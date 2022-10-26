TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website, http://ir.capfed.com.
Highlights for the quarter include:
- net income of $19.5 million;
- basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14;
- net interest margin of 1.71% (2.07% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);
- annualized loan growth of 12.6%;
- paid dividends of $0.085 per share; and
- on October 25, 2022, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022.
Highlights for the fiscal year include:
- net income of $84.5 million;
- basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.62;
- net interest margin of 1.79% (2.04% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);
- loan growth of 5.4%;
- paid dividends of $0.76 per share; and
- on October 26, 2022, announced a fiscal year 2022 cash true-up dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on December 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized net income of $19.5 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to net income of $21.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net income was due primarily to higher non-interest expense in the current quarter. The net interest margin decreased eight basis points, from 1.79% for the prior quarter to 1.71% for the current quarter. When the leverage strategy discussed below is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have decreased four basis points, from 2.11% for the prior quarter to 2.07% for the current quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits, partially offset by an increase in loan yield due to higher market interest rates. Management anticipates the cost of borrowings and deposits may continue to increase at a faster pace than increases in asset yields in the near term.
Leverage Strategy
At times, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings. The leverage strategy during the current quarter involved borrowing up to $2.60 billion by entering into short-term Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") advances, compared to $2.10 billion during the prior quarter. The leverage strategy was increased during the current quarter in response to the increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB. The borrowings were repaid prior to each quarter end. The proceeds from the borrowings, net of the required FHLB stock holdings which yielded 7.75% during the current quarter, were deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB of Kansas City"). Net income attributable to the leverage strategy is largely derived from the dividends received on FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the cash deposited at the FRB of Kansas City and the rate paid on the related FHLB borrowings, less applicable federal insurance premiums and estimated taxes. Net income attributable to the leverage strategy was $1.3 million during the current quarter and $3.1 million during the current year. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the strategy. It is expected that the strategy will continue to be utilized as long as it remains profitable and/or the borrowing capacity does not need to be used for other operational purposes.
Interest and Dividend Income
The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average yield on loans receivable increased 11 basis points and the weighted average yield on mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") increased four basis points compared to the prior quarter.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans receivable
$
60,445
$
56,886
$
3,559
6.3
%
MBS
4,912
5,048
(136
)
(2.7
)
Cash and cash equivalents
13,373
3,968
9,405
237.0
FHLB stock
3,865
2,695
1,170
43.4
Investment securities
845
815
30
3.7
Total interest and dividend income
$
83,440
$
69,412
$
14,028
20.2
The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due to an increase in the weighted average yield on the loan portfolio, along with an increase in the average balance of one- to four-family loans and commercial loans. The increase in the weighted average yield was due primarily to originations and purchases at higher market yields, as well as disbursements on commercial construction loans at rates higher than the overall portfolio rate and upward repricing of existing adjustable-rate loans due to higher market interest rates. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due to an increase in the yield earned on balances held at the FRB of Kansas City, the majority of which were related to the leverage strategy, due to an increase in FRB interest rates. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock was due to an increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB, as well as an increase in the average balance of FHLB stock held stemming from an increase in the average balance of FHLB borrowings to support growth in the loan portfolio and replace deposit balances.
Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average rate paid on deposits increased 10 basis points and the weighted average rate paid on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased 33 basis points compared to the prior quarter.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Borrowings
$
24,529
$
11,644
$
12,885
110.7
%
Deposits
9,013
7,787
1,226
15.7
Total interest expense
$
33,542
$
19,431
$
14,111
72.6
The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to an increase in the rate paid on the short-term borrowings associated with the leverage strategy during the current quarter, due to higher market interest rates, along with an increase in the average balance of borrowings associated with the leverage strategy. Additionally, the average balance and weighted average rate paid on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased compared to the prior quarter due to new borrowings added near the end of the prior quarter and during the current quarter at higher market interest rates. The additional borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy were utilized to fund operational liquidity needs. See additional discussion in the "Financial Condition" section below. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to an increase in the weighted average rate paid on money market accounts and certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of the deposit portfolio, largely the certificate of deposit portfolio.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $937 thousand for the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the current quarter was comprised of a $122 thousand increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and a $938 thousand increase in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The provision for credit losses associated with the ACL was primarily related to the one- to four-family loan portfolio due to a slow-down in prepayment speeds and growth in the correspondent loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loan ACL due primarily to the removal of a large dollar loan from special mention classification during the current quarter. The provision for credit losses associated with reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to growth in commercial construction exposures. The forecasted economic conditions used in the model were less favorable at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022, which also contributed to the increase in both ACL and reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures calculated by the model for all loan categories. Similar to June 30, 2022, a weighted economic forecast was selected at September 30, 2022 which incorporates a recessionary outlook into the model.
Non-Interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit service fees
$
3,467
$
3,601
$
(134
)
(3.7
)%
Insurance commissions
905
788
117
14.8
Other non-interest income
1,421
1,726
(305
)
(17.7
)
Total non-interest income
$
5,793
$
6,115
$
(322
)
(5.3
)
The decrease in other non-interest income was due mainly to a decrease in income on bank-owned life insurance related to the receipt of death benefits during the prior quarter and no such benefits being received during the current quarter.
