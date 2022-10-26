Company delivering on innovation roadmap; expanding geographically with first EMEA manufacturing facility; and celebrating 14 millionth Invisalign patient milestone

Q3'22 total revenues of $890.3 million, and diluted net income per share of $0.93

Q3'22 revenues were unfavorably impacted by foreign exchange of approximately $25.1 million sequentially and approximately $57.4 million year over year (1)

Q3'22 operating income of $143.7 million and operating margin of 16.1%

Q3'22 operating margin was unfavorably impacted by foreign exchange of approximately 1.6 points sequentially and approximately 3.5 points year over year (1)

Q3'22 Clear Aligner revenues of $732.8 million and Clear Aligner volume of 577.2 thousand cases

Q3'22 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues of $157.5 million

Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ("Q3'22"). Q3'22 total revenues were $890.3 million, down 8.2% sequentially and down 12.4% year-over-year. Q3'22 Clear Aligner revenues were $732.8 million, down 8.2% sequentially and down 12.5% year-over-year. Q3'22 Clear Aligner volume was down 3.6% sequentially and down 11.9% year-over-year. Q3'22 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues were $157.5 million, down 8.0% sequentially and down 11.7% year-over-year. Q3'22 Clear Aligner revenues were unfavorably impacted by foreign exchange of approximately $21.0 million or 2.8% sequentially and approximately $47.4 million or 6.1% year over year.(1) Q3'22 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues were unfavorably impacted by foreign exchange of approximately $4.1 million or 2.5% sequentially and approximately $9.9 million or 5.9% year over year.(1) Q3'22 operating income was $143.7 million resulting in an operating margin of 16.1%. Q3'22 net income was $72.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Q3'22 net income was $106.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.

(1) Non-GAAP measure.

Commenting on Align's third quarter results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, "Our third quarter results reflect continued macro-economic uncertainty and weaker consumer confidence, as well as a significant impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates across all currencies that affect our operations. On a constant currency basis, total Q3 revenues were reduced by $25.1 million or 2.7% sequentially and $57.4 million or 6.1% year over year one of the largest foreign exchange impacts we have ever experienced in one quarter.* We remain confident in the execution of our strategic growth drivers despite the continuing economic headwinds. In Q3, we reached our 14 millionth Invisalign patient milestone which includes nearly 4 million teenagers and kids as young as 6 years old who have been treated with Invisalign clear aligners. Also, in Q3, teen case starts of 200 thousand were up 13% sequentially and off slightly compared to Q3'21 when a record 206 thousand teenagers started Invisalign treatment. We're also excited to be launching several new products and technologies that further enhance the Align Digital Platform, leading the digital transformation of the practice of dentistry. During the quarter, we began to commercialize ClinCheck Live Update software, Invisalign Practice App, Invisalign Personal Plan, Invisalign Smile Architect, the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro with in-face visualization, Cone Beam Computed Tomography integration with ClinCheck software, Invisalign Virtual Care AI software, and the iTero-exocad Connector. These technology advancements represent an important expansion of our digital platform that we believe will help our doctor customers increase treatment efficiency and deliver superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences positioning us to drive growth when the markets inevitably rebound."

*Non-GAAP measure

Financial Summary

Q3'22 Q2'22 Q3'21 Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments 577,170 598,990 655,150 (3.6 (11.9 GAAP Net Revenues $890.3M $969.6M $1,015.9M (8.2 (12.4 Clear Aligner $732.8M $798.4M $837.6M (8.2 (12.5 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services $157.5M $171.2M $178.3M (8.0 (11.7 Net Income $72.7M $112.8M $181.0M (35.5 (59.8 Diluted EPS 0.93 1.44 2.28 0.51 1.35 Non-GAAP Net Income $106.5M $157.0M $228.6M (32.2 (53.4 Diluted EPS 1.36 2.00 2.87 0.64 1.51

As of September 30, 2022, we had over $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term marketable securities compared to $977.2 million as of June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, we also have $300.0 million available under a revolving line of credit.

