Mittwoch, 26.10.2022
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
26.10.22
15:38 Uhr
2,570 Euro
+0,045
+1,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
26.10.2022 | 17:52
96 Leser
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to directed offset issue

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2022, 94,316 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment by offsetting the claim to Kenneth Koh and 63,969 new Zinzino B shares with payment by offsetting the claim to Enhanzz AG. Both transactions are linked to respective acquisitions.

The number of B shares increased by a total of 158,285 to 28,747,171. The total number of shares after the increase amounted to 33,860,563. The dilution amounted to 0.47 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,386,056.30.

For more information please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO Zinzino
+47 (0) 932 25 700
zinzino.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3655703/1644063.pdf

PM Increase of share capital 2022-10-26

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-share-subscription-due-to-directed-offset-issue-301660163.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