Non-Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
14,268
$
14,581
$
(313
)
(2.1
)%
Information technology and related expense
5,043
4,343
700
16.1
Occupancy, net
3,777
3,721
56
1.5
Regulatory and outside services
1,980
1,572
408
26.0
Advertising and promotional
1,552
1,068
484
45.3
Federal insurance premium
820
784
36
4.6
Deposit and loan transaction costs
747
664
83
12.5
Office supplies and related expense
487
494
(7
)
(1.4
)
Other non-interest expense
1,133
1,163
(30
)
(2.6
)
Total non-interest expense
$
29,807
$
28,390
$
1,417
5.0
The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due mainly to a decrease in incentive compensation. The increase in information technology and related expense was due primarily to increases in software maintenance/licensing and professional services. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due primarily to higher consulting expenses related to the Bank's upcoming digital transformation project. The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due primarily to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.52% for the current quarter compared to 50.61% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher non-interest expense. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Income before income tax expense
$
24,824
$
26,769
$
(1,945
)
(7.3
)%
Income tax expense
5,332
5,617
(285
)
(5.1
)
Net income
$
19,492
$
21,152
$
(1,660
)
(7.8
)
Effective Tax Rate
21.5
%
21.0
%
The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pretax income in the current quarter.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
The Company recognized net income of $84.5 million, or $0.62 per share, for the current year compared to net income of $76.1 million, or $0.56 per share, for the prior year. The increase in net income was due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by higher income tax expense and a lower negative provision for credit losses. The net interest margin decreased 11 basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year to 1.79% for the current year. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased 14 basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year to 2.04% for the current year. The increase in net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a reduction in the weighted average cost of retail certificates of deposit.
Interest and Dividend Income
The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Year Ended
September 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans receivable
$
228,531
$
229,897
$
(1,366
)
(0.6
)%
MBS
19,406
21,399
(1,993
)
(9.3
)
Cash and cash equivalents
18,304
144
18,160
12,611.1
FHLB stock
10,031
3,916
6,115
156.2
Investment securities
3,268
2,825
443
15.7
Total interest and dividend income
$
279,540
$
258,181
$
21,359
8.3
The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due to a lower weighted average rate on the originated and correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio during the current year, mostly offset by an increase in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The lower weighted average rate was due to endorsements, refinances, originations and purchases at lower market rates at the time of the transactions in the prior fiscal year, which are being fully reflected in the current year. Premium amortization related to the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio decreased significantly compared to the prior year due to the slow-down in prepayments and endorsements resulting from the increase in market interest rates during the last half of the fiscal year, partially offsetting the reduction in interest income related to a lower weighted average rate on the one- to four-family portfolio mentioned above.
The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due primarily to a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio as repayments were primarily used to fund loan growth.
The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents and the increase in dividend income on FHLB stock were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year and not being utilized during the prior year. Additionally, market interest rates increased during the year resulting in an increase in the yield on cash, and FHLB increased the dividend rate paid during the year.
The increase in interest income on investment securities was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of the portfolio, along with an increase in the yield due to purchases at higher market yields during the current year.
Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Year Ended
September 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Borrowings
$
52,490
$
34,774
$
17,716
50.9
%
Deposits
34,456
48,406
(13,950
)
(28.8
)
Total interest expense
$
86,946
$
83,180
$
3,766
4.5
The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due to the leverage strategy being utilized during a portion of the current year and not being utilized during the prior year. Interest expense on borrowings associated with the leverage strategy totaled $18.5 million during the current year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy was lower in the current year due to terminating or not renewing certain interest rate swap agreements, not replacing some maturing FHLB advances and prepaying certain advances during fiscal year 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance due to a recent increase in FHLB borrowings to fund operational needs.
The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid and the average balance of the retail certificate of deposit portfolio. Retail certificates of deposit repriced downward during the prior year and first half of the current year as they were renewed or were replaced at lower offered rates at the time of the renewal, along with some certificates of deposit not renewing. During the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, management began to increase rates offered on retail certificates of deposit and money market accounts to help reduce the outflow from these portfolios.
Provision for Credit Losses
The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current year of $4.6 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.5 million during the prior year. The negative provision in the current year was comprised of a $3.6 million decrease in the ACL for loans and a $992 thousand decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL in the current year was due primarily to a reduction in commercial loan qualitative factors, partially offset by an increase in ACL related to loan growth during the current year and a less favorable economic forecast compared to the prior year. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures in the current year was due primarily to a reduction in commercial loan qualitative factors, partially offset by growth in commercial construction exposures.
Non-Interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Year Ended
September 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit service fees
$
13,798
$
12,282
$
1,516
12.3
%
Insurance commissions
2,947
3,030
(83
)
(2.7
)
Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
—
7,386
(7,386
)
(100.0
)
Other non-interest income
6,085
5,388
697
12.9
Total non-interest income
$
22,830
$
28,086
$
(5,256
)
(18.7
)
The increase in deposit service fees was due primarily to an increase in debit card income and service charges as a result of higher transaction and settlement volume, in addition to an increase in the average transaction amount. During the prior year, the Bank sold its Visa Class B shares, resulting in a $7.4 million gain, with no similar transaction during the current year. The increase in other non-interest income was due primarily to a gain on a loan-related financial derivative agreement.
Non-Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Year Ended
September 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
56,600
$
56,002
$
598
1.1
%
Information technology and related expense
18,311
17,922
389
2.2
Occupancy, net
14,370
14,045
325
2.3
Regulatory and outside services
6,192
5,764
428
7.4
Advertising and promotional
5,178
5,133
45
0.9
Federal insurance premium
3,020
2,545
475
18.7
Deposit and loan transaction costs
2,797
2,761
36
1.3
Office supplies and related expense
1,951
1,715
236
13.8
Loss on interest rate swap termination
—
4,752
(4,752
)
(100.0
)
Other non-interest expense
4,432
4,930
(498
)
(10.1
)
Total non-interest expense
$
112,851
$
115,569
$
(2,718
)
(2.4
)
The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to merit increases and higher benefits expense, partially offset by a lower employee count during the current year. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due to higher consulting expenses related to the Bank's upcoming digital transformation project. The increase in federal insurance premium expense was due mainly to an increase in average assets as a result of the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year. During the prior year, the Bank terminated $200.0 million of interest rate swaps, resulting in a loss of $4.8 million, with no similar transaction in the current fiscal year. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due primarily to the write-down during the prior year of a property that had previously served as one of the Bank's branch locations, partially offset by higher fraud losses in the current year.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 52.39% for the current year compared to 56.91% for the prior year. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher net interest income.
