Supima is pleased to announce the participants and dates for the 5th annual Supima Design Lab.

Taking place at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Paris, France, the Supima Design Lab is a fashion exhibition featuring select designers including finalists from the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories Hyères, the Supima Design Competition, and Leading International Designers presenting designs made using Supima fabrics. Created exclusively for the Supima Design Lab, each design shows the endless possibilities of creativity stemming from a commitment to sustainable innovation and superior quality. The Supima Design Lab celebrates these talents from around the world across all levels of expertise and imagination.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 19th; 7:00pm 10:00pm

WHERE: The U.S. Ambassador's Residence, Paris, France

Leading International Designers:

Charles de Vilmorin, @charlesdevilmorin

JORDANLUCA by Jordan Bowen Luca Marchetto, @jordanluca_official

Lecourt Mansion by Nix Lecourt Mansion, @lecourtmansion

Weinsanto by Victor Weinsanto, @weinsanto

Ifeanyi Okwuadi, @ifeanyiokwuadi

Julie de Libran, @juliedelibran

Niccolò Pasqualetti, @niccolopasqualetti

Finalists International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories, Hyères:

Alix Habran Jensen, @alixhabranjensen

Alizée Loubet Fernando Miró, @mipinta

Antonia Schreiter, @antoniaphyllissophie

Juha Vehmaanperä, @juhavehmaanpera

Lora Sonney, @lora.sonney

Priss Niinikoski, @prissui

Sini Saavala, @sinisaavalas

Tim Suessbauer, @timsuessbauer

Valentin Lessner, @valentinlessner

2022 Supima Design Competition Winner and Finalists:

Taku Yhim @taku_yhim- SDC Winner, Parsons School of Design, The New School

Bryan Barrientos @bbarrientos Fashion Institute of Technology

Antonia Bruno @a.g.b._designs Kent State University

Chan Kyoo Hwang @chankyoohwang Drexel University

Fabian Renteria @_fabian_renteria_ Fashion Institute of Design Merchandising

Michelle Sumin Suh @make_suhmthing- School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Candice Tianyu @animegirllivinindaanimewrld Academy of Art University

Hu Jun Yi @madeby.jy Rhode Island School of Design