Align continues to deliver on its innovation roadmap and during Q3'22, we began to commercialize several new products and services we had previously announced would come to market in the second half of 2022, including the following:

ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls enables real-time ClinCheck treatment plan modifications that improve practice productivity significantly, while also improving quality of treatment plans;

Invisalign Practice App provides mobile integration with the Invisalign Doctor Site and enables doctors to manage their practice at their fingertips;

Invisalign Personal Plan automatically applies a doctor's specific treatment preferences for comprehensive cases, enhancing efficiency and step-changing treatment planning consistency;

Invisalign Smile Architect software is designed for GP dentists to create and visualize orthodontic-restorative treatment plans for their patients using iTero digital scans, and wide-smile photo on the Invisalign Go platform; and

Cone Beam Computed Tomography integration feature for ClinCheck digital treatment planning software, a user-friendly tool that combines roots, bone, and crowns into a single three-dimensional model that enables doctors to visualize a patient's roots as part of the digital treatment planning process.

Q3'22 Announcement Highlights

On September 15, 2022, we announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East Africa ("EMEA") manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align's third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. The state-of-the-art facility serves as an operations site for Align's EMEA business and be part of the global manufacturing of almost 1 million unique clear aligner parts per day.

On September 28, 2022, we introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI software, our next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI software helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor's ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking.

On October 3, 2022, we introduced the latest release of the iTero-exocad Connector, which integrates iTero intraoral camera and Near-infrared imaging ("NIRI") images within exocad DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software. This new integration, introduced at the exocad Insights 2022 event in Mallorca, Spain, was designed to support the goal of a seamless, end-to-end workflow for doctors and lab technicians. It optimizes design and fabrication of highly esthetic restorations by providing the ability for dental professionals to visualize the internal and external structure of teeth.

Q4'22 Stock Repurchase

We have approximately $450.0 million remaining available for repurchase of our common stock under our May 2021 $1.0 Billion Repurchase Program.

During Q4'22, we expect to repurchase up to $200.0 million of our common stock through either, or a combination of, open market repurchases or an accelerated stock repurchase agreement.

Align Web Cast and Conference Call

We will host a conference call today, October 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT, to review our third quarter 2022 results, discuss future operating trends, and our business outlook. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, go to the "Events Presentations" section under Company Information on Align's Investor Relations website at http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 844-200-6205 with access code 246060. An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for approximately one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 with access code 119351. For international callers, please dial 929-458-6194 and use the same access code referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on November 9, 2022.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we may provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures which may include constant currency net revenues, constant currency gross profit, constant currency gross margin, constant currency income from operations, constant currency operating margin, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, operating margin, interest income and other income (expense), net, net income before provision for income taxes, provision for income taxes, effective tax rate, net income and/or diluted net income per share, which excludes certain items that may not be indicative of our fundamental operating performance including, foreign currency exchange rate impacts and discrete cash and non-cash charges or gains that are included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Unless otherwise indicated, when we refer to non-GAAP financial measures they will exclude the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of certain acquired intangibles, deferred tax asset amortization related to intra-entity transfer of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, and arbitration award gain, and, if applicable, any associated tax impacts.

Our management believes that the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our recurring core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures as they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in our public disclosures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our GAAP financial measures to the comparable non-GAAP financial measures included herein and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 234 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat 14 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform, Smile Architect, Invisalign Go, and ClinCheck are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release, including the tables below, contains forward-looking statements, including statements of beliefs and expectations regarding our business strategies and our confidence regarding execution of those strategies, market opportunities, factors, events and circumstances impacting macro-economic conditions and predictability, consumer confidence, inflation and foreign currency exchange rates, our beliefs regarding the impact of new products and innovations, and our positioning and ability to lead the digital transformation of dentistry. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release relating to expectations about future events or results are based upon information available to Align as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements reflect our best judgments based on currently known facts and circumstances and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, rising interest rates, market volatility, weakness in general economic conditions and recessions and the impact of efforts by central banks and federal, state and local governments to combat inflation and recession;