Management intends to implement a new core processing system ("digital transformation") for the Bank by September 2023. The digital transformation is expected to better position the Bank for the future and allow for the introduction of new products and services to enhance customer experiences. Management is still negotiating the related agreements, but anticipates information technology and related expenses will be approximately $6 million higher in fiscal year 2023. In addition, it is expected there will be approximately $1 million more of information technology and related expenses in fiscal year 2023 related to projects outside of the digital transformation and due to general cost increases. Overall, it is anticipated information technology and related expenses will be approximately $7 million higher in fiscal year 2023, or approximately $25 million for the year.
In fiscal year 2024, information technology and related expense is expected to decrease approximately $3 million from fiscal year 2023 levels due to a reduction in professional service costs.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and effective tax rate.
For the Year Ended
September 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Income before income tax expense
$
107,203
$
96,028
$
11,175
11.6
%
Income tax expense
22,750
19,946
2,804
14.1
Net income
$
84,453
$
76,082
$
8,371
11.0
Effective Tax Rate
21.2
%
20.8
%
The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year. Management anticipates the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2023 will be approximately 20% to 21%.
Financial Condition as of September 30, 2022
The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.
Annualized
September 30,
June 30,
Percent
September 30,
Percent
2022
2022
Change
2021
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
9,624,897
$
9,476,053
6.3
%
$
9,631,246
(0.1
)%
Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities
1,563,307
1,694,160
(30.9
)
2,014,608
(22.4
)
Loans receivable, net
7,464,208
7,236,196
12.6
7,081,142
5.4
Deposits
6,194,866
6,329,883
(8.5
)
6,597,396
(6.1
)
Borrowings
2,132,154
1,869,897
56.1
1,582,850
34.7
Stockholders' equity
1,096,499
1,131,740
(12.5
)
1,242,273
(11.7
)
Equity to total assets at end of period
11.4
%
11.9
%
12.9
%
Average number of basic shares outstanding
135,773
135,725
0.1
135,571
0.1
Average number of diluted shares outstanding
135,773
135,725
0.1
135,571
0.1
During the current quarter, total assets increased due to growth in the loan portfolio which was largely funded with cash flows from the securities portfolio and additional FHLB borrowings. As a result of loan growth and a slow-down in loan prepayment speeds due to an increase in market interest rates, as well as continued deposit outflows, the Bank increased FHLB borrowings during the quarter to provide sufficient liquidity for operations. The deposit portfolio decreased $135.0 million, or 8.5% annualized, during the quarter. The decrease was primarily in retail certificates of deposit ($56.2 million), money market accounts ($48.2 million), and commercial certificates of deposit ($18.8 million). The Bank continued to increase rates offered on certificates of deposit and money market accounts during the current quarter, which has slowed the runoff in these portfolios. Even with the increase in offered rates, management anticipates continued retail deposit outflows in future periods, primarily in transaction accounts, due to strong customer spending, along with competition from other financial institutions and/or brokerage firms that may offer alternative higher yielding investment options. If deposit outflows continue, the Bank will likely enter into additional FHLB borrowings. If that occurs, the leverage strategy transaction amount may decrease due to borrowing and collateral capacity levels. The decrease in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 was due mainly to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") as a result of changes in the fair value of AFS securities due to an increase in market interest rates. During the current year, unrealized losses on AFS securities increased $211.3 million, resulting in a $159.8 million reduction in AOCI, net of tax.
The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan originations, purchases, and participations
One- to four-family and consumer:
Originated
$
184,879
4.55
%
$
797,589
3.57
%
Purchased
187,298
4.17
581,309
3.38
Commercial:
Originated
92,859
4.67
267,784
4.22
Participations/Purchased
38,308
4.94
120,365
3.85
$
503,344
4.46
$
1,767,047
3.63
Borrowing activity
Maturities and repayments
$
(77,500
)
0.39
$
(177,500
)
1.94
New borrowings
300,000
3.90
650,000
3.68
Stockholders' Equity
During the year ended September 30, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $103.1 million. These cash dividends totaled $0.76 per share and consisted of a $0.22 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2021 earnings, a $0.20 per share True Blue Capitol cash dividend, and four regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share.
On October 25, 2022, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.6 million, payable on November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022. On October 26, 2022, the Company announced a fiscal year 2022 cash true-up dividend of $0.28 per share, or approximately $38.0 million, related to fiscal year 2022 earnings. The $0.28 per share cash true-up dividend was determined by taking the difference between total earnings for fiscal year 2022 and total regular quarterly cash dividends paid during fiscal year 2022, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The cash true-up dividend is payable on December 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022, and is the result of the Board of Directors' commitment to distribute to stockholders 100% of the annual earnings of the Company for fiscal year 2022. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At September 30, 2022, this ratio was 9.9%. During the current year, the increase in unrealized losses on AFS securities and the related impact on AOCI reduced the Bank's ratio of equity to total assets by approximately 150 basis points.
Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") was 9.0%, which met the minimum requirement of 9.0%. The CBLR is based on average assets. The leverage strategy increases average assets which reduces the Bank's CBLR.
