Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Australia-based procurement talent firm, Procurement Marketplace, has launched its platform designed to help companies secure procurement professionals. The platform will utilize an intricate categorisation system in order to match up professionals in the field to specific procurement projects.

Procurement is developing into an increasingly prominent field, particularly as the world continues to contend with widespread supply chain issues. In 2021, the global procurement-as-a-service market was estimated to be worth nearly $6 billion.

Procurement involves the purchasing of goods or services, with procurement consultants often specializing in a particular field within this, such as retail procurement. The newly unveiled Procurement Marketplace helps companies find professionals that have specific procurement skills tailored to the project they are looking to carry out. In doing so, the platform aims to help firms avoid missing procurement deadlines and to boost companies' procurement capacity and expertise.

The marketplace will service a variety of 26 industries, ranging from construction to food utilities. In order to help pair up projects with the optimum professionals for the task, there are over 157,000 categories and subcategories from which clients cSyan choose, which in turn narrow down the pool of professionals they can be matched with. This ensures that clients end up with procurement professionals that are specialists in their industry.

The new platform helps clients select their procurement professional via a five-step process. Firstly, they input the qualities and experience they are seeking through the Interactive Categorization Engine. Then they enter the platform's 'Collaborative Zone', and the buyer is informed that a suitable professional is in the process of being secured. Thirdly, procurement professionals select their categories of expertise in the Interactive Categorization Engine, before then being interviewed by the Procurement Marketplace administration. Once they progress past this stage, they are classed as 'verified' on the marketplace. Lastly, the professional with the profile that most closely matches the specification will be selected to enter the Collaboration Zone with the client, and they can then take on the project.

Professionals are ranked as a 'beginner' if they have up to five years' experience; an 'advanced' professional if they have between five-twenty years' worth of experience; or an 'expert' if they have more than twenty years of experience in the sector. Through the platform, the firm is aiming to democratize employment in the procurement industry by offering equal pay regardless of where workers are located. This applies whether they live in Australia or a Third World country. Along with this, Procurement Marketplace offers a sustainable solutions category. Through its in-depth categorization system, the platform helps professionals share their skills on a global stage, and in turn receive equal treatment and access.

"We're delighted to have launched the Procurement Marketplace, which we hope will help to improve the way in which freelance procurement professionals are treated across the industry. We've placed an emphasis on ethical considerations throughout our process, while at the same time ensuring that each client gets the best possible candidate for their project," underlines Amy-Renee Hovorka, Founder of Procurement Marketplace.

Media Contact

Name: Amy-Renee Hovorka

Email: amy@procmarket.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142059