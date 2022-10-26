CMP Partners With Muñoz Wealth Management of Raymond James

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / CMP, a leading talent acquisition, assessment, executive coaching, and outplacement firm, announces its partnership with Muñoz Wealth Management of Raymond James. On November 1, 2022, Muñoz Wealth Management will support CMP Outplacement Candidates with the critical financial planning of their career transition.

The team at Muñoz Wealth Management have decades of financial planning experience. They harness extensive resources including specialists in private wealth, financial planning, estate and tax planning, wealth accumulation, retirement planning, college funding, insurance and more. Juan's planning-based approach is designed to help clients meet current financial needs while working toward future goals; mitigate tax liabilities and successfully address estate issues; get better control of discretionary expenses; and reach long-term financial goals. With their innovative & thoughtful financial strategies, they are a great partner for CMP and their clients.

Maryanne says, "I'm excited about this partnership. As a firm, we continuously seek new opportunities to support our clients and organizations that are increasingly beginning to offer outplacement services to front line employees. A common theme is that these exiting employees are native Spanish speakers living in the United States. Partnering with Muñoz Wealth Management will provide bilingual financial planning and investment advice to CMP Outplacement Candidates continuing our mission of providing high-touch and high-tech solutions to offer top outplacement services for client companies and an individualized career / financial guidance experience for each candidate."

According to Juan, from Muñoz Wealth Management, "Partnering with CMP allows two world-class organizations to fuse their specialties in order to help their clients in often stressful and emotional times. We're also doing it in a way I've never seen done before. Career transitions can be daunting. We're here to be a trusted advisor to CMP's clients and their families, empowering them with the global resources they need so they can look forward to and excel in their next venture. We're passionate about helping our clients, our community, and their businesses so that we can gift others a better tomorrow."

Joe says, "The community-first values and priorities that have defined Muñoz Wealth Management for years are very much in alignment with CMP. We are excited that between both organizations, thousands CMP Outplacement Candidates now have access to great financial planning and investment advice."

