 6 256 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (34 ) 186 Provision for credit losses 122 (3,638 ) Balance at end of period $ 16,371 $ 16,371 Ratio of net charge-offs during the period

to average loans outstanding during the period — % — % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the

period to average non-performing assets 0.36 (1.59 ) ACL to non-performing loans at end of period 173.37 173.37 ACL to loans receivable at end of period 0.22 0.22 ACL to net charge-offs (annualized) 121.2 x N/M (1)

(1) This ratio is not presented due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period.

The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below. The reduction in the ratio of ACL to loans receivable for commercial real estate loans from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 was due mainly to a large dollar loan being removed from special mention classification during the current quarter, which reduced the level of ACL associated with the related qualitative factor.

Distribution of ACL Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 5,006 $ 4,565 0.08 % 0.07 % Commercial: Commercial real estate 8,729 9,720 1.17 1.35 Commercial and industrial 490 408 0.61 0.58 Construction 1,901 1,362 1.35 1.18 Total 11,120 11,490 1.15 1.27 Consumer 245 228 0.24 0.24 Total $ 16,371 $ 16,283 0.22 0.22

Securities Portfolio

The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at September 30, 2022. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 95% of our securities portfolio at September 30, 2022. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) MBS $ 1,243,270 1.57 % 4.7 U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures 519,977 0.61 2.9 Municipal bonds 1,243 2.63 6.5 Corporate bonds 4,000 5.12 9.6 Total securities portfolio $ 1,768,490 1.29 4.2

The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the periods presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Yield WAL Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance - carrying value $ 1,694,160 1.29 % 4.1 $ 2,014,608 1.16 % 3.5 Maturities and repayments (61,865 ) (323,025 ) Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts (940 ) (4,967 ) Purchases 1,033 2.55 5.5 88,026 2.56 4.3 Change in valuation on AFS securities (69,081 ) (211,335 ) Ending balance - carrying value $ 1,563,307 1.29 4.1 $ 1,563,307 1.29 4.1

Deposit Portfolio

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing checking $ 591,387 — % 9.5 % $ 580,385 — % 9.2 % $ 543,849 — % 8.2 % Interest-bearing checking 1,027,222 0.07 16.6 1,047,336 0.08 16.6 1,037,362 0.07 15.7 Savings 552,743 0.06 8.9 557,832 0.05 8.8 519,069 0.05 7.9 Money market 1,819,761 0.47 29.4 1,867,991 0.23 29.5 1,753,525 0.19 26.6 Retail certificates of deposit 2,073,542 1.34 33.5 2,129,734 1.16 33.6 2,341,531 1.41 35.5 Commercial certificates of deposit 36,275 0.97 0.6 55,076 0.68 0.9 190,215 0.66 2.9 Public unit certificates of deposit 93,936 1.61 1.5 91,529 0.57 1.4 211,845 0.21 3.2 $ 6,194,866 0.63 100.0 % $ 6,329,883 0.49 100.0 % $ 6,597,396 0.59 100.0 %

Borrowings

The following table presents the maturity of non-amortizing term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of September 30, 2022. In addition to the borrowings in the table below, there were two straight-line amortizing FHLB advances outstanding at September 30, 2022, including a $47.5 million advance at a rate of 3.50% with quarterly payments of $2.5 million through June 2027 and a $100.0 million advance at a rate of 4.45% with quarterly payments of $4.9 million through October 2027.

Maturity by Contractual Effective Fiscal Year Amount Rate Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) 2023 $ 300,000 1.70 % 1.81 % 2024 490,000 3.10 2.85 2025 450,000 2.21 2.24 2026 375,000 1.86 2.07 2027 200,000 1.56 1.80 2028 100,000 3.47 3.42 $ 1,915,000 2.29 2.31

(1) The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.

