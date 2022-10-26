Bouge Villas Was Created During the Height of the Pandemic In Order to Provide Luxury at a Customizable and Affordable Cost

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Luxury is something that many people look for when thinking about travel. Whether it is better seats on planes or staying in a place that provides certain key amenities, luxury can make or break a trip. However, luxury often also comes at a big price, but what if it didn't have to be that way? That is where Bouge Villas comes in!

One of these short term rentals offering luxury stays is Bouge Villas in Florida. Bouge Villas provides custom designed luxury villas to their clients with all sorts of luxury amenities that can be swapped in or out and tailored to meet every individual need. Having something for everyone is their main goal and they offer prices for their villas ranging from 500 dollars a night in Florida to 3500 dollars a night in the Hamptons.

The idea for Bouge Villas really came to fruition at the height of the pandemic when much of the real estate market was in shambles. There was a massive demand for different types of housing that allowed people to cook and clean themselves.

The goal of Bouge Villas is to offer luxury at a price that fits the renter. While you can get the full package, that does not mean you have to pay the price that goes along with it. In places like Miami, to get the kind of luxury that Bouge Villas provides, you often have to pay over 1000 dollars a night. Bouge Villas has different locations that can exceed that amount, but the idea is to bring luxury to every price point, which is why they offer a customizable luxury experience.

Bouge Villas was also met with challenges on their quest to success. Finding the right location is always a struggle in the real estate world, but at the height of the pandemic, it was even more of a difficulty as much of the world was shut down. The perseverance to keep searching and not settle is another testament to their determination to provide the best experience for their guests.

The creator and mastermind of Bouge villas is Hassan Chowdhury. Hassan is not only the head of Bouge Villas, but also two other businesses in completely different industries. This has allowed him to learn different techniques and skills, and what makes Hassan unique is that he is willing to continue learning and growing and does not see himself as an all knowing business extraordinaire.

"I am not a business expert, I still have a lot to learn, understand and grow. I really care about my client satisfaction when it comes to hospitality related business doesn't matter if you're going to a vip nightclub in the city, renting a luxury short term villa or chartering a private jet for your comfort, I always make sure that our clients get the best service possible and that's what makes my business more successful than others in the market," Hassan states.

Bouge Villas is looking to continue expanding into new places. Bouge Villas is a short term housing business based out of Miami, Florida. To find out more about their business, follow them on instagram here and check out their website here .

Bouge Villas is a collection of luxury houses in South Florida, providing quality amenities and activities for everyone to enjoy. They provide custom designed luxury villas to their clients with all sorts of luxury amenities that can be swapped in or out and tailored to meet every individual need. The company was created to make luxury accessible to others in high volume vacation spots like Miami and the Hamptons.

