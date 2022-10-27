As recent research shows significant connections between cognitive empathy and a lower risk of cyberbullying, leading SEL curriculum developer Hope Rising highlights the importance of evidence-based SEL for safer, more inclusive schools

Norman, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - With its focus on promoting interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence, SEL is becoming an essential driver of optimal psycho-social development in children - and new research shows how one essential emotional intelligence aspect could reduce bullying, announces Hope Rising.





Empathy-Focused SEL Curricula Crucial In Light Of New Research, Says Hope Rising

The leading curriculum developer cites a new study published in the International Journal of Bullying Prevention, which shows that higher cognitive empathy is a predictor of lower levels of cyberbullying among late-elementary children. While the research is limited to fourth- and fifth-grade students, its findings suggest empathy could be a key preventative factor in bullying across age groups, further emphasizing the importance of SEL for creating safer schools across the US.

"Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions," says Hope Rising CEO Rocky Malloy. "The latest research shows why empathy is crucial for the healthy development of our children - and SEL can play a pivotal role in promoting cognitive empathy in students of all ages."

A key goal for all SEL curricula developed by Hope Rising, empathy helps children communicate more effectively, form new, meaningful relationships, and ultimately become better members of their communities, explains the company.

And with a general decline in empathy reported (down 48% between 1979 and 2009, and potentially further still since), the curricula developer states that encouraging this skill in children is now more important than ever.

About Hope Rising

Offering its award-winning "My Best Me" curricula for all educational levels, Hope Rising contributes to the development of essential psycho-social skills to help students improve their academic performance, reduce classroom disruptions and disciplinary actions, and create a more nurturing general learning environment. The company's educational resources are backed by continuous research across a variety of psycho-social development factors.

More information can be found at https://hoperisingsel.com/research/what-is-research-based-sel

