LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.046526 2.061984 5.108510 12436412 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold Below Minimum Threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG5361W1047 7416471 3.046526 Sub Total 8.A 7416471 3.046526%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/02/2023 07/02/2023 Cash 464723 0.190898 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/03/2023 17/03/2023 Cash 1404000 0.576732 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/03/2023 28/03/2023 Cash 1000000 0.410778 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2023 30/03/2023 Cash 1041000 0.427620 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/04/2023 06/04/2023 Cash 649000 0.266595 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/04/2023 19/04/2023 Cash 86293 0.035411 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/06/2023 20/06/2023 Cash 12464 0.005119 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/07/2023 26/07/2023 Cash 6930 0.002834 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/10/2023 03/10/2023 Cash 14074 0.005774 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/10/2023 18/10/2023 Cash 53893 0.022132 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/10/2023 23/10/2023 Cash 4964 0.002038 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/11/2023 01/11/2023 Cash 27 0.000010 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/11/2023 02/11/2023 Cash 165624 0.068007 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/02/2027 02/02/2027 Cash 98646 0.040520 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/07/2027 07/07/2027 Cash 7 0.000002 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/07/2027 21/07/2027 Cash 10355 0.004253 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/08/2027 03/08/2027 Cash 7941 0.003261 Sub Total 8.B2 5019941 2.061984%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 3.045023 5.107007% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

24-Oct-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London