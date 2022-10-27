Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Globiance CEO Oliver La Rosa announced that the PLI Token Staking is set to go LIVE on the Globiance Platform on November 1, 2022.

The Plugin's PLI token was initially listed on Globiance on Oct 18, 2021. Now platform users have the opportunity to Stake PLI as well.Globiance Staking Pools afford holders the flexibility of choosing a time-frame preference, along with the convenience of instant staking at the click of a button. With this listing, PLI token holders will now be able to Stake PLI tokens on the Globiance Platform.

Speaking to the media, CEO of Globiance, Oliver La Rosa and Plugin (PLI) CEO - Vinod Khurana said "Globiance and Plugin are pleased to offer this Staking option to holders as they continue to focus on future accessibility, sustainability, and success - both individually and collectively."

About Plugin

Plugin is a decentralized oracle on the XDC network that is highly secure and scalable. The PLI Token is the native token of the Plugin platform. The Oracle platform ensures that data has not been tampered with or corrupted, by maintaining a high level of security, thus enabling smart contracts to perform high-computation work. Plugin enables smart contracts to connect to the world in real-time.

Plugin offers several use cases including; Weather forecast node - an application built on the XDC network to get real-time weather data. Real-time Air Pollution tracking - which collects real-time data on air pollution, helping users with air-pollution-related health issues or allergies. Flight Delay Insurance - providing flight delay settlements through the Dapp, then using a smart contract to process the claim and settling the amount directly into the users wallet. - visit: goplugin.co

About Globiance.

Globiance is a banking/crypto exchange platform combined onto a single platform. It features banking and crypto services, exchanges, payment gateways, centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) marketplaces, trading, staking, online wallets and more. Deflationary by design, GBEX is the native token of Globiance. It is utilized in many different capacities, including paying fees, rewards and referrals.

Globiance features staking options and reward incentives - distributed in the form of GBEX tokens. Globiance users have access to both Crypto and Fiat wallets in many different currencies as well as fiat and crypto exchanging capabilities. Globiance is based on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain 4.0 which utilizes fast, military-grade, secure software with ultra-fast transaction speeds, low fees, forensic tools, and offers ISO 20022 interoperability. - visit: globiance.com