customer and consumer purchasing behavior and changes in consumer spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing macro-economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflationary pressure, declining consumer confidence, and the military conflict in Ukraine;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants on the health and safety of our employees, customers, patients, and our suppliers, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various global locations;

the economic and geopolitical ramifications of the military conflict in Ukraine, including sanctions, retaliatory sanctions, nationalism, supply chain disruptions and other consequences, any of which may or will continue to adversely impact our operations and research and development activities inside and outside of Russia;

the timing and availability and cost of raw materials, components, products and other shipping and supply chain constraints;

unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;

competition from existing and new competitors;

rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the dental industry or the way new and existing customers market and provide products and services to consumers;

the ability to protect our intellectual property rights;

continued compliance with regulatory requirements;

declines in, or the slowing of the growth of, sales of our clear aligners and intraoral scanners domestically and/or internationally and the impact either would have on the adoption of Invisalign products;

the willingness and ability of our customers to maintain and/or increase product utilization in sufficient numbers;

the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs, errors or defects in software or hardware requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;

a tougher consumer demand environment in China generally, especially for manufacturers and service providers whose headquarters or primary operations are not based in China;

the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;

expansion of our business and products;

the impact of excess or constrained capacity at our manufacturing and treat operations facilities and pressure on our internal systems and personnel;

the compromise of our systems or networks, including any customer and/or patient data contained therein, for any reason;

the timing of case submissions from our doctors within a quarter as well as an increased manufacturing costs per case;

foreign operational, political, military and other risks relating to our operations; and

the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages for us or our suppliers.

The foregoing and other risks are detailed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2022 and our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022. Align undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues 890,348 1,015,906 2,833,120 2,921,485 Cost of net revenues 271,179 260,750 817,046 730,693 Gross profit 619,169 755,156 2,016,074 2,190,792 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 398,547 428,409 1,264,402 1,257,445 Research and development 76,966 65,587 221,738 177,839 Total operating expenses 475,513 493,996 1,486,140 1,435,284 Income from operations 143,656 261,160 529,934 755,508 Interest income and other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,685 401 2,607 2,427 Other income (expense), net (22,700 427 (48,805 34,476 Total interest income and other income (expense), net (21,015 828 (46,198 36,903 Net income before provision for income taxes 122,641 261,988 483,736 792,411 Provision for income taxes 49,941 81,019 163,938 211,352 Net income 72,700 180,969 319,798 581,059 Net income per share: Basic 0.93 2.29 4.08 7.36 Diluted 0.93 2.28 4.07 7.29 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 78,093 78,904 78,408 78,971 Diluted 78,237 79,516 78,652 79,677

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,044,523 1,099,370 Marketable securities, short-term 46,242 71,972 Accounts receivable, net 859,629 897,198 Inventories 320,903 230,230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 229,283 195,305 Total current assets 2,500,580 2,494,075 Marketable securities, long-term 50,256 125,320 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,199,880 1,081,926 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 116,031 121,257 Goodwill 377,616 418,547 Intangible assets, net 91,711 109,709 Deferred tax assets 1,524,584 1,533,767 Other assets 52,144 57,509 Total assets 5,912,802 5,942,110 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 138,918 163,886 Accrued liabilities 383,618 607,315 Deferred revenues 1,286,867 1,152,870 Total current liabilities 1,809,403 1,924,071 Income tax payable 127,059 118,072 Operating lease liabilities 96,694 102,656 Other long-term liabilities 185,024 174,597 Total liabilities 2,218,180 2,319,396 Total stockholders' equity 3,694,622 3,622,714 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,912,802 5,942,110

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by operating activities 424,025 899,695 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (157,506 (255,719 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in financing activities (301,498 (356,759 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (20,422 (10,241 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (55,401 276,976 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,100,139 961,474 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period 1,044,738 1,238,450

