NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Automotive ranks fourth out of 19 industries studied in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions, now in its 12th year. The enhanced 2022 study combines MBLM's proven Brand Intimacy model with the power of AI and big data to analyze over 600 brands, assessing how consumers bond with the brands they use and love. Tesla placed first in automotive and second in the overall study. In automotive, it was followed by Mercedes and Porsche. MBLM found that the top keywords for Tesla include "Impressive," "Badass," and "Crypto," Mercedes' top keywords were "Mercedes Benz Stadium," "Desire," and "Rich." For Porsche, "Beautiful and "Expensive."

The remaining brands in the top 10 for automotive are: Jaguar, Mazda, Ford, BMW, Honda, Volvo, and Toyota. Consistent with previous years, MBLM also found that top intimate brands outperformed Fortune 500 top brands across profit, revenue, and stock performance.

Brand intimacy 2022 automotive top 10 rankings.

"Automotive ranks in the top 25% of all industries due to the essential role cars play in consumers' daily lives, and the reality that consumers often forge an intimate relationships and strong brand affinities to their vehicles," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. "Tesla's dominance in not only the industry but the overall study, is a strong indication that the brand is building strong emotional bonds with users as well as the steadily increasing shift consumers are making towards more environmentally- friendly and sustainable brands."

The industry has an average Brand Intimacy Quotient of 47.5, which is well above the cross-industry average of 36.8. Fulfillment (performance, exceeding expectations) is the dominant archetype this year, with Toyota the top brand for fulfillment.

In addition to the findings, MBLM also released an article examining the automotive industry, "Tesla Triumphs."

The Brand Intimacy 2022 Study contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion. The scale of the study included more than 600 brands and more than 1.4 billion words analyzed over 2021.

Methodology

