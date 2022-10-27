DJ Stankevicius.com to trade crypto derivatives officially for investors from January 2023

EQS Newswire / 27/10/2022 / 09:00 UTC+8

Stankevicius.com to trade crypto derivatives officially for investors from January 2023

New York, Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking (stankevicius.com) a member of Stankevicius Group has been trading, investing and setting up a professional commercial strategy for crypto derivatives trading.

Up till date for the entire year 2022 stankevicius.com was only trading own and shareholder assets and it is now confirmed that from 2023 January Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking will be accepting client requests to trade their assets for crypto derivatives.

Throughout the year 2022, Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking has been successful in crypto spot and futures trading especially during Q1 and Q2. The firm has proven right price movement multiple times on Bitcoin futures reaching an average ROI for private equity investors/shareholders of nearly 200%.

Stankevicius.com currently holds multiple short positions betting against Bitcoin price to go down to low USD10,000.

Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking provides professional e-trading services in crypto derivatives, and advanced AI hedging solutions for stocks and options.

Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking also provides professional consulting services for clients wanting to raise capital from private equity investors or public markets through an IPO.

Find Stankevicius.com crypto derivative education and marketing material here: https://stankevicius.com/docs/ stankevicius.com-Investing-involves-risk.pdf

To learn more about Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking visit https://stankevicius.com

To learn more about Stankevicius Group visit https://corporate.stankeviciusgroup.com

For media contact pr@stankeviciusmgm.com or visit https://corporate.stankeviciusgroup.com/pressroom

For investor relations contact ir@stankeviciusgroup.com

For financial trading contact sales@stankeviciusgroup.com File: Stankevicius.com to trade crypto derivatives officially for investors from January 2023

27/10/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473049&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)