The following table presents all borrowing activity for the periods shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Effective Effective Amount Rate WAM Amount Rate WAM (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 1,840,000 2.12 % 2.6 $ 1,590,000 1.88 % 3.3 Maturities and repayments (77,500 ) 0.39 (177,500 ) 1.94 New FHLB borrowings 300,000 3.90 4.3 650,000 3.68 4.1 Ending balance $ 2,062,500 2.44 2.5 $ 2,062,500 2.44 2.5

Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and non-amortizing term borrowings for the next four quarters as of September 30, 2022.

December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 Total (Dollars in thousands) Retail/Commercial Certificates: Amount $ 364,431 $ 265,239 $ 196,763 $ 282,207 $ 1,108,640 Repricing Rate 1.11 % 1.22 % 0.82 % 1.44 % 1.17 % Public Unit Certificates: Amount $ 46,907 $ 17,519 $ 3,674 $ 10,002 $ 78,102 Repricing Rate 1.82 % 0.77 % 0.27 % 1.04 % 1.41 % Term Borrowings: Amount $ — $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ 300,000 Repricing Rate — % 1.46 % 1.82 % 2.14 % 1.81 % Total Amount $ 411,338 $ 382,758 $ 300,437 $ 392,209 $ 1,486,742 Repricing Rate 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.15 % 1.61 % 1.31 %

The following table sets forth the WAM information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of September 30, 2022.

Retail certificates of deposit 1.4 Commercial certificates of deposit 0.9 Public unit certificates of deposit 0.5 Total certificates of deposit 1.4

Average Rates and Lives

At September 30, 2022, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(1.14) billion, or (11.9)% of total assets, compared to $(1.33) billion, or (14.0)% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of liability cash flows projected at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022. This was driven primarily by a decrease in the amount of certificates of deposit that are projected to mature in the next 12 months at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022.

The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of September 30, 2022, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.17) billion, or (12.1)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily due to lower prepayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.36) billion, or (14.4)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of June 30, 2022.

The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay rates for our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of September 30, 2022. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps.

Amount Yield/Rate WAL % of Category % of Total (Dollars in thousands) Securities $ 1,563,307 1.29 % 4.3 17.0 % Loans receivable: Fixed-rate one- to four-family 5,675,341 3.15 6.7 76.0 % 61.8 Fixed-rate commercial 420,266 4.12 3.8 5.6 4.6 All other fixed-rate loans 82,027 3.56 7.2 1.1 0.9 Total fixed-rate loans 6,177,634 3.22 6.5 82.7 67.3 Adjustable-rate one- to four-family 662,953 2.74 4.2 8.9 7.2 Adjustable-rate commercial 546,078 4.85 7.7 7.3 5.9 All other adjustable-rate loans 85,005 6.05 2.9 1.1 0.9 Total adjustable-rate loans 1,294,036 3.85 5.6 17.3 14.0 Total loans receivable 7,471,670 3.33 6.4 100.0 % 81.3 FHLB stock 100,624 7.72 2.7 1.1 Cash and cash equivalents 49,194 1.75 — 0.6 Total interest-earning assets $ 9,184,795 3.02 5.9 100.0 % Non-maturity deposits $ 3,399,726 0.28 5.9 60.7 % 43.9 % Retail certificates of deposit 2,073,542 1.34 1.4 37.0 26.8 Commercial certificates of deposit 36,275 0.97 0.9 0.6 0.5 Public unit certificates of deposit 93,936 1.61 0.5 1.7 1.2 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,603,479 0.70 4.1 100.0 % 72.4 Term borrowings 2,062,500 2.44 2.5 96.5 % 26.6 Line of credit borrowings 75,000 3.15 — 3.5 1.0 Total borrowings 2,137,500 2.47 2.4 100.0 % 27.6 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,740,979 1.19 3.7 100.0 %

Contacts

Kent Townsend

Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(785) 231-6360

ktownsend@capfed.com

Investor Relations

(785) 270-6055

investorrelations@capfed.com