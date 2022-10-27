

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK), an information technology services and consulting company, Thursday said its revenue in the third quarter increased 22% year-on-year at current exchange rates to 5.553 billion euros, driven by growth in all segments.



Loking forward, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Aiman Ezzat said, 'We continue to see double-digit growth across geographies and business lines, and to gain market share in digital transformation......Given this very good Q3 performance, we now feel comfortable with the top end of our growth outlook for 2022.'



