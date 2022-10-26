Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Culpeo Minerals (ASX: CPO) (OTCQB: CPORF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Geoff McNamara will be presenting on November 9th at 4.00pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Culpeo Minerals

Geoff Mcnamara

+61893221587

geoff.mcnamara@culpeominerals.com.au

www.culpeominerals.com.au