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP) 1,195 1,185 1,195 1,200 1,250 1,220 1,150 Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To 78,605 83,465 85,500 83,540 82,440 82,275 84,410 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates*: North America 9.1 9.9 9.8 9.3 9.2 9.3 8.9 North American Orthodontists 26.8 29.4 29.7 26.9 26.8 26.8 25.9 North American GP Dentists 4.8 5.3 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.1 4.8 International 6.8 7.1 6.5 6.8 6.4 6.4 6.0 Total Utilization Rates** 7.6 8.0 7.7 7.6 7.3 7.3 6.8 Clear Aligner Revenue Per Case Shipment***: 1,265 1,265 1,280 1,290 1,350 1,335 1,270 * of cases shipped # of doctors to whom cases were shipped ** LATAM utilization rate is not separately disclosed but included in the total utilization rates *** Clear Aligner revenues Case shipments

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 Stock-based Compensation (SBC): SBC included in Gross Profit 1,306 1,418 1,451 1,458 5,633 1,514 1,614 1,651 SBC included in Operating Expenses 25,935 27,437 26,951 28,380 108,703 30,107 32,526 31,267 Total SBC 27,241 28,855 28,402 29,838 114,336 31,621 34,140 32,918

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION CONSTANT CURRENCY NET REVENUES (in thousands, except percentages) Sequential constant currency analysis: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Impact of Revenue GAAP net revenues 890,348 969,553 Constant currency impact (1) 25,072 2.7 Constant currency net revenues (1) 915,420 GAAP Clear Aligner net revenues 732,837 798,398 Clear Aligner constant currency impact (1) 20,957 2.8 Clear Aligner constant currency net revenues (1) 753,794 GAAP Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services net revenues 157,511 171,155 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services constant currency impact (1) 4,115 2.5 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services constant currency net revenues (1) 161,626

Year-over-year constant currency analysis: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Impact of Revenue GAAP net revenues 890,348 1,015,906 Constant currency impact (1) 57,383 6.1 Constant currency net revenues (1) 947,731 GAAP Clear Aligner net revenues 732,837 837,593 Clear Aligner constant currency impact (1) 47,445 6.1 Clear Aligner constant currency net revenues (1) 780,282 GAAP Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services net revenues 157,511 178,313 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services constant currency impact (1) 9,938 5.9 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services constant currency net revenues (1) 167,449

Note: (1) We define constant currency net revenues as total net revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and use it to determine the percentage for the constant currency impact on net revenues on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Constant currency impact in dollars is calculated by translating the current period GAAP net revenues using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period and subtracting it by the current period GAAP net revenues. The percentage for the constant currency impact on net revenues is calculated by dividing the constant currency impact in dollars (numerator) by constant currency net revenues in dollars (denominator). Refer to "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of press release.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION CONTINUED CONSTANT CURRENCY GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN (in thousands, except percentages) Sequential constant currency analysis: Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 GAAP gross profit 619,169 687,559 Constant currency impact on net revenues 25,072 Constant currency gross profit 644,241

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 GAAP gross margin 69.5 70.9 Gross margin constant currency impact (1) 0.8 Constant currency gross margin (1) 70.3

Year-over-year constant currency analysis: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit 619,169 755,156 Constant currency impact on net revenues 57,383 Constant currency gross profit 676,552

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 GAAP gross margin 69.5 74.3 Gross margin constant currency impact (1) 1.8 Constant currency gross margin (1) 71.3

Note: (1) We define constant currency gross margin as constant currency gross profit as a percentage of constant currency net revenues. Gross margin constant currency impact is the increase or decrease in constant currency gross margin compared to the GAAP gross margin.

