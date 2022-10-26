Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2022 | 18:58
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 26

26 October 2022


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 11,250 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 447.46 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 28 October 2022 the issued share capital of the Company will be 101,050,661 Ordinary Shares, excluding 16,878,277 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 14.31% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 101,050,661 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.