At September 30, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $104.0 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2023, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.
There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2023.
The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022.
Total shares outstanding
138,858,884
Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock
(3,043,514
)
Net shares outstanding
135,815,370
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $27,467, $31,589 and $24,289)
$
49,194
$
54,789
$
42,262
AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,768,490, $1,830,262 and $2,008,456)
1,563,307
1,694,160
2,014,608
Loans receivable, net (ACL of $16,371, $16,283 and $19,823)
7,464,208
7,236,196
7,081,142
FHLB stock, at cost
100,624
87,696
73,421
Premises and equipment, net
94,820
96,008
99,127
Income taxes receivable, net
1,266
1,993
—
Deferred income tax assets, net
33,884
19,636
—
Other assets
317,594
285,575
320,686
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,624,897
$
9,476,053
$
9,631,246
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
$
6,194,866
$
6,329,883
$
6,597,396
Borrowings
2,132,154
1,869,897
1,582,850
Advances by borrowers
80,067
55,955
72,729
Income taxes payable, net
—
—
918
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
—
—
5,810
Other liabilities
121,311
88,578
129,270
Total liabilities
8,528,398
8,344,313
8,388,973
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,858,884, 138,854,084 and 138,832,284 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively
1,388
1,388
1,388
Additional paid-in capital
1,190,213
1,190,117
1,189,633
Unearned compensation, ESOP
(29,735
)
(30,148
)
(31,387
)
Retained earnings
80,266
72,308
98,944
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(145,633
)
(101,925
)
(16,305
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,096,499
1,131,740
1,242,273
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
9,624,897
$
9,476,053
$
9,631,246
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans receivable
$
60,445
$
56,886
$
228,531
$
229,897
MBS
4,912
5,048
19,406
21,399
Cash and cash equivalents
13,373
3,968
18,304
144
FHLB stock
3,865
2,695
10,031
3,916
Investment securities
845
815
3,268
2,825
Total interest and dividend income
83,440
69,412
279,540
258,181
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Borrowings
24,529
11,644
52,490
34,774
Deposits
9,013
7,787
34,456
48,406
Total interest expense
33,542
19,431
86,946
83,180
NET INTEREST INCOME
49,898
49,981
192,594
175,001
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
1,060
937
(4,630
)
(8,510
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
48,838
49,044
197,224
183,511
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit service fees
3,467
3,601
13,798
12,282
Insurance commissions
905
788
2,947
3,030
Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
—
—
—
7,386
Other non-interest income
1,421
1,726
6,085
5,388
Total non-interest income
5,793
6,115
22,830
28,086
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
14,268
14,581
56,600
56,002
Information technology and related expense
5,043
4,343
18,311
17,922
Occupancy, net
3,777
3,721
14,370
14,045
Regulatory and outside services
1,980
1,572
6,192
5,764
Advertising and promotional
1,552
1,068
5,178
5,133
Federal insurance premium
820
784
3,020
2,545
Deposit and loan transaction costs
747
664
2,797
2,761
Office supplies and related expense
487
494
1,951
1,715
Loss on interest rate swap termination
—
—
—
4,752
Other non-interest expense
1,133
1,163
4,432
4,930
Total non-interest expense
29,807
28,390
112,851
115,569
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
24,824
26,769
107,203
96,028
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
5,332
5,617
22,750
19,946
NET INCOME
$
19,492
$
21,152
$
84,453
$
76,082
Average Balance Sheets
The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related weighted average yields and rates (annualized for the three-month periods) on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing income (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing expense (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Amount
Paid
Rate
Amount
Paid
Rate
Assets:
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
One- to four-family loans:
Originated
$
4,021,121
$
32,809
3.26
%
$
3,982,602
$
32,168
3.23
%
Correspondent purchased
2,166,869
15,394
2.84
2,060,947
14,027
2.72
Bulk purchased
150,253
475
1.26
154,663
464
1.20
Total one- to four-family loans
6,338,243
48,678
3.07
6,198,212
46,659
3.01
Commercial loans
935,374
10,326
4.32
890,455
9,104
4.05
Consumer loans
98,189
1,441
5.82
92,790
1,123
4.85
Total loans receivable(1)
7,371,806
60,445
3.27
7,181,457
56,886
3.16
MBS(2)
1,279,143
4,912
1.54
1,343,891
5,048
1.50
Investment securities(2)(3)
524,546
845
0.64
522,147
815
0.62
FHLB stock(4)
198,431
3,865
7.73
166,879
2,695
6.48
Cash and cash equivalents(5)
2,322,891
13,373
2.25
1,930,539
3,968
0.81
Total interest-earning assets
11,696,817
83,440
2.83
11,144,913
69,412
2.49
Other non-interest-earning assets
288,496
293,882
Total assets
$
11,985,313
$
11,438,795
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking
$
1,035,600
217
0.08
$
1,068,329
180
0.07
Savings
556,836
84
0.06
556,553
74
0.05
Money market
1,856,424
1,925
0.41
1,861,302
952
0.21
Retail certificates
2,105,237
6,434
1.21
2,169,262
6,383
1.18
Commercial certificates
45,901
82
0.71
84,231
129
0.61
Wholesale certificates
93,232
271
1.15
113,101
69
0.24
Total deposits
5,693,230
9,013
0.63
5,852,778
7,787
0.53
Borrowings(6)
4,386,450
24,529
2.20
3,687,592
11,644
1.26
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,079,680
33,542
1.31
9,540,370
19,431
0.81
Non-interest-bearing deposits
580,687
586,876
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
184,137
147,938
Stockholders' equity
1,140,809
1,163,611
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,985,313
$
11,438,795
Net interest income(7)
$
49,898
$
49,981
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,617,137
$
1,604,543
Net interest margin(8)(9)
1.71
1.79
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.16
x
1.17
x
Selected performance ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)(9)
0.65
%
0.74
%
Return on average equity (annualized)(9)
6.83
7.27
Average equity to average assets
9.52
10.17
Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10)
0.99
0.99
Efficiency ratio(9)(11)
53.52
50.61
Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12)
0.28
0.31
For the Year Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Amount
Paid
Rate
Amount
Paid
Rate
Assets:
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
One- to four-family loans:
Originated
$
3,985,267
$
129,392
3.25
%
$
3,966,059
$
137,461
3.47
%
Correspondent purchased
2,072,677
55,227
2.66
2,010,823
48,066
2.39
Bulk purchased
159,152
2,053
1.29
191,029
3,601
1.89
Total one- to four-family loans
6,217,096
186,672
3.00
6,167,911
189,128
3.07
Commercial loans
884,126
37,223
4.15
788,702
36,085
4.51
Consumer loans
93,544
4,636
4.96
101,277
4,684
4.63
Total loans receivable(1)
7,194,766
228,531
3.17
7,057,890
229,897
3.25
MBS(2)
1,354,080
19,406
1.43
1,446,466
21,399
1.48
Investment securities(2)(3)
523,170
3,268
0.62
482,641
2,825
0.59
FHLB stock(4)
149,236
10,031
6.72
77,250
3,916
5.07
Cash and cash equivalents(5)
1,562,274
18,304
1.16
131,798
144
0.11
Total interest-earning assets
10,783,526
279,540
2.59
9,196,045
258,181
2.80
Other non-interest-earning assets
343,311
443,724
Total assets
$
11,126,837
$
9,639,769
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking
$
1,056,303
752
0.07
$
972,920
772
0.08
Savings
543,609
299
0.06
487,146
280
0.06
Money market
1,840,898
4,578
0.25
1,598,838
4,128
0.26
Retail certificates
2,203,452
27,664
1.26
2,491,427
40,475
1.62
Commercial certificates
103,865
666
0.64
197,384
1,559
0.79
Wholesale certificates
150,689
497
0.33
252,623
1,192
0.47
Total deposits
5,898,816
34,456
0.58
6,000,338
48,406
0.81
Borrowings(6)
3,288,348
52,490
1.58
1,636,399
34,774
2.11
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,187,164
86,946
0.94
7,636,737
83,180
1.09
Non-interest-bearing deposits
573,954
509,778
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
178,526
219,328
Stockholders' equity
1,187,193
1,273,926
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,126,837
$
9,639,769
Net interest income(7)
$
192,594
$
175,001
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,596,362
$
1,559,308
Net interest margin(8)(9)
1.79
1.90
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.17
x
1.20
x
Selected performance ratios:
Return on average assets(9)
0.76
%
0.79
%
Return on average equity(9)
7.11
5.97
Average equity to average assets
10.67
13.22
Operating expense ratio(10)
1.01
1.20
Efficiency ratio(9)(11)
52.39
56.91
Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12)
0.25
—
(1)
Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent.
(2)
AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts.
(3)
The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $569 thousand and $326 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and $1.7 million and $6.6 million for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(4)
Included in this line, for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2022, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $108.8 million and $71.0 million, respectively, and dividend income of $2.1 million and $4.8 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 7.75% and 6.75%, respectively, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $89.6 million and $78.2 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.7 million and $5.2 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 7.70% and 6.69%, respectively. Included in this line for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $89.4 million and dividend income of $1.4 million, at a weighted average yield of 6.48%, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $77.5 million and dividend income of $1.3 million, at a weighted average yield of 6.48%. There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy during the year ended September 30, 2021.
(5)
The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $2.31 billion, $1.89 billion, and $1.51 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and year ended September 30, 2022, respectively. There were no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the year ended September 30, 2021.
(6)
Included in this line, for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2022, are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $2.42 billion and $1.58 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $13.5 million and $18.5 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and 1.15%, respectively, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.97 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $11.0 million and $34.0 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 2.20% and 1.98%, respectively. Included in this line for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.99 billion and interest paid of $3.7 million at a weighted average rate of 0.73%, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.70 billion and interest paid of $8.0 million at a weighted average rate of 1.87%. There were no FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the year ended September 30, 2021. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties.
(7)
Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them.
(8)
Net interest margin represents net interest income (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(9)
The tables below provide a reconciliation between certain performance ratios presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the performance ratios excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes it is important for comparability purposes to provide the performance ratios without the leverage strategy because of the unique nature of the leverage strategy. The leverage strategy reduces some of our performance ratios due to the amount of earnings associated with the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction, while increasing our net income.
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
Yield on interest-earning assets
2.83
%
(0.09
)%
2.92
%
2.49
%
(0.30
)%
2.79
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.31
0.28
1.03
0.81
(0.03
)
0.84
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.65
(0.11
)
0.76
0.74
(0.10
)
0.84
Return on average equity (annualized)
6.83
0.46
6.37
7.27
0.42
6.85
Net interest margin
1.71
(0.36
)
2.07
1.79
(0.32
)
2.11
Efficiency Ratio
53.52
(1.53
)
55.05
50.61
(1.31
)
51.92
For the Year Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
Yield on interest-earning assets
2.59
%
(0.19
)%
2.78
%
2.80
%
—
%
2.80
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.94
0.04
0.90
1.09
—
1.09
Return on average assets
0.76
(0.09
)
0.85
0.79
—
0.79
Return on average equity
7.11
0.26
6.85
5.97
—
5.97
Net interest margin
1.79
(0.25
)
2.04
1.90
—
1.90
Efficiency Ratio
52.39
(0.87
)
53.26
56.91
—
56.91
(10)
The operating expense ratio represents non-interest expense (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of average assets.