Refer to "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of press release.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION CONTINUED CONSTANT CURRENCY INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN (in thousands, except percentages) Sequential constant currency analysis: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 GAAP income from operations 143,656 188,196 Income from operations constant currency impact (1) 18,279 Constant currency income from operations (1) 161,935

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 GAAP operating margin 16.1 19.4 Operating margin constant currency impact (2) 1.6 Constant currency operating margin (2) 17.7

Year-over-year constant currency analysis: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 GAAP income from operations 143,656 261,160 Income from operations constant currency impact (1) 42,235 Constant currency income from operations (1) 185,891

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 GAAP operating margin 16.1 25.7 Operating margin constant currency impact (2) 3.5 Constant currency operating margin (2) 19.6

Notes: (1) We define constant currency income from operations as GAAP income from operations excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements for GAAP net revenues and operating expenses on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Constant currency impact in dollars is calculated by translating the current period GAAP net revenues and operating expenses using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period and subtracting it by the current period GAAP net revenues and operating expenses. (2) We define constant currency operating margin as constant currency income from operations as a percentage of constant currency net revenues. Operating margin constant currency impact is the increase or decrease in constant currency operating margin compared to the GAAP operating margin.

Refer to "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of press release.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION CONTINUED FINANCIAL MEASURES OTHER THAN CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit 619,169 755,156 2,016,074 2,190,792 Stock-based compensation 1,651 1,451 4,779 4,175 Amortization of intangibles (1) 2,644 2,354 7,524 6,704 Non-GAAP gross profit 623,464 758,961 2,028,377 2,201,671 GAAP gross margin 69.5 74.3 71.2 75.0 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.0 74.7 71.6 75.4 GAAP total operating expenses 475,513 493,996 1,486,140 1,435,284 Stock-based compensation (31,267 (26,951 (93,900 (80,323 Amortization of intangibles (1) (825 (960 (2,607 (2,735 Acquisition-related costs (2) (104 Non-GAAP total operating expenses 443,421 466,085 1,389,633 1,352,122 GAAP income from operations 143,656 261,160 529,934 755,508 Stock-based compensation 32,918 28,402 98,679 84,498 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,469 3,314 10,131 9,439 Acquisition-related costs (2) 104 Non-GAAP income from operations 180,043 292,876 638,744 849,549 GAAP operating margin 16.1 25.7 18.7 25.9 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.2 28.8 22.5 29.1 GAAP total interest income and other income (expense), net (21,015 828 (46,198 36,903 Arbitration award gain (3) (43,403 Non-GAAP total interest income and other income (expense), net (21,015 828 (46,198 (6,500 GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 122,641 261,988 483,736 792,411 Stock-based compensation 32,918 28,402 98,679 84,498 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,469 3,314 10,131 9,439 Acquisition-related costs (2) 104 Arbitration award gain (3) (43,403 Non-GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 159,028 293,704 592,546 843,049

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION CONTINUED FINANCIAL MEASURES OTHER THAN CONSTANT CURRENCY CONTINUED (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP provision for income taxes 49,941 81,019 163,938 211,352 Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments 3,300 6,605 18,405 19,978 Tax related non-GAAP items (4) (682 (22,494 (21,916 (57,339 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes 52,559 65,130 160,427 173,991 GAAP effective tax rate 40.7 30.9 33.9 26.7 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 33.1 22.2 27.1 20.6 GAAP net income 72,700 180,969 319,798 581,059 Stock-based compensation 32,918 28,402 98,679 84,498 Amortization of intangibles (1) 3,469 3,314 10,131 9,439 Acquisition-related costs (2) 104 Arbitration award gain (3) (43,403 Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (3,300 (6,605 (18,405 (19,978 Tax related non-GAAP items (4) 682 22,494 21,916 57,339 Non-GAAP net income 106,469 228,574 432,119 669,058 GAAP diluted net income per share 0.93 2.28 4.07 7.29 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 1.36 2.87 5.49 8.40 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 78,237 79,516 78,652 79,677

Notes: (1) Amortization of intangible assets related to certain acquisitions (2) Acquisition-related costs for professional fees related to our 2020 exocad acquisition (3) Gain from the SDC arbitration award regarding the value of Align's capital account balance (4) Amortization and related adjustments to the benefit from the transferred intangible assets of our Swiss entity

Refer to "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005471/en/

Contacts:

Align Technology

Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Johnson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com