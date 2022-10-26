Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
26.10.22
17:23 Uhr
105,84 Euro
+1,74
+1,67 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,56105,9417:39
105,68105,9617:39
PR Newswire
26.10.2022 | 17:16
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unipart Logistics wins a major logistics contract with Airbus

OXFORD, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus.

Image credit: Airbus

Under the contract, which goes live early in 2023, Unipart Logistics will be responsible for the receipt of in-bound products from around the globe, warehousing, kitting and line feed logistics, to Airbus' on-site wing assembly lines in both Broughton and Bristol.

Simon Wheelton, Aerospace & Defence Sector Director, Unipart Logistics said: "We are very pleased to enter into a long-term partnership with Airbus, committing to supply chain transformation and driving best practices across these production logistics operations.

"Our foundation of process excellence, engagement and sustainability closely aligns with Airbus' and, when combined with our world class health and safety standards and the application of digital solutions, enables us to deliver Airbus' vision for logistics which has sustainability, safety, quality and innovation at its heart."

Ian Truesdale, Unipart Logistics Managing Director said: "I am truly excited about the potential for this new supply chain partnership and delighted that Airbus has chosen to work with a transformation partner who has the capability, the culture and the innovation to support a step change in operational performance to achieve its own exciting production targets."

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: +44 (0)1865 383068

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930365/Airbus_1.jpg
Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930366/Airbus_2.jpg
Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930367/Airbus_3.jpg

Image credit: Airbus
Image credit: Airbus

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unipart-logistics-wins-a-major-logistics-contract-with-airbus-301660106.html

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.