(11)
The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income.
(12)
The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents pre-tax income (annualized for the three-month periods) resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction.
Loan Portfolio
The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated.
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
% of
% of
% of
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family:
Originated
$
3,988,469
3.20
%
53.4
%
$
3,963,608
3.16
%
54.7
%
$
3,956,064
3.18
%
55.8
%
Correspondent purchased
2,201,886
3.10
29.4
2,070,822
2.99
28.6
2,003,477
3.02
28.2
Bulk purchased
147,939
1.24
2.0
151,461
1.27
2.1
173,662
1.65
2.4
Construction
66,164
2.90
0.9
60,426
2.84
0.8
39,142
2.82
0.6
Total
6,404,458
3.12
85.7
6,246,317
3.05
86.2
6,172,345
3.09
87.0
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
745,301
4.30
10.0
717,947
4.09
9.9
676,908
4.00
9.6
Commercial and industrial
79,981
4.30
1.1
70,932
3.98
1.0
66,497
3.83
0.9
Construction
141,062
5.34
1.9
115,031
4.33
1.6
85,963
4.03
1.2
Total
966,344
4.45
13.0
903,910
4.11
12.5
829,368
3.99
11.7
Consumer loans:
Home equity
92,203
6.28
1.2
87,235
5.03
1.2
86,274
4.60
1.2
Other
8,665
4.21
0.1
8,289
4.14
0.1
8,086
4.19
0.1
Total
100,868
6.10
1.3
95,524
4.96
1.3
94,360
4.57
1.3
Total loans receivable
7,471,670
3.33
100.0
%
7,245,751
3.21
100.0
%
7,096,073
3.21
100.0
%
Less:
ACL
16,371
16,283
19,823
Deferred loan fees/discounts
29,736
29,470
29,556
Premiums/deferred costs
(38,645
)
(36,198
)
(34,448
)
Total loans receivable, net
$
7,464,208
$
7,236,196
$
7,081,142
Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance
$
7,245,751
3.21
%
$
7,096,073
3.21
%
Originated and refinanced
277,738
4.59
1,065,373
3.74
Purchased and participations
225,606
4.30
701,674
3.46
Change in undisbursed loan funds
(8,696
)
(53,811
)
Repayments
(268,413
)
(1,337,034
)
Principal (charge-offs)/recoveries, net
(34
)
186
Other
(282
)
(791
)
Ending balance
$
7,471,670
3.33
$
7,471,670
3.33
One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average rate, weighted average credit score, weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of September 30, 2022. Credit scores were updated in September 2022 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.
% of
Credit
Average
Amount
Total
Rate
Score
LTV
Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Originated
$
3,988,469
62.9
%
3.20
%
771
61
%
$
158
Correspondent purchased
2,201,886
34.8
3.10
766
64
416
Bulk purchased
147,939
2.3
1.24
770
57
287
$
6,338,294
100.0
3.12
770
62
205
The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Credit
Credit
Amount
Rate
LTV
Score
Amount
Rate
LTV
Score
(Dollars in thousands)
Originated
$
163,362
4.35
%
76
%
764
$
722,300
3.42
%
72
%
766
Correspondent purchased
187,298
4.17
75
766
581,309
3.38
74
769
$
350,660
4.25
76
765
$
1,303,609
3.40
73
767
The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of September 30, 2022, along with associated weighted average rates.
Amount
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Originate/refinance
$
135,765
4.51
%
Correspondent
85,576
4.39
$
221,341
4.46
Commercial Loans: During the year ended September 30, 2022, the Bank originated $267.8 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $120.4 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $342.7 million at a weighted average rate of 4.26%.
As of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amounts (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $100.4 million, $95.2 million, and $90.7 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $458 thousand at September 30, 2022.
The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had 25 commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $98.7 million, at a weighted average rate of 4.78%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects. Of the total commercial undisbursed amounts and commitments outstanding as of September 30, 2022, management anticipates approximately $90 million will be funded during the December 2022 quarter, $60 million during the March 2023 quarter, $50 million during the June 2023 quarter, and $46 million during the September 2023 quarter.
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Unpaid
Undisbursed
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Count
Principal
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Senior housing
35
$
255,075
$
73,184
$
328,259
$
328,121
$
265,284
Retail building
138
199,223
30,930
230,153
232,454
208,539
Hotel
10
152,332
29,214
181,546
192,901
194,665
Multi-family
36
80,538
42,197
122,735
79,546
66,199
Office building
84
68,114
41,539
109,653
103,043
109,987
One- to four-family property
368
62,072
6,835
68,907
70,426
69,174
Single use building
24
21,272
20,636
41,908
23,792
47,028
Other
103
47,737
5,317
53,054
35,972
36,167
798
$
886,363
$
249,852
$
1,136,215
$
1,066,255
$
997,043
Weighted average rate
4.46
%
4.90
%
4.56
%
4.17
%
4.01
%
The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by state as of the dates indicated.
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Unpaid
Undisbursed
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Count
Principal
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Kansas
602
$
368,816
$
54,981
$
423,797
$
377,951
$
348,835
Missouri
160
232,655
63,788
296,443
280,370
232,041
Texas
12
180,278
100,562
280,840
272,774
273,124
Colorado
6
20,867
13,510
34,377
33,971
36,099
Arkansas
3
21,796
11,618
33,414
33,502
33,763
Nebraska
6
32,988
4
32,992
33,092
33,468
Other
9
28,963
5,389
34,352
34,595
39,713
798
$
886,363
$
249,852
$
1,136,215
$
1,066,255
$
997,043
The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of September 30, 2022.
