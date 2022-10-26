Anzeige
26.10.2022 | 18:10
Ascend the Throne of Overclocking! GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON Motherboard Set New World Record

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, proudly announced the overclocking world record of CINEBENCH R23 56783 pts, verified by HWBOT and chalked up by the latest Z790 AORUS TACHYON with Core i9-13900K all-core OC 7584 MHz and DDR5-8300 OC on October 25th. Instead of high-frequency on single core but fail to all benchmarks, Z790 AORUS TACHYON showcases the unbridle performance with all-core OC.

Ascend the Throne of Overclocking! GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON Motherboard Set New World Record

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclockers exclusively for extreme overclocking. With comprehensive power management through its advanced direct VRM power design, as well as the full-coverage thermal design of MOS area to significantly improve heat dissipation. Meanwhile, the built-in overclocking kit design on the motherboard provides shortcut keys, toggle switches, and voltage detection functions for overclocking adjustment. The friendly design makes tweaking more convenient and enables overclockers to unleash the overclocking power of Z790 AORUS TACHYON.

Check further info of GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON CINEBENCH R23 score. In addition to Z790 AORUS TACHYON, GIGABYTE also introduced flagship and high-end Z790 models that are available on the market starting October 20th. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Z790_series

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930170/Ascend_Throne_Overclocking__GIGABYTE_Z790_AORUS_TACHYON_Motherboard_Set_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-the-throne-of-overclocking-gigabyte-z790-aorus-tachyon-motherboard-set-new-world-record-301660193.html

