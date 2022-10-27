Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: QYOU Media India grows its reach and revenue with Amagi

The leading entertainment network embraces cloud technology innovation to reach more viewers and generate more revenue streams

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that QYOU Media India, which produces and distributes content created by social media and digital content stars, has partnered with Amagi to grow its viewership and ad-based revenue in India.

The partnership leverages Amagi's state-of-the-art cloud technology for channel creation, and distribution - Amagi CLOUDPORT - to bring its premium content to leading OTT platforms. QYOU Media India also relies on Amagi's best-in-class Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) solution with advanced analytics - Amagi THUNDERSTORM - to monetize its content effectively.

Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, and Sony, QYOU Media India curates, produces and distributes multi-genre entertainment content across linear TV, Smart TV, OTT and app-based platforms. The network is using Amagi's cloud solutions to create and distribute its channels, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and most recently, Q GameX to platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Cloud TV, TCL, Jio TV, MX Player and more. While QYOU Media India's partnership with Amagi is currently focused on enlarging its consumer base in India, the company intends to utilize Amagi's expansive global distribution network to reach more viewers in the US and EMEA regions in the coming months.

"QYOU Media India has been going from strength to strength, growing both in viewership and revenues. It has been a pleasure to partner with them in their growth journey as they go on to engage newer audiences and platforms with an emphasis on differentiated quality content," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi.

"Amagi's extensive and impressive channel creation, distribution, and monetization capabilities have helped us grow our revenues steadily while enabling us to engage viewers across a vast network of linear and OTT platforms," said Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest-growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have 5 emerging content destinations engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly - The Q (mass entertainment),Q Marathi (regional content), The Q Kahaniyan (animated content), The Q Comedistaan (comedy focused) and our latest Q-GameX (digital e-sports). Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com , www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

