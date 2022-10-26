

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 30161 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Tuesday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 97,280,866.



With 415 new casualties reporting on the same day, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,068,453, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Covid positive cases fell by 4 percent and deaths by 7 percent in the last fortnight.



U.S. hospitals reported a 1 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease remained almost static.



26,681 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3,173 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 8.4 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 226,594,560 Americans, or 68.2 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 93 percent of people above 65.



49.1 percent of the eligible population, or 111,367,843 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



40.6 percent of the eligible population, or 26,796,838 people, have taken a second booster dose.



2017 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,582,416.



