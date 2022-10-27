Folgende Wertpapiere werden in den Handel an folgenden Handelsplätzen (MIC Code) im Quotation Board an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) aufgenommen. Die Notierung an anderen Handelsplätzen im Quotation Board an der FWB bleibt unberührt.1 DK0010244425 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S2 DK0010244508 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S3 US0326541051 Analog Devices Inc.4 US16119P1084 Charter Communications Inc.5 US25746U1097 Dominion Energy Inc.6 US2855121099 Electronic Arts Inc.7 US29786A1060 Etsy Inc.8 US3377381088 Fiserv Inc.9 US4612021034 Intuit Inc.10 US46120E6023 Intuitive Surgical Inc.11 US5717481023 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.12 US6668071029 Northrop Grumman Corp.13 NL0009538784 NXP Semiconductors N.V.14 US7181721090 Philip Morris International Inc.15 US75886F1075 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.16 US81762P1021 ServiceNow Inc.17 US8725901040 T-Mobile US Inc.18 US9078181081 Union Pacific Corp.19 US9100471096 United Airlines Holdings Inc.20 US9113121068 United Parcel Service Inc.