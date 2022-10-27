Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 
Tradegate
26.10.22
10:44 Uhr
11,920 Euro
+0,100
+0,85 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2022 | 07:05
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2022

  • Direct result per share outlook lifted to € 1.60-1.65 from previous € 1.55-1.65
  • Strong operational results under volatile economic and capital market conditions
  • Positive leasing spread on top of 100% pass-through of inflation
  • Major step-up in pre-letting Full Service Center transformations
  • Solid liquidity position following refinancing of Revolving Credit Facilities
  • Continued recognition for ESG program 'A Better Tomorrow' from GRESB and EPRA

Attachment

  • Trading update Q3 2022 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df93f7c5-e8ba-4871-8de7-95202ca4b1d6)

