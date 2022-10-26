26 October 2022



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 11,250 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 447.46 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 28 October 2022 the issued share capital of the Company will be 101,050,661 Ordinary Shares, excluding 16,878,277 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 14.31% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 101,050,661 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.



All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427



