

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.50 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $16.67 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $391.30 million from $329.77 billion last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $22.50 Mln. vs. $16.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $391.30 Mln vs. $329.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.11 to $0.13 Full year EPS guidance: $0.23 to $0.25



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UDR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de