Count
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Greater than $30 million
6
$
245,873
>$15 to $30 million
19
398,089
>$10 to $15 million
8
97,141
>$5 to $10 million
21
146,359
$1 to $5 million
115
259,906
Less than $1 million
1,241
188,419
1,410
$
1,335,787
Asset Quality
The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at September 30, 2022, approximately 73% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO.
Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at:
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family:
Originated
48
$
4,134
64
$
6,035
64
$
6,931
74
$
7,009
48
$
4,156
Correspondent purchased
7
1,104
9
3,467
10
2,421
11
5,133
7
2,590
Bulk purchased
3
913
4
755
2
396
1
154
4
541
Commercial
—
—
6
706
4
373
2
222
2
37
Consumer
24
345
16
256
14
215
16
164
25
498
82
$
6,496
99
$
11,219
94
$
10,336
104
$
12,682
86
$
7,822
30 to 89 days delinquent loans
0.09
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.11
%
Non-Performing Loans and OREO at:
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure:
One- to four-family:
Originated
29
$
2,919
36
$
2,585
44
$
3,999
48
$
3,943
50
$
3,693
Correspondent purchased
12
3,737
9
2,659
11
3,967
10
3,115
10
3,210
Bulk purchased
3
1,148
5
1,807
5
1,819
6
1,945
9
2,974
Commercial
8
1,167
7
1,184
6
1,167
6
1,170
6
1,214
Consumer
9
154
9
174
19
400
25
477
21
498
61
9,125
66
8,409
85
11,352
95
10,650
96
11,589
Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1)
One- to four-family:
Originated
3
$
222
2
$
207
5
$
505
5
$
451
7
$
1,288
Correspondent purchased
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Bulk purchased
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
1
131
Commercial
1
77
1
4
2
34
3
62
4
419
Consumer
1
19
1
19
2
27
—
—
1
9
5
318
4
230
9
566
8
513
13
1,847
Total nonaccrual loans
66
9,443
70
8,639
94
11,918
103
11,163
109
13,436
Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
OREO:
One- to four-family:
Originated(2)
4
$
307
2
$
237
—
$
—
2
$
319
3
$
170
Consumer
1
21
1
21
—
—
—
—
—
—
5
328
3
258
—
—
2
319
3
170
Total non-performing assets
71
$
9,771
73
$
8,897
94
$
11,918
105
$
11,482
112
$
13,606
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.10
%
0.09
%
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
(1)
Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current.
(2)
Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.
The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The decrease in commercial special mention loans at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 was due mainly to three commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the year as the underlying economic considerations being monitored by management improved to levels deemed appropriate by the Company.
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Special
Substandard
Special
Substandard
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family
$
12,950
$
19,953
$
14,332
$
23,458
Commercial
565
2,733
99,729
3,259
Consumer
306
354
135
718
$
13,821
$
23,040
$
114,196
$
27,435
Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at September 30, 2022 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios and other management considerations related to commercial loans to account for credit risks not fully reflected in the discounted cash flow model.
The following table presents ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $4.8 million at September 30, 2022.
For the Three
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance at beginning of period
$
16,283
$
19,823
Charge-offs:
One- to four-family
(5
)
(9
)
Commercial
(30
)
(40
)
Consumer
(5
)
(21
)
Total charge-offs
(40
)
(70
)
Recoveries:
One- to four-family
1
138
Commercial
—
101
Consumer
5
17
Total recoveries
6
256
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(34
)
186
Provision for credit losses
122
(3,638
)
Balance at end of period
$
16,371
$
16,371
Ratio of net charge-offs during the period
—
%
—
%
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the
0.36
(1.59
)
ACL to non-performing loans at end of period
173.37
173.37
ACL to loans receivable at end of period
0.22
0.22
ACL to net charge-offs (annualized)
121.2
x
N/M
(1)
(1)
This ratio is not presented due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period.
The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below. The reduction in the ratio of ACL to loans receivable for commercial real estate loans from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 was due mainly to a large dollar loan being removed from special mention classification during the current quarter, which reduced the level of ACL associated with the related qualitative factor.
Distribution of ACL
Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family
$
5,006
$
4,565
0.08
%
0.07
%
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
8,729
9,720
1.17
1.35
Commercial and industrial
490
408
0.61
0.58
Construction
1,901
1,362
1.35
1.18
Total
11,120
11,490
1.15
1.27
Consumer
245
228
0.24
0.24
Total
$
16,371
$
16,283
0.22
0.22
Securities Portfolio
The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at September 30, 2022. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 95% of our securities portfolio at September 30, 2022. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
Amount
Yield
WAL
(Dollars in thousands)
MBS
$
1,243,270
1.57
%
4.7
U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures
519,977
0.61
2.9
Municipal bonds
1,243
2.63
6.5
Corporate bonds
4,000
5.12
9.6
Total securities portfolio
$
1,768,490
1.29
4.2
The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the periods presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Amount
Yield
WAL
Amount
Yield
WAL
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance - carrying value
$
1,694,160
1.29
%
4.1
$
2,014,608
1.16
%
3.5
Maturities and repayments
(61,865
)
(323,025
)
Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts
(940
)
(4,967
)
Purchases
1,033
2.55
5.5
88,026
2.56
4.3
Change in valuation on AFS securities
(69,081
)
(211,335
)
Ending balance - carrying value
$
1,563,307
1.29
4.1
$
1,563,307
1.29
4.1
Deposit Portfolio
The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented.
