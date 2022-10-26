DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting 26-Oct-2022 / 17:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 October 2022 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Results of Reconvened Annual General Meeting Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's reconvened Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2021 held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA earlier today (the "AGM"), and previously adjourned on 30 September 2022, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The full voting results were as follows:

Percentage of votes in Resolution For Against Withheld favours Total votes 1 138,539 0 0 100% 138,539 2 138,539 0 0 100% 138,539 3 138,539 0 0 100% 138,539 4 Passed on 30/9/22 5 Passed on 30/9/22 6 Passed on 30/9/22 7 Passed on 30/9/22 8 112,539 0 0 100% 112,539 9 Passed on 30/9/22 For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

