Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2022

- Direct result per share outlook lifted to € 1.60-1.65 from previous € 1.55-1.65
- Strong operational results under volatile economic and capital market conditions
- Positive leasing spread on top of 100% pass-through of inflation
- Major step-up in pre-letting Full Service Center transformations
- Solid liquidity position following refinancing of Revolving Credit Facilities
- Continued recognition for ESG program 'A Better Tomorrow' from GRESB and EPRA
Attachment
- Trading update Q3 2022 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df93f7c5-e8ba-4871-8de7-95202ca4b1d6)
WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de