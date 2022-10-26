Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHJM ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ 
Stuttgart
26.10.22
08:05 Uhr
0,404 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.10.2022 | 18:55
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting 26-Oct-2022 / 17:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 October 2022 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's reconvened Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2021 held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA earlier today (the "AGM"), and previously adjourned on 30 September 2022, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The full voting results were as follows: 

Percentage of votes in 
Resolution  For   Against Withheld favours            Total votes 
 
1       138,539 0    0    100%             138,539 
2       138,539 0    0    100%             138,539 
3       138,539 0    0    100%             138,539 
4                                  Passed on 30/9/22 
5                                  Passed on 30/9/22 
6                                  Passed on 30/9/22 
7                                  Passed on 30/9/22 
8       112,539 0    0    100%             112,539 
9                                  Passed on 30/9/22 For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC                                   0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve                                   020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 197096 
EQS News ID:  1472951 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472951&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

WALLS & FUTURES REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.