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
% of
% of
% of
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest-bearing checking
$
591,387
—
%
9.5
%
$
580,385
—
%
9.2
%
$
543,849
—
%
8.2
%
Interest-bearing checking
1,027,222
0.07
16.6
1,047,336
0.08
16.6
1,037,362
0.07
15.7
Savings
552,743
0.06
8.9
557,832
0.05
8.8
519,069
0.05
7.9
Money market
1,819,761
0.47
29.4
1,867,991
0.23
29.5
1,753,525
0.19
26.6
Retail certificates of deposit
2,073,542
1.34
33.5
2,129,734
1.16
33.6
2,341,531
1.41
35.5
Commercial certificates of deposit
36,275
0.97
0.6
55,076
0.68
0.9
190,215
0.66
2.9
Public unit certificates of deposit
93,936
1.61
1.5
91,529
0.57
1.4
211,845
0.21
3.2
$
6,194,866
0.63
100.0
%
$
6,329,883
0.49
100.0
%
$
6,597,396
0.59
100.0
%
Borrowings
The following table presents the maturity of non-amortizing term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of September 30, 2022. In addition to the borrowings in the table below, there were two straight-line amortizing FHLB advances outstanding at September 30, 2022, including a $47.5 million advance at a rate of 3.50% with quarterly payments of $2.5 million through June 2027 and a $100.0 million advance at a rate of 4.45% with quarterly payments of $4.9 million through October 2027.
Maturity by
Contractual
Effective
Fiscal Year
Amount
Rate
Rate(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
$
300,000
1.70
%
1.81
%
2024
490,000
3.10
2.85
2025
450,000
2.21
2.24
2026
375,000
1.86
2.07
2027
200,000
1.56
1.80
2028
100,000
3.47
3.42
$
1,915,000
2.29
2.31
(1)
The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.
The following table presents all borrowing activity for the periods shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Effective
Effective
Amount
Rate
WAM
Amount
Rate
WAM
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance
$
1,840,000
2.12
%
2.6
$
1,590,000
1.88
%
3.3
Maturities and repayments
(77,500
)
0.39
(177,500
)
1.94
New FHLB borrowings
300,000
3.90
4.3
650,000
3.68
4.1
Ending balance
$
2,062,500
2.44
2.5
$
2,062,500
2.44
2.5
Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and non-amortizing term borrowings for the next four quarters as of September 30, 2022.
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2023
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Retail/Commercial Certificates:
Amount
$
364,431
$
265,239
$
196,763
$
282,207
$
1,108,640
Repricing Rate
1.11
%
1.22
%
0.82
%
1.44
%
1.17
%
Public Unit Certificates:
Amount
$
46,907
$
17,519
$
3,674
$
10,002
$
78,102
Repricing Rate
1.82
%
0.77
%
0.27
%
1.04
%
1.41
%
Term Borrowings:
Amount
$
—
$
100,000
$
100,000
$
100,000
$
300,000
Repricing Rate
—
%
1.46
%
1.82
%
2.14
%
1.81
%
Total
Amount
$
411,338
$
382,758
$
300,437
$
392,209
$
1,486,742
Repricing Rate
1.19
%
1.26
%
1.15
%
1.61
%
1.31
%
The following table sets forth the WAM information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of September 30, 2022.
Retail certificates of deposit
1.4
Commercial certificates of deposit
0.9
Public unit certificates of deposit
0.5
Total certificates of deposit
1.4
Average Rates and Lives
At September 30, 2022, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(1.14) billion, or (11.9)% of total assets, compared to $(1.33) billion, or (14.0)% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of liability cash flows projected at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022. This was driven primarily by a decrease in the amount of certificates of deposit that are projected to mature in the next 12 months at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022.
The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of September 30, 2022, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.17) billion, or (12.1)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily due to lower prepayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.36) billion, or (14.4)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of June 30, 2022.
The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay rates for our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of September 30, 2022. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps.
Amount
Yield/Rate
WAL
% of Category
% of Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Securities
$
1,563,307
1.29
%
4.3
17.0
%
Loans receivable:
Fixed-rate one- to four-family
5,675,341
3.15
6.7
76.0
%
61.8
Fixed-rate commercial
420,266
4.12
3.8
5.6
4.6
All other fixed-rate loans
82,027
3.56
7.2
1.1
0.9
Total fixed-rate loans
6,177,634
3.22
6.5
82.7
67.3
Adjustable-rate one- to four-family
662,953
2.74
4.2
8.9
7.2
Adjustable-rate commercial
546,078
4.85
7.7
7.3
5.9
All other adjustable-rate loans
85,005
6.05
2.9
1.1
0.9
Total adjustable-rate loans
1,294,036
3.85
5.6
17.3
14.0
Total loans receivable
7,471,670
3.33
6.4
100.0
%
81.3
FHLB stock
100,624
7.72
2.7
1.1
Cash and cash equivalents
49,194
1.75
—
0.6
Total interest-earning assets
$
9,184,795
3.02
5.9
100.0
%
Non-maturity deposits
$
3,399,726
0.28
5.9
60.7
%
43.9
%
Retail certificates of deposit
2,073,542
1.34
1.4
37.0
26.8
Commercial certificates of deposit
36,275
0.97
0.9
0.6
0.5
Public unit certificates of deposit
93,936
1.61
0.5
1.7
1.2
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,603,479
0.70
4.1
100.0
%
72.4
Term borrowings
2,062,500
2.44
2.5
96.5
%
26.6
Line of credit borrowings
75,000
3.15
—
3.5
1.0
Total borrowings
2,137,500
2.47
2.4
100.0
%
27.6
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
7,740,979
1.19
3.7
